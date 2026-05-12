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Best International Physician-Scientist of the year 2026 award bagged by Dr. Yethindra Vityala

Best International Physician-Scientist of the year 2026 award bagged by Dr. Yethindra Vityala

Dr. Yethindra Vityala received the International Physician-Scientist award for groundbreaking medical research, global healthcare impact, innovation, and AI-driven academic initiatives.

On 22nd February 2026, Dr. Yethindra Vityala was awarded the prestigious “International Physician-Scientist of the Year”, 2026, at the Global Healthcare-Wellness Awards and Summit, at Hyderabad. Dr. Yethindra received this honor for his exceptional contribution towards medical science and research from last six years. Dr. Yethindra was also a panelist at the event where he shared his knowledge and experience on the trends of emerging innovations in public health management.

The Global Healthcare-Wellness Awards and Summit is an esteemed event which is hosted by the Hypedge Network India and awards excellence in healthcare. It is a gathering of world’s leading medical and health professionals in recognition of medical and health achievements.

He took the conversations at the summit to a new level of evidence-based, international thought. As the founder and CEO of an emerging Edtech and research company ‘SCIVYT Research Technologies Private Limited’, his perspectives were highly instrumental in shaping future healthcare.

About the Emerging Superstar of Medical Research

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Dr. Yethindra’s journey from Warangal, Telangana, to the global stage exemplifies his dedication and belief in the transformative power of rigorous and compassionate science, earning him global admiration. His success is marked by transformative public health impacts and international collaboration. Dr. Yethindra holds 12 world records and 25+ award recognitions establishing him as the World’s Youngest Scientist in Medicine. He has exceptional skills in medical research, with over 110 peer-reviewed articles in recognized journals. His work spans across clinical medicine, translational research, and public health, addressing urgent health care challenges. Dr. Yethindra has also reviewed over 200 research papers and served as a reviewer for more than 20 internationally indexed journals contributing to scientific integrity. This reflects his expertise and commitment to high-quality publication standards.

His impact across the globe

Dr. Yethindra has delivered over 48 scientific presentations and spoken at more than 40 international conferences across the globe. His network spans across 10 countries and institutions, which ensures that his research impacts healthcare beyond one region.

His work is believed to have impacted over 100,000 beneficiaries through public health initiatives. The translational power of his research helps to bridge the gap between published findings and community health outcomes with innovation.

When a scientist turns into an entrepreneur, science becomes limitless-that’s SCIVYT

Dr. Yethindra Vityala founded SCIVYT Research Technologies Private Limited, a Hyderabad based AI powered education and research startup that provides a unified academic and research ecosystem. SCIVYT aims to be a go to place for every organization that supports and promotes research in the country. Dr. Yethindra has very diligently curated five online platforms that mark the very initial footsteps of SCIVYT, Nationcite is India’s first of its kind research impact platform that allows researchers to find where they stand in the ever-growing scientific world. Submitright supports and assists in translating your research into credible publication and showcase it to the world. Vituor is an open-access medical journal to publish high impact research works. Yetzu is a data-driven academic intelligence layer that turns research into actionable insights. Beentu AI serves as the most innovative AI tool built exclusively for academicians, researchers, and professionals that enhances academic writing.

These platforms are currently serving over 50 institutions across three continents, assisting over 2000 manuscripts and bridging academic rigor and real-world impact.

Dr. Yethindra has an extraordinary track record and envisions an ambitious future for medicine that is rooted in evidence, service, and respect for human dignity.

The global medical community is eagerly observing his remarkable journey.

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