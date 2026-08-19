Big relief for entrepreneur Ankiti Bose as Dwarka Court grants interim relief in defamation suit

The order also directs that in case of non-compliance, Bose can approach intermediaries and online platforms directly for de-indexing and removal of the content.

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New Delhi: Entrepreneur and investor Ankiti Bose has been granted interim relief by the Dwarka Court in Delhi in a defamation suit. The Court has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction and directed to take down the impugned article.

Additional District Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla of the Dwarka Courts, in his order, restrained the defendants from publishing, circulating, reposting or disseminating the impugned article or any substantially similar content during the course of the proceedings.

The court, on going through the material placed before it, noted that Bose is not an accused in the criminal proceedings mentioned in the article. Instead, she is a complainant in a FIR filed in Mumbai against her erstwhile colleague and Zilingo co-founder.

The court reiterated the settled legal principle that the media has to be careful in reporting matters which are under investigation or still to be adjudicated, and cannot assume the role of a court by attributing criminal liability in the absence of any judicial determination.

“The court further noted that irresponsible reporting could cause serious damage to a person’s reputation and impede the administration of justice. It reaffirmed that the right to reputation is an integral part of the right to life and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court while granting interim relief, said Bose has made out a prima facie case in her favor, balance of convenience is in her favor and the impugned material would cause irreparable loss which cannot be compensated in terms of money.

The court therefore ordered removal of the impugned article and restrained the defendants from publishing any further content imputing to Bose criminal conduct, fraud, misappropriation, money laundering or similar allegations without any judicial finding.

The order also directs that in case of non-compliance, Bose can approach intermediaries and online platforms directly for de-indexing and removal of the content.