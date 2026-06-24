Award-Winning Artist Wahid Bayar Continues International Success with Gold and Platinum Honors:

Afghan-Dutch composer Wahid Bayar earned multiple international composition awards, gaining global recognition for blending Afghan traditions with contemporary music.

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As an Afghan-Dutch composer, Wahid Bayar builds up his International reputation with a series of big wins in global music composition competitions: Gold and Platinum winners.

Bayar has an impressive repertoire with over 1500 performances on five continents, spanning 25 years and experience as a musician, dancer, choreographer, theatre artist and performer. His art practice follows his culture, that is, he has created a fusion of the traditional art of Afghanistan and modern western art.

In recent years, Bayar’s focus as a composer has gained increasing international attention. In 2025, he was awarded a Gold Medal in the Professional Composition Category at the Global International Music Competition in the United States, achieving a score of 94 percent. The recognition marked an important milestone in his development as a music creator on the international stage.

He continued this momentum in 2026 with the prestigious Absolute Platinum Award at the Canadian International Music Competition, where he achieved a score of 98 percent in the Professional Composition Category. This result placed him among the highest-ranked participants in the competition.

Later the same year, Bayar received another Absolute Platinum distinction at the 10th Edition of the Quebec International Music Competition, further confirming his consistent success in international composition competitions.

Together, these awards reflect a period of sustained artistic growth and increasing recognition within the global music community. While his career spans multiple disciplines, these recent achievements highlight his continued evolution as a composer with an expanding international presence.

Wahid Bayar’s work continues to explore the connection between cultural identity and contemporary artistic expression, positioning him as a versatile artist whose creative output resonates across borders and disciplines.