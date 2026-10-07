Behind the click: protecting customers while improving security

An Amazon engineer on strengthening systems without breaking the experiences people already rely on

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Amazon Wishlist helps people share what they want through invitation links. Those links rarely live for just a day or two. They get forwarded, saved, and rediscovered later in email threads, group chats, and browser histories. Months later, someone clicks an old link and expects it to open just as smoothly as it did when it was first sent.

Keeping that promise takes a kind of engineering most customers never notice. Security needs to improve over time, but if changes are made without care, yesterday’s invitations can turn into broken links. Preventing that is the focus of Deep Chetankumar Patel, a software development engineer at Amazon.

Patel works on the Wishlist service across more than twenty international marketplaces. He speaks less about flashy new features and more about continuity. The goal is that a customer opens an invitation from last year and never realizes anything behind the scenes has changed.

Patel led a comprehensive security review of the service – the most extensive it had undergone in years. Documentation was limited, and responsibility for older components was spread across multiple teams. At the same time, the product still had to move forward. Wishlist needed to keep evolving while its foundations were being examined.

Patel began by building a clear, accurate view of how the system operated. He mapped how the service could be accessed, documented risks, prepared incident response notes, and coordinated across five security and engineering groups. Each finding had to be addressed or placed on an approved remediation plan, without slowing the delivery of the product.

The biggest challenge was not the code. It was coordination. Application security, penetration testing, infrastructure, identity, and dependent product teams all played a role, and Patel did not control their timelines or priorities. Progress depended on detailed written inventories and practical resolution plans that other teams could review, challenge, and act on.

“Documentation is an engineering multiplier,” Patel said. “A threat model, architecture decision, runbook, or reference implementation prevents the next person from having to rediscover the same truth.”

“Instrument the migration before you trust the migration,” Patel said. “Safe rollouts depend on visibility, fallback behavior, and tests that reflect how customers actually use the system.”

The underlying issue is not unique to wishlists. Similar risks appear when password reset links stop working earlier than expected, when sessions are no longer recognized, or when security upgrades accidentally block access. The most reliable approach is rarely a single, dramatic change. More often, it is a careful transition, with old and new running side by side, dependable fallback options, gradual rollout, and monitoring that makes it possible to pause before real users are affected.

For customers, the experience is quick: a click, a page that loads, a link that still works. For the engineers behind it, that quiet reliability is the achievement.