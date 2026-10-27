Avyanco crosses 11,500 UAE formations as demand surge from Indian founders accelerates

Avyanco works as the corporate advisory firm and helps the over 11,500 companies in UAE mainland, free zones, and offshore agents. Indian business owners are seeking opportunities to choose the UAE for their business setup. Because it allows them to expand their business to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Expanding business not only involves incorporating companies, but also tackling the challenges of international business, such as the cross border trade, corporate and tax laws and banking, etc.
Based on extensive experience in the UAE, Avyanco supports the clients across every stage of business formation, and also provides additional services such as tax, accounting and auditing.
Avyanco has served more than 11,500 businesses and provides the business setup services in over 45 free zones. The key highlights includes the
If you want to run a business in the UAE, then Avyanco is the right partner for you. They submit your business formation application, complete documentation, and helps in obtaining the relevant license.
The right option between the free zone, mainland and offshore company structure may depends up on your business requirements and activities
Mainland Companies
Mainland companies are a common type of organisation and provide flexible structures to accommodate your business needs. It allows you to operate business from outside the UAE. Businesses who can operate through UAE free zones can set up the mainland company.
Free Zone Companies
Free zones companies are suited to traders, tech companies, consultants and global contractors. It allowed 100% foreign ownership in Free Trade Zones. Free zones differ from other companies in terms of the regulations, licenses and requirements.
Offshore Companies
Offshore companies are a common choice for international business setup in the UAE. It may restrict you from running operations in your home country. The business setup procedure in this zone may vary by jurisdiction.
Understanding client requirements and business operations is our first approach. We also review your legal ownership status, financial goals and other requirements and recommend you the right company formation zone accordingly. Here how we works
Analyse Business Requirements
We understand your business activity, target audience, structure and operating requirements before forming your business in the UAE.
Recommend Right Business Structure
On the basis of your requirements, we recommend the right optimal business structure, whether it is mainland, free zone or offshore.
Evaluate Banking and Taxation Requirements
We assess what the alternative business structure consists of in terms of banking and taxation requirements. Our team also understands the financial aspects to form your business legally in the UAE.
Fulfills Compliance Requirements
To meet the UAE compliance regulations, we can understand the licensing, taxation, and other regulations. We submit the relevant documentation to meet compliance requirements.
Determine Growth Opportunities
Next, we evaluate whether the business structure meets your future needs, and growth goals, including funding structures, expansion to new markets and ownership chances.
Licensing and Registration
Once the business structure is determined, we help you with licensing and final registration of your UAE based business. Our advisors help you with the accurate documentation and complete all necessary procedures for business formation in the UAE.
Here are the corporate services we offered to your business
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.