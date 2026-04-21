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Bharatt Arorah: The 21-Year-Old Building AI-Powered Outbound Systems for B2B Companies Globally

Bharatt Arorah: The 21-Year-Old Building AI-Powered Outbound Systems for B2B Companies Globally

Bharatt Arorah builds AI-powered outbound systems automating B2B email pipelines, scaling lead generation and outperforming traditional sales teams efficiently.

While most outbound teams still rely on manual prospecting and recycled sales playbooks, Bharatt Arorah is replacing that model with fully automated, AI-driven systems— and the results are rewriting what a single operator can do.

Bharatt Arorah builds and scales end-to-end outbound systems for B2B companies. From data acquisition and enrichment to AI-powered personalisation, deliverability engineering, and full campaign execution — he architects the entire revenue pipeline, then operates it. His systems process over 3 million cold emails per month across his client base, each one driven by real-time intent signals and individualised AI research. His clients don’t manage lists, write copy, or worry about inbox placement. They receive interested leads.

“Most people in outbound spray and pray,” Bharatt says. “Download a list. Write a generic template. Blast it out. Hope something sticks. That’s how 90% of the industry still operates — and it’s exactly why most outbound campaigns don’t work.”

The Foundation Was Laid at 13. The World Just Didn’t Know It Yet.

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Bharatt started on the internet when he was just 13, running his gaming YouTube channel. It wasn’t a career, but it was an early education in how digital attention works — what makes people engage, what makes content clickable, and how small decisions compound into meaningful outcomes on the internet.

By 17, he had moved into growth roles, working with early-stage startups on digital marketing, content, and lead generation. It was hands-on, unstructured work — the kind of environment where results matter more than process, and where he learned to deliver outcomes with limited resources and no playbook.

Then came cold email.

“I was running a marketing agency and I needed clients,” he explains. “I started using cold email to fill my own pipeline. It worked so well that people began asking me to do it for them. Then more people asked. Eventually, I realised the method I’d been using to land clients had become the business itself. I went all-in and never looked back.”

Engineering the Pipeline, Not Just Running It

The outbound market is saturated with agencies fluent in the same toolset. Bharatt positions himself differently. He doesn’t sell proficiency with tools — he sells the architecture that makes them work as a single, compounding system.

“Tools are commodities,” he says. “Anyone can sign up for tools. The value is in the architecture — knowing how to wire data enrichment into AI personalisation, deliverability infrastructure, and campaign sequencing. The real value is understanding what to run, instead of how to run it. That’s what brings revenue in.”

In practice, his systems run each prospect through a multi-step pipeline. Clay enriches every company with firmographic data — employee count, funding stage, tech stack, recent hiring activity. An AI layer then visits the prospect’s website, analyses their positioning, pulls relevant case studies, and identifies the angle most likely to land. That research feeds a personalisation engine that drafts a unique email for every prospect. The finished emails are routed into Smartlead, distributed across dozens of warmed-up inboxes on custom sending schedules engineered for deliverability. Positive replies flow directly into the client’s CRM. Every prospect receives the depth of attention of a manually-written email, at a volume no manual team could reach.

He demonstrated this exact workflow during a Smartlead Office Hours session, where he was invited as a guest speaker. In front of a live audience, he fed a raw list into a single Clay table and walked through each enrichment and personalisation step as it executed in real time.

“If I were writing one email to one person, I’d spend five minutes on their website, their LinkedIn, their case studies — everything,” he told the audience. “Then I’d write the email. Then I’d ask: how do I send 10,000 of these at once, with the same depth?”

The results are documented. Smartlead published an official case study on his work, showing reply rates consistently running 3–5x above standard industry benchmarks. In a space where most outbound teams celebrate a 1–2% reply rate, his systems regularly produce 5%+ — and significantly higher on well-targeted campaigns.

One Person With AI

No computer science degree. No venture capital. No co-founder. No engineering team. Everything Bharatt has built has been self-taught and bootstrapped.

He’s used AI-powered development tools like Cursor and Claude Code to build internal software, shipping in a single weekend what would normally require a traditional team of engineers and weeks of development time. The gap between idea and execution used to be a team and a budget. For Bharatt, it’s a weekend and the right tools.

He has built and sold a Google Maps lead scraper — architected using Claude Code, Supabase, and Railway — now in use by more than seven outbound agencies. He ships internal tools and client-facing automations in weekends that would typically take a traditional engineering team weeks to deliver.

“I didn’t learn any of this in a classroom,” he says. “I learned it by building systems for real companies with real revenue on the line. When a client’s pipeline depends on what you ship, you learn fast. That pressure is a better teacher than any curriculum.”

Today, Bharatt leads GTM at Growth Engine X — Clay.com’s largest customer globally — while running Claygen, his own portfolio of B2B outbound clients. He is a Smartlead Certified Expert and a certified Clay Partner, recognised by the platforms at the centre of the modern outbound stack.

“AI didn’t replace me,” he says. “It gave me leverage. One person, operating the kind of infrastructure that used to require a ten-person team and a six-figure tech budget.”

The Future of Outbound

“Outbound is the most powerful growth channel in B2B,” Bharatt says. “Nothing else gives you the ability to choose exactly who you want to work with, reach out directly, and start a conversation on your own terms. No algorithm deciding your reach. No ad platform draining your budget. You pick your ideal customer and you go get them.”

The gap, he argues, is between what the channel can produce and how most companies actually run it. Generic copy. No research. No deliverability strategy. Lists get burned through, and the channel gets blamed when results underperform.

“Cold email isn’t dead. Lazy cold email is. Pair real strategy with AI and you can research thousands of prospects in seconds, personalise every message off live signals — job changes, funding rounds, new hires, tech stack shifts — and operate at a volume no human team could match. One person with the right systems can outperform a 20-person sales floor. I’m not theorising. I do it every single day.”

For Bharatt, the bigger shift is about access. AI-powered outbound has become an equaliser. A growth operator can now build a pipeline that rivals companies with dedicated SDR teams and enterprise budgets. The old gatekeepers — budget, headcount, geography — no longer carry the weight they once did.

“What I’m building is proof,” he says. “Proof that one person, armed with AI, can go toe-to-toe with entire departments and win. No degree required. No funding required. Just obsession and the refusal to stop.”

What started as a gaming YouTube channel has become an outbound operation responsible for more than 3 million emails a month, running on systems Bharatt architected himself. If you ask him, this is just the foundation.

“If you need permission to start, you’ve already lost. The best builders never asked.”

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