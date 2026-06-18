AU Real Estate bets on aspirational NCR Housing with ₹6,900 Per Sq. Ft. launch in Siddharth Vihar

AU Real Estate’s Cosmos Corner in Siddharth Vihar offers spacious aspirational luxury homes with strong connectivity, modern amenities, and NCR growth potential.

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The residential development in Siddharth Vihar on NH-24 is gradually becoming a promising option in the region as most of the people in this locality are shifting their focus towards the emerging NCR micro-markets with good connectivity, larger home sizes and a comparatively affordable price tag.

To cater to this emerging demand trend, AU Real Estate has introduced ‘Cosmos Corner’ with a base price of just ₹6,900 per sq. ft., which the developer says qualifies the project to be firmly in the ‘aspirational luxury housing’ bracket, which is subtly changing the residential scenario in NCR.

The project is being developed by Cosmos REIT Pvt. Ltd., who won the land parcel in a competitive auction organized by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad for ₹336 crore, a 100% subsidiary of AU Real Estate.

The project incorporates a plus-shaped tower configuration, all corner flats, and unique 8-feet wide L-shaped sundecks with two-side open and providing good cross ventilation and an abundance of natural light on 2 facades. Vertical mobility is assured with seven high speed lifts per tower which provide smooth and efficient vertical transfer.

On offer are 3BHK residences of 1,780 sq. ft., 3BHK + multipurpose room residences of 1,972 sq. ft., and 5BHK residences of 3,175 sq. ft. — configurations that reflect a clear pivot towards larger, more liveable homes that today’s NCR buyer is actively seeking.

A Location Coming Into Its Own

Siddharth Vihar’s rise as a residential destination is not incidental. Positioned along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-24), the micro-market offers seamless connectivity to Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi, and major NCR corridors. Key transit nodes in close proximity — Noida Sector 62, Electronic City Metro Station, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station, and Ghaziabad Railway Station have steadily improved its commuter appeal, while direct access to Central and East Delhi adds further depth to its locational advantage.

Infrastructure momentum is also building from the top down. The Uttar Pradesh government has recently approved the construction of two additional ramps on the Hindon Elevated Road, a move aimed at easing traffic movement between Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Kanawani, and UP Gate. The Hindon Elevated Road has already significantly cut travel time between Raj Nagar Extension, Siddharth Vihar, and the Delhi border — a shift that industry watchers say is directly feeding residential interest in the corridor.

The Aspirational Luxury Housing

Cosmos Corner’s launch comes at a time when developers across NCR are increasingly focusing on aspirational luxury housing, where buyers are prioritising larger layouts, openness, wellness-oriented living, and lifestyle-driven communities without stepping into ultra-luxury price brackets.

The lifestyle offering includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, landscaped greens, yoga and meditation spaces, and recreational zones — amenities that have become near-mandatory for buyers in this segment.

Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said the project was shaped by a clear read of what today’s homebuyer is looking for. “They are seeking more than just a residence — a complete lifestyle experience backed by connectivity, comfort, openness, and long-term value,” he said. “Siddharth Vihar is witnessing strong infrastructure-led growth, and we believe the region holds significant potential for aspirational NCR homebuyers.”

As infrastructure upgrades continue to redraw the residential map across NCR, projects like Cosmos Corner offer a window into how developers are recalibrating — chasing the buyer who wants more space, better design, and a credible address, without paying a premium-district price for it.