Beyond salaries and perks: How workplace design is emerging as a key factor in talent retention

JLL One of the researchers says flexibility is a “strategic advantage” for employers that wish to retain the best talent.

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The majority of employers look to attract talent through superior benefits and larger offices. It is not like that. Here is why. The choices are absurd. The options are ludicrous. Nearly all office designs are created to suit the employees. Few are made for them. According to the results of a CoreNet Global workspace summary of Gensler’s 2025 global workplace survey, most office workers were not meaningfully engaged in the workplace planning process. Places where people were consulted performed better, and they were more satisfied with their jobs.

It’s a space that has consequences. It’s a fierce battle for talent in Bangalore, says Gensler, and workplaces that are meaningful and community-oriented are the way to set yourself apart, anywhere.

In a new baseline, a Great Office is now the norm.

As it turns out, Indian employees love their offices, too. Most office policies for “return to the office” are broadly welcomed, according to the Workplace Preference Barometer from JLL. However, the same study showed that 40% are likely to quit within one year.

That is the contradiction that is the story. It is no longer a place to stay because you like the office. This is what everyone thought they’d get on day one. According to JLL, there’s a missing element here: flexibility and wellbeing. JLL One of the researchers says flexibility is a “strategic advantage” for employers that wish to retain the best talent.

Talent determines the outcome of smaller questions, such as: Can they think there? Do they hear him/her? Does he/she feel respected on the day? “Companies say they’re winning the talent war as if it were an offer competition. In reality, it’s about smaller things.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

A Space Can Work and Still Feel Wrong

Gensler scores a workplace on two scales. One measures how well the space supports the work. The other measures how people feel about it. Its 2024 survey found that experience typically lags behind effectiveness.

In practice, a floor can have enough desks, fast connectivity and well-booked rooms, and still leave people flat. Leaders who track only utilisation miss the part where staying is decided. A simple habit helps. Alongside the occupancy report, ask one question every quarter: does this space help you do your best work?

Five Design Moves That Win Talent

Put the research together and five moves stand out.

Ask before you design. Workers are already redesigning offices on their own. Gensler’s 2026 survey found a wave of DIY fixes for ergonomics, temperature, privacy and storage. Those fixes are a free design brief. Protect focus. Some 65 percent of workers in that survey used meeting rooms for individual focus work because quiet space was missing, Facility Executive reported. Quiet has become an amenity. Make the trip worth it. An office has to justify the commute with good collaboration tools, real comfort and spaces that adapt. Give people choice. That means flexibility in schedules and in where to sit once they arrive. Design for the place. At Intuit’s Bengaluru campus, Gensler fused the city’s greenery with Indian-made furniture and finishes. At 7-Eleven’s centre there, it paired the global brand with local design, social hubs and recharge zones, Gensler describes.

Save the list. A workspace that can show all five is competing on more than perks.

“The best design briefs start with a conversation on the floor. Ask people where they lose focus, where they meet and where they feel at home. The answers are usually simple and cheap to act on. A workplace that listens in the first month earns trust for years.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

Perks Still Count, in Their Place

None of this makes amenities pointless. Gensler’s list of what employees value most begins with cafés, and the whole list shares a theme. People want spaces that respect their time and make the day easier. Amenities earn their place when they answer a real need in the building. A gym nobody has time to use is only decoration.

The Bigger Picture

Churchill saw this in 1943. Arguing to rebuild the bombed House of Commons, he told members, “We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us,” Hansard records. He spoke of politics. The line fits any room where people spend their days.

The companies that win talent will not outspend each other on perks. They will outlisten each other, and the office becomes daily proof that the company pays attention.

“The strongest workplaces are never finished. They change a little every quarter, because someone keeps asking what is not working. Each small fix tells people they were heard. That habit is worth more than any launch-day design.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

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