Best Commodity Trading Platforms in India for Multi-Leg Strategy Execution 

Since multi-leg strategies require a good understanding of derivatives and careful sizing of positions, they may not be something that many traders will choose. Above all else, you will need a platform which is able to handle the complexity without introducing any inconvenience to the process.
A spread consists of two or more legs, while a combination strategy can include several strikes and different expiries.
Carrying out each of these steps one at a time introduces a timing risk, since the market could have moved by the time you place the second or third part of your strategy. As a result, a strategy which seemed profitable in theory might end up being worthless.
What is required for multi-leg trading is a solid platform which is able to manage several orders, display the Greeks and the Profit & Loss (P&L) of the different legs in real time and at the same time keep an eye on your exposure through appropriate risk management tools.
Here are some of the best platforms for multi-leg commodity trading in India –
Groww
Groww holds the position of being the biggest player in the Indian commodity derivatives market when measured by notional average daily turnover, having a market share of 28.6 per cent. The extent of its operations results in highly active and liquid markets which allow your multi-leg strategies to be carried out efficiently.
Advanced traders have access to a variety of commodity derivatives based on gold, silver, copper, aluminium, zinc, nickel, natural gas, crude oil and electricity on MCX and NSE.
This is how Groww makes trading easier for multi-leg strategy traders –
Make the cost of trading on a number of legs predictable by paying a flat brokerage rate of ₹20 for each order that is executed.
Recommended for: Traders who are experienced and highly active and who wish to carry out multiple-leg strategies at the same time and who expect to have real-time Greeks and position monitoring.
Dhan
The platform is designed with the requirements of active derivatives traders in mind and offers them commodity derivatives in respect to gold, silver, nickel, zinc, copper, crude oil, and natural gas on MCX.
Large positions can be divided into smaller ones using order slicing in order to handle multi-leg entries without causing market impact.
For commodity F&O, brokerage is set at ₹20 per executed order.
Most suitable for: traders who are active in the derivatives market and who need quick, structured ways of placing orders for complicated multi-leg positions.
Zerodha
The structured multi-leg execution feature of Zerodha’s Kite platform applies to commodity derivatives on MCX, including gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, and base metals.
Decrease the need for manual execution by combining several legs with basket orders.
The brokerage charge for commodity derivatives is either ₹20 for each executed order or 0.03 per cent, whichever of the two is less.
Most suitable for: traders looking for support with respect to basket orders and needing platform stability when carrying out a structured multi-leg strategy execution.
Upstox
Upstox provides the facility to trade commodity derivatives on MCX, including gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, and base metals.
The brokerage fee is twenty rupees for each executed order on commodity F&O.
Ideal for: Traders who want a quick and slim interface so that they can manage a number of commodity derivatives positions at the same time.
Angel One
On MCX, traders are able to carry out trading in commodity derivatives, including those for gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas and the base metals.
The brokerage for commodity F&O is ₹20 for each order that is executed.
Most suitable for: traders who build their strategies through research and carry out active multi-leg executions.
5paisa
Through MCX, 5paisa provides the facility to trade in commodity derivatives, including gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas and base metals.
The prices are based on a subscription model, and this can reduce the cost per order since multiple-leg strategies involve carrying out several trades and have a higher frequency of orders.
Most suitable for: traders who want to manage multiple-leg commodity positions spanning different asset classes at low brokerage fees and a low cost per order.
ICICI Direct
You can trade commodity derivatives on MCX, such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas and base metals.
The amount you pay for the brokerage service will depend on the plan you choose and is generally more than what most discount brokers charge.
Final Thoughts
In order for a platform to efficiently carry out multi-leg commodity derivatives strategies, timing, the Greeks, the combined exposure and margin management all need to function together.
Groww meets the criteria that are most relevant to multi-leg traders; in addition to enabling the simultaneous execution of orders via Basket Orders, it also keeps an eye on exposure across various legs by providing real-time P&L tracking, assesses the sensitivity of positions using its built-in Option Greeks, and organises the orders using OCO-style management. Moreover, the
At a speed of 20 milliseconds on both the MCX and the NSE, the infrastructure provides the level of accuracy needed by multi-leg strategies.
Groww provides comprehensive solutions for the difficulties faced by commodity traders who use a multi-leg strategy.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
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