Apollo Micro Systems is in spotlight as DAC clears ₹52,000 crore defence deals; MIGM, MPATGM approval may improve future order pipeline

Apollo Micro Systems may benefit from ₹52,000 crore defence approvals, strengthening its order pipeline, growth outlook, and long-term revenue potential.

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July 3, 2026 | Aerospace & Defence : Hyderabad-based defence technology company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (NSE: APOLLO, BSE: 540879) is going to be the main assignee for the Defence Acquisition Council’s (DAC) proposal. The deal is worth approximately rS 52,000 crore. This decision was announced on Friday, 3rd July.

The DAC is directed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and he granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to many projects and many of these projects are strong parts of Apollo Micro Systems’ portfolio. ([PIB](https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2280728®=48&lang=1)).

For the Indian Navy, the DAC gave approval for the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) and in this project Apollo Micro Systems is the DRDO-approved manufacturing agency. They are working under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) structure. The company also received technology transfer for MIGM-Vighana in August 2025.

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2280728®=48&lang=1

For the Indian Army, multiple approved projects match the abilities and expertise of the company. Some of them are: the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), the AKASH TARANG anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System, Jet-Based Kamikaze Drones and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). Many of these systems are under manufacturing licence of Apollo micro system. The license was granted by DPIIT in April 2026. The company makes missiles, anti-tank missiles, torpedoes.

Apollo Micro Systems shares improved by 5.32% on Friday to ₹463 on the NSE. extending a rally that began in late June following reports that key client Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is close to a ₹30,000 crore Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) order — a programme where Apollo supplies the Integrated Avionics Unit and Actuator ([NiftyTrader](https://www.niftytrader.in/markets/apollo-micro-jumps-bel-qrsam-order/)).

The DAC clearance comes right after Apollo’s strongest financial year on record. Their revenue hiked by 60.9% to ₹904 crore. Their Q4 profit was 168.7% and the combined order book achieved an all-time high of ₹1,432 crore.

The management is also expecting strong growth. They are expecting 45–50% revenue CAGR in FY27, EBITDA margins are broadening to 26–28%.

The AoN is just initial approval and the final contract will take up to 12–18 months to happen. These types of approvals reduce the unpredictability around the company’s future pipeline. Analysts are expecting that MIGM can turn into a lifetime opportunity worth ~₹2,000 crore. QRSAM-related supplies can add another ₹800–1,000 crore.

The Apollo’s board is scheduled to meet on July 6 to discuss on fundraising which can provide the needed capital for growth as orders keep on coming.