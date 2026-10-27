Avyanco crosses 11,500 UAE formations as demand surge from Indian founders accelerates

Based on extensive experience in the UAE, Avyanco supports the clients across every stage of business formation, and also provides additional services such as tax, accounting and auditing.

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Avyanco works as the corporate advisory firm and helps the over 11,500 companies in UAE mainland, free zones, and offshore agents. Indian business owners are seeking opportunities to choose the UAE for their business setup. Because it allows them to expand their business to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Expanding business not only involves incorporating companies, but also tackling the challenges of international business, such as the cross border trade, corporate and tax laws and banking, etc.

Based on extensive experience in the UAE, Avyanco supports the clients across every stage of business formation, and also provides additional services such as tax, accounting and auditing.

Avyanco Business Formation: Key Highlights

Avyanco has served more than 11,500 businesses and provides the business setup services in over 45 free zones. The key highlights includes the

Business formation: Support over the 11,500 businesses in UAE mainland, free zone and offshore

Jurisdictions: Over 45 free zones, including IFZA, JAFZA, DMCC, DIFC, DAFZA, Meydan, ADGM and RAKEZ

Licencing: License accredited through the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), licence no: 909402

Founded: 2020, Dubai

Office address: Burj Al Salam Tower, Level 36, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

If you want to run a business in the UAE, then Avyanco is the right partner for you. They submit your business formation application, complete documentation, and helps in obtaining the relevant license.

Choosing Between Mainland, Free Zone and Offshore Company Structures

The right option between the free zone, mainland and offshore company structure may depends up on your business requirements and activities

Mainland Companies

Mainland companies are a common type of organisation and provide flexible structures to accommodate your business needs. It allows you to operate business from outside the UAE. Businesses who can operate through UAE free zones can set up the mainland company.

Free Zone Companies

Free zones companies are suited to traders, tech companies, consultants and global contractors. It allowed 100% foreign ownership in Free Trade Zones. Free zones differ from other companies in terms of the regulations, licenses and requirements.

Offshore Companies

Offshore companies are a common choice for international business setup in the UAE. It may restrict you from running operations in your home country. The business setup procedure in this zone may vary by jurisdiction.

How We Ensure Successful Business Formation: Our Approach

Understanding client requirements and business operations is our first approach. We also review your legal ownership status, financial goals and other requirements and recommend you the right company formation zone accordingly. Here how we works

Analyse Business Requirements

We understand your business activity, target audience, structure and operating requirements before forming your business in the UAE.

Recommend Right Business Structure

On the basis of your requirements, we recommend the right optimal business structure, whether it is mainland, free zone or offshore.

Evaluate Banking and Taxation Requirements

We assess what the alternative business structure consists of in terms of banking and taxation requirements. Our team also understands the financial aspects to form your business legally in the UAE.

Fulfills Compliance Requirements

To meet the UAE compliance regulations, we can understand the licensing, taxation, and other regulations. We submit the relevant documentation to meet compliance requirements.

Determine Growth Opportunities

Next, we evaluate whether the business structure meets your future needs, and growth goals, including funding structures, expansion to new markets and ownership chances.

Licensing and Registration

Once the business structure is determined, we help you with licensing and final registration of your UAE based business. Our advisors help you with the accurate documentation and complete all necessary procedures for business formation in the UAE.

Corporate Services Offered by Avyanco

Here are the corporate services we offered to your business

Business Setup: We are recognised because of the business setup services in UAE. Whether you want to run business in free zones, mainland or offshore, we serve you. Along with the UAE, we also help you to set up the business in countries, such as the GCC, UK, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mauritius. Corporate Services: Seeking for the government liaison and PRO services, secretarial services, license renewals, share transfers? Get our corporate services. It also covers the residency applications, share transfers and amendments to companies’ MOA. Tax and advisory: Our tax and advisory services include the corporate and VAT filings, transfer pricing, tax avoidance, e-invoicing, and treaty agreements. Audit and assurance: Our advisors also provide you statutory audits and assurance services. Accounting and Bookkeeping: We also handle the accounting services and prepare the financial files for business formation. Risk and Compliance: Avyanco adheres to the compliance standards by providing you AML and goAML services.

Contact Avyanco

Email: info@avyanco.com

WhatsApp: +971 50 398 9000

Website: https://avyanco.com/

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Register a Company in UAE?

The duration for the company registration depends on type of business, activities and jurisdiction. Free zone companies can register in a shorter period than mainland companies.

What is the Difference between Free Zone and Mainland Companies?

Mainland companies allow you to run business in the UAE. The other activities must be performed in free zones. The organisations that require the specific licenses and work as regulated entities must register in free zones.

Can a Foreign Businessman Own 100% of a Company in UAE?