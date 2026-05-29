Best Portable Oxygen Concentrators in India (2026) – With battery backup

Portable oxygen concentrators in 2026 offer lightweight travel-friendly oxygen therapy, with Inogen, Oxysure, Philips, and DeVilbiss leading choices in India.

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Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) have transformed oxygen therapy by allowing users to travel, work, and maintain an active lifestyle without being restricted to bulky oxygen cylinders. In 2026, several advanced portable oxygen concentrators are available in India with airline approval, long battery backup, lightweight designs, and high oxygen purity. Choosing the right portable oxygen concentrator depends on factors such as battery life, portability, oxygen delivery capability, charging speed, maintenance costs, and long-term reliability.

InogenRove 6

The Inogen Rove 6 is the successor to the highly successful Inogen One G5 and is considered one of the most premium portable oxygen concentrators available globally. It is designed for users seeking reliable oxygen delivery, lightweight portability, and excellent travel performance. The machine offers up to six pulse flow settings with oxygen purity of 93% ± 3%. It weighs approximately 2.2 kg with the standard battery and around 2.6 kg with the extended battery, making it suitable for frequent travelers.

The device can operate at altitudes of up to 10,000 feet while maintaining quiet operation at around 39 dB on pulse setting 2. With the extended battery, users can get up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of backup at lower flow settings, while the highest setting provides around 2 hours and 30 minutes of runtime. Charging time ranges between 6–8 hours for the extended battery and 3–4 hours for the standard battery.

One of the biggest advantages of the Inogen Rove 6 is its user-replaceable sieve beds, which simplify long-term maintenance and reduce downtime. In India, the machine is priced around ₹2.30–2.50 lakh, while additional batteries cost approximately ₹65,000 each. The device comes with a 2-year warranty.

OxysureGo Portable Oxygen Concentrator

The Oxysure Go Portable Oxygen Concentrator has emerged as one of the most feature-packed portable oxygen concentrators in India, particularly for users looking for premium features at a comparatively affordable price point. The machine combines lightweight portability with ultra-fast charging, high-altitude performance, and a maintenance-friendly design.

The Oxysure Go offers up to five pulse flow settings with oxygen purity of 93% ± 3% and weighs approximately 1.98 kg with the battery installed. One of its standout features is its ability to operate at altitudes up to 13,123 feet, making it highly suitable for air travel and mountainous regions. With a double battery configuration, the machine can provide up to 11 hours of backup at the lowest flow setting and around 4 hours at the highest setting.

Unlike many premium international models that require several hours to recharge, the Oxysure Go can charge in roughly 2 hours. The machine also features user-replaceable sieve beds and an oil-free compressor designed for 24×7 usage, helping reduce long-term maintenance costs. In India, the machine is typically priced between ₹1.50–1.70 lakh, while replacement batteries cost approximately ₹25,000 each. The device comes with a 3-year warranty.

Philips SimplyGo Mini

The Philips SimplyGo Mini is a popular portable oxygen concentrator preferred by users who value brand reliability and easy operation. It offers up to five pulse flow settings with oxygen purity of 93% ± 3% and features a compact, travel-friendly design. The machine weighs around 2.7 kg with the extended battery and supports operation at altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

The battery can provide up to 9 hours of backup at pulse setting 2, depending on usage conditions. Charging time is around 4 hours for the standard battery and approximately 8 hours for the extended battery. One of the key highlights of the SimplyGo Mini is its touchscreen operation, which many users find convenient during travel.

In India, the Philips SimplyGo Mini is priced at approximately ₹2.20 lakh, while replacement batteries cost around ₹72,000. The device comes with a 2-year warranty.

DeVilbiss iGo2

The DeVilbiss iGo2 is known for its SmartDose Technology, which automatically adjusts oxygen delivery based on the user’s breathing pattern. This feature helps improve comfort and oxygen efficiency during use. The machine offers pulse flow settings from 1 to 5 with oxygen purity of 93% ± 3%.

The iGo2 can operate at altitudes up to 10,000 feet and is among the quieter portable oxygen concentrators in its category, producing around 37 dB at pulse setting 2. With a double battery setup, the machine can provide up to 7 hours of battery backup depending on the oxygen setting used. Charging typically takes around 4–5 hours.

The DeVilbiss iGo2 is priced around ₹1.80 lakh in India, while additional batteries cost approximately ₹55,000. The machine comes with a 2-year warranty.

Which Portable Oxygen Concentrator is Best in 2026?

The best portable oxygen concentrator ultimately depends on the user’s specific oxygen requirements, travel frequency, portability needs, and budget. Users prioritizing premium international reliability and very long battery backup may prefer the Inogen Rove 6. Those looking for lightweight portability, lower service costs, user-replaceable sieve beds, ultra-fast charging, and strong overall value may find the Oxysure Go particularly appealing. Users who prefer touchscreen simplicity and an internationally recognized brand often consider the Philips SimplyGo Mini, while individuals seeking quieter operation with adaptive oxygen delivery may prefer the DeVilbiss iGo2.

Before purchasing any portable oxygen concentrator, users should always consult their doctor or respiratory specialist to ensure the machine’s oxygen delivery settings match their prescribed oxygen requirements and medical condition.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.