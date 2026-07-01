Bigg Boss 20 Rumours: Tarun Raj Arora Adds Business Leaders to Bigg Boss Conversation

The buzz around Tarun Raj Arora's possible Bigg Boss 20 entry highlights how entrepreneurs are increasingly becoming influential public figures and celebrities.

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For many weeks now, all the buzz around the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20 was dominated by actors, social media influencers, and contestants of previous editions. However, among many other names associated with this project, there is one name that stands out in the discussion because of a reason entirely unrelated to entertainment.

This is Tarun Raj Arora.

Notably, unlike other candidates mentioned on this list, this businessman hasn’t made any comments regarding the rumors about his participation in the new episode. Nevertheless, he has written a small statement on Instagram that may speak about his philosophy of life.

“Some people chase the spotlight. I choose to build something that continues to shine when the light is off. Entrepreneurship has always been my arena.”

This statement doesn’t say anything about Bigg Boss or any other TV show or even acknowledge the speculations about the participant’s involvement in them. Nevertheless, it entered the public discussion as a hint that today businesspeople have become public figures along with actors and singers because the influence of celebrities extends far beyond movies and television.

In fact, reality shows have significantly evolved in the last years, and the celebrities chosen to participate in them have become completely different from those that were used to appear in such programs before. If earlier such shows usually featured contestants who had gained recognition in the film or sports industry, today businessmen, authors, and digital creators of all kinds are the main heroes of such programs.

This man is one of them.

In the course of the last two decades, Tarun Raj Arora has established a number of businesses operating in various industries, including the elevator sector that is one of the pillars of his entrepreneurial activity. Apart from the business, Tarun is the author of a bestseller in Hindi named Haar Ke Us Paar and TEDx speech entitled “How Do Your Failures Define Your Future?” about resilience and lessons learned from mistakes and failures. As per sources close to him, he is currently working on his second book that is expected to be devoted to the life stories of bureaucrats.

Moreover, Arora is known as the father of Abhinav Arora, the youngest spiritual orator of India famous with his katha “Meri Ayodhya Mere Ram” telling the story of Ayodhya from Treta Yuga till today.

Prabudh Saurabh, an Indian lyricist and poet based in Mumbai and a longtime friend of Tarun Raj Arora, believes that his Instagram post reflects the philosophy of this businessman.

“People often mistake significance for visibility. However, Tarun Raj has never mistaken one for another. For him, creating ideas, businesses, and relationships is much more important than being the most visible person,” Saurabh says.

Whatever happens next – whether Tarun Raj Arora will really take part in Bigg Boss 20 or not – this discussion is the reflection of the bigger change. In fact, today celebrities and influencers are not measured only by the screen presence anymore. Now, entrepreneurship, authorship, public speaking, and creating something valuable and lasting are also important for being recognized as a leader.