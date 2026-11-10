Architecting trust at scale: How Deepesh Parate builds durable privacy infrastructure

Deepesh Parate's work is guided by a consistent principle: privacy must be part of a system's foundation rather than an addition made later.

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Privacy often goes unnoticed when systems work as intended. People usually recognise its importance only when a setting fails, a permission is mishandled or sensitive information reaches the wrong place. Much of Deepesh Parate’s career has focused on preventing such situations by building the underlying systems that govern what organisations can know about individuals, what information people can access and control, and how these safeguards continue to function reliably at scale.

“Privacy and integrity can never be an afterthought or a quick fix,” Parate said. “It must be a foundational architectural primitive built into every data pipeline.”

Building systems where trust is not optional

Between 2019 and 2022, Parate worked at Amazon in Seattle as a software development engineer, helping build and run Amazon Case Tracker, an internal platform used by legal and human resources teams to manage sensitive matters such as complaints, workplace investigations, and privacy incidents: cases that require strict controls, clear ownership, and a reliable audit trail rather than informal email workflows.

Case Tracker also supported external partners. Law enforcement agencies used it to track investigative matters connected to Amazon’s services. In that environment, reliability is not optional. A missing record, the wrong permissions, or a request routed incorrectly can quickly become a legal risk and a trust issue.

Parate contributed across the full system. On the user-facing side, he reduced code redundancy by about 20 percent by developing reusable frontend components that legal teams in multiple countries could rely on, instead of rebuilding the same interface work in each instance. Behind the scenes, he designed a mail-tracker service that streamlined case intake, consolidating numerous inboxes into a single, managed pipeline deployed across North America and the European Union.

It solved a very real problem. At a company that size, cases rarely arrive as neatly structured submissions. They show up as emails, attachments, and hurried notes. Each additional mailbox creates another place where a time-sensitive case can be missed, delayed, or lost. By centralizing intake, the team made the process more dependable for groups that cannot afford gaps.

He also raised operational excellence scores across 13 production pipelines, covering metrics, runbooks, testing, and continuous integration, from the 10 to 15 percent range to 65 percent and above. The work was unglamorous by design. Privacy and compliance systems fail quietly when they are treated as afterthoughts. They hold when they are operated with the same discipline as any other production service.

Privacy that stays consistent across products

In 2022, Parate joined Meta and moved into privacy engineering. The scale was larger, but the mission was the same: build systems that people can rely on. Facebook and Instagram may appear as separate apps, but they run on shared data foundations and serve billions of accounts. In that environment, privacy has to be consistent. A control that behaves one way on Facebook and another way on Instagram is not truly a control. It creates confusion, and it introduces risk.

Those expectations are reinforced not only by public trust, but by regulators as well, including the Federal Trade Commission, the European Union’s GDPR, and California’s CCPA. The standard is clear: people must be informed, they must have meaningful choices, and the company must be able to show what choices were offered and how they were respected. That is where good engineering becomes essential: it is not enough to display a setting. The system has to honor it everywhere, every time.

Parate contributed to privacy experiences designed to help people understand and manage how their information is used. His work included building parts of the Privacy Center guide for web and mobile, supporting people navigating Off-Meta activity, which refers to activity from other sites and apps that can be associated with a Meta account, along with the choices available to manage it.

He also contributed to third-party data controls in Accounts Center, enabling more detailed decisions than a single on-or-off switch. In addition, he worked in the cookies domain, focused on transparency and control, and on aligning how consent choices are stored and respected across products that were not originally designed as one unified system.

Speed matters, and so does durability

Privacy systems face a quiet but persistent threat: delay. If a privacy check slows down an experience, it can be treated as an obstacle, redesigned away, or worked around by parts of a system that are under pressure to move faster.

Parate’s approach is to make privacy work like other core infrastructure, built with the same discipline as security and performance. Store consent choices reliably. Make policies enforceable through the system, not just written in documents. Give people the ability to view and limit information tied to their account.

While enterprise systems require deep cross-functional collaboration, Parate’s architectural contributions provided the core components that enabled these platforms to meet rigorous regulatory standards without degrading system latency. What he emphasizes is a mindset: privacy should be something that holds up across products, across time, and under scrutiny.

“If the only people who understand the privacy model are the people who built it,” he said, “then it is not a privacy model. It is a private one.”

Why that architecture now has to underwrite generative AI

The same discipline now informs his work on Ads AI at Meta. Conversational agents that help small businesses create, manage, and optimize campaigns only work if the privacy and consent architecture underneath them is durable: if a person’s choices are stored reliably, enforced everywhere, and still respected when a language model is the one taking action. Privacy, in that setting, is not a separate product. It is what makes the agent safe to use.

A shop owner describing a weekend promotion in ordinary language should not have to become a privacy engineer, any more than a person changing a setting in the Accounts Center should have to wonder whether Instagram will honor it. The progression is the point. Case Tracker taught him what happens when sensitive records are treated casually. Meta’s privacy systems taught him what it takes for a choice to survive across products and jurisdictions. Generative AI raises the cost of getting that wrong, because the system is no longer only displaying a control. It is proposing, and sometimes executing, actions on a person’s behalf.

It is not the kind of work that appears in a keynote announcement. But it is the kind that matters when trust is tested, when questions are asked, and when a system has to prove that the choices people were offered were real, consistent, and respected.