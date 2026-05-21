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Breaking Down Silos: The Coordination Method That Delivered Where Billion-Dollar Budgets Failed

Breaking Down Silos: The Coordination Method That Delivered Where Billion-Dollar Budgets Failed

Aditya Agarwal achieved 20-30% efficiency gains at Citibank, improving AI banking systems, reducing costs, modernizing legacy platforms and compliance operations.

Digital Tech Program Lead Analyst Aditya Agarwal delivered 20-30% efficiency gains across Citibank programs serving 30+ retail partners and 12 million monthly interactions

AI implementation within banks remains throttled by brittle and fragmented data foundations, mounting compliance demands, outdated legacy systems, and internal resistance to change, according to Deloitte’s December 2025 banking outlook. Despite large and growing AI budgets over the past two years, most US banks have achieved only sporadic tactical wins rather than true strategic transformation. Many AI initiatives stay stuck in isolated proofs of concept, marked by weak governance, duplication, and uneven impact.

Aditya Agarwal managed programs at Citibank that broke this pattern, delivering 20% to 30% efficiency gains across initiatives processing 12 million monthly interactions and serving 30-plus retail partners. As a Technical Program Manager for over 7 years, his experience reveals why technology budgets alone rarely solve execution problems. Lessons extend beyond Citibank’s operations. As Indian banks like HDFC, ICICI, and Axis accelerate digital transformation, UPI transactions alone crossed 228 billion in 2025, and similar coordination challenges emerge. Large-scale technology programs fail at similar rates globally, and patterns Agarwal identified at Citibank apply regardless of geography: misaligned teams, unclear accountability, dependencies spiralling out of control.

Banking projects carry constraints absent from consumer technology. A retail app can iterate through bugs; a payment platform processing transactions for Macy’s, Best Buy, and Home Depot cannot. Errors trigger regulatory investigations and erode customer trust built over decades.

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CitiPay exemplifies how Agarwal’s programs addressed market disruption. Traditional retail card models suffered from delayed physical card issuance, fragmented digital journeys, and lack of real-time credit decisioning –leading to high activation drop-off and reduced customer engagement. CitiPay revolutionized the instant-use credit card experience. Customers approved for store-branded cards (Macy’s, LL Bean, Tractor Supply) receive immediate, secure digital access to card details, virtual card numbers, and account management tools directly within the partner’s retail app or wallet – no waiting for physical cards.

Backend systems must authenticate identity across multiple databases, provision credentials securely, integrate with each retailer’s technology stack, and maintain audit trails satisfying regulators. Each of 30-plus partners operates different release schedules. Platform outages don’t just cause technical failures, they affect partner revenues and risk contract terminations.

Citibank’s transformation challenge extended beyond individual products. For decades, the bank operated on multiple legacy core banking platforms inherited through mergers and acquisitions: integrations associated with Citicorp, Travelers, and Banamex created fragmented system architecture across geographies and product lines, inconsistent data models, duplicated infrastructure, and limited interoperability between retail, wealth, and institutional systems. High operational costs and slow product deployment cycles resulted. Account activity pages, where millions check balances daily, sit atop these backend systems built through decades of mergers. Engineers build APIs communicating with old mainframe systems. Caching layers improve performance without inconsistencies. Changes deploy incrementally so rollback remains possible. Agarwal coordinated reuse of shared components, reducing duplicate development by 20 to 30 percent.

Migration to Next Generation Architecture eliminated data delays. Improved self-service features contributed to a 15 to 25 per cent reduction in call centre inquiries while customers gained real-time transaction visibility.

Consent Orders issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve Board mandate specific outcomes with firm deadlines. Banks must prove not just that problems are fixed, but that control frameworks prevent recurrence. “Regulators require clear evidence of documented progress,” says Agarwal, who managed Citi Global Wealth’s Consent Order remediation addressing critical data compliance.

Six workstreams across technology, risk, finance, and operations required alignment to resolve blockers and meet regulatory milestones. Standardised governance dashboards provided executives and regulators with real-time visibility.

Programs Agarwal managed generated efficiency gains: accelerated time-to-market by 20% to 30%, reduced costs by 15% to 25%, decreased defects by 20% to 30%, and improved issue resolution by 30 to 40 percent. His approach earned recognition beyond Citibank – he serves as Council Member of the Association of Information Technology Experts (AITEX) and judged at AITEX Summit Winter 2026, selecting next-generation IT specialists.

“Banks can’t move fast and break things,” Agarwal explains. “They must move fast, maintaining perfect data integrity, complete audit trails, and full regulatory compliance.”

Projects fail when organisational silos optimise for their domains at the expense of overall success. Engineering teams build reliable systems. Product teams prioritise user experience. Compliance teams enforce regulatory requirements. Coordinating these groups requires understanding each domain enough to identify conflicts before they become crises. Breaking down those silos determines whether billion-dollar investments deliver promised returns or join the half that executives admit cannot overcome legacy constraints and internal friction.

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