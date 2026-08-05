Changing the way enterprise finance is managed with PeopleSoft leadership, security automation, and strategic innovation

Sravanthi brings over nineteen years of expertise to the table, covering areas such as PeopleSoft Financials, Human Capital Management, Oracle Cloud Financials, enterprise security, production leadership, and emerging AI technologies

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As digital transformation keeps reshaping the way governments work, enterprise financial systems are the backbone of government decision making. Today, state agencies handle billions of dollars in transactions, employ thousands of people, and serve millions of people. The ongoing maintenance of these mission-critical systems requires more than technical expertise; it requires leaders who have a grasp of business operations, technology strategy, security, governance, and organizational transformation.

One of the key drivers of this change is Sravanthi Gondi, an experienced PeopleSoft and Oracle Financials consultant with 19+ years of enterprise ERP experience, including 10+ years of experience in the public sector. Sravanthi currently holds the role of Production Support Finance Deputy Lead for the Commonwealth of Virginia, where she manages mission-critical financial applications across Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Project Accounting, Purchasing and General Ledger, and assists in developing modernization strategies, production excellence and enterprise governance.

She has a unique mix of technical depth, functional expertise, strategic leadership and innovation in PeopleSoft Financials, Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Cloud Financials, enterprise security and AI-enabled technologies. She has been continuously improving production, leading production and modernizing the production with trust and confidence to become a trusted technology leader in one of the largest government ERP environments in the country.

Q&A with Sravanthi Gondi

You currently work for a large government organisation as an enterprise financial production support leader. Why is this responsibility so important?

Sravanthi Gondi: Enterprise financial systems support every aspect of government operations—from vendor payments and revenue collection to project accounting and financial reporting. These systems need to be available, secure and accurate as any disruption can impact several agencies and critical business processes.

My role as Finance Deputy Lead goes beyond production support. I am responsible for leading functional teams, coordinating work between various Finance modules, project planning, PeopleSoft Update Manager (PUM) implementations, leadership discussions and efficient resolution of production issues while keeping business continuity.

This role demands a blend of technical skills, leadership, stakeholder engagement, governance, and strategic planning.

What has changed in your career in the last 20 years?

Sravanthi Gondi: I started my career as a PeopleSoft developer, working on technical customizations, integrations, and system development. Eventually, I branched out into functional consulting, production support leadership, enterprise security, testing, and project management.

I was able to gain a wider perspective on enterprise systems, ranging from application development and business process design to governance, cloud security, and organizational leadership, through each role.

My current priorities are not just production problems, but also operational process optimization, team mentoring, modernization projects, and maximizing the value of technology investments for organizations.

What are some projects that you have worked on that have added value to your business?

Sravanthi Gondi: One area that has been improving is the production support operations, with standardized knowledge management and governance.

We implemented a structured documentation process for common production problems, allowing teams to easily pinpoint the cause of the problem, implement a known solution, and minimize troubleshooting time. This enhanced uniformity among support teams and facilitated the more efficient onboarding of new resources.

I’ve also led functional teams through complete PeopleSoft Update Manager (PUM) lifecycles—from impact analysis and testing to deployment and production readiness—ensuring upgrades are delivered with minimal disruption to business operations.

Another focus has been on improving communication between business users, developers and leadership to ensure that production incidents are handled in a more transparent and accountable manner.

Q: You have led several enterprise implementation initiatives. Which experiences stand out?

Sravanthi Gondi: Yes, I have been involved in a number of enterprise implementation projects. One of the most rewarding experiences was serving as the Security Automation Lead during Virginia’s statewide PeopleSoft HCM implementation.

The project was used by over 100,000 users across some 250 state agencies, and demanded very scalable security processes and governance.

We deployed automated user provisioning, role management, employee lifecycle processes and authentication with OKTA, which helped to reduce manual administration, enhance security consistency and compliance.

I was also the System Test Lead, overseeing testing efforts for 56 agencies and managing a team of about 40 people. This involved close working, well managed issue handling and ongoing communication with executive management to prepare the project.

Q: Your experience also includes Oracle Cloud Financials. How has that expanded your perspective?

Sravanthi Gondi: Yes, Oracle Cloud Financials is part of my experience. Organizations need to rethink governance, security, and business processes, as well as technology, for cloud transformation.

As part of the Oracle Cloud Financials implementation, I managed security activities such as role design, provisioning rules, custom security configuration, Single Sign-On implementation and business process mapping.

I have gained insight into the strategies for modernization, both in PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud environments, and have helped organizations assess the feasibility of moving from legacy ERP to cloud-based solutions while reducing operational risks.

Q: Security is a key concern for enterprise systems. What have you done in this area?

Sravanthi Gondi: Security must be seen as a part of enterprise business, not a separate entity.

Over the years, I have worked with complex PeopleSoft security models such as user security, row-level security, query security, portal security, and business-unit access for both Financials and HCM.

One of the most effective things I did was to automate security processes for user provisioning, employee lifecycle changes, audit readiness, and administrative overhead.

I have also been continuing to build my knowledge and skills in Oracle Cloud Security and recently completed the OCI Generative AI certification to understand how new technologies can enhance governance and operational efficiency.

Q: What is your strategy for tackling enterprise production challenges?

Sravanthi Gondi: My approach is to get a full understanding of the business process before tackling the technical symptom.

Enterprise Finance modules are highly interconnected. An Accounts Receivable problem can impact Purchasing, General Ledger, Project Accounting, integrations, reporting, or downstream reconciliations.

I am interested in root cause analysis, cross functional teamwork and proactive planning to ensure solutions are not just solving the incident but the underlying business problem.

This helps to enhance the stability of the system in the long run and helps to gain confidence among technical teams and business stakeholders.

Q: What sets you apart as a leader?

Sravanthi Gondi: I think my strength lies in the blend of technical knowledge, functional understanding and collaborative leadership.

I have experience in development, implementation, testing, security, production support, and cloud transformation, and have a broad understanding of enterprise systems from various angles.

Communication is also very important. From handling production incidents to coordinating testing efforts, managing upgrades, or assisting with executive decision-making, effective communication ensures that teams can handle incidents effectively and keep stakeholders informed throughout the process.

Q: What continues to motivate you after nearly two decades in enterprise technology?

Sravanthi Gondi: Technology is always changing and that’s what makes this job exciting.

I am driven by the challenge of finding solutions to complex business problems, enhancing operational efficiency, bolstering security, and enabling organizations to meet future challenges.

My focus is always to provide solutions that generate sustainable value for organizations and the people they serve, whether it’s leading enterprise support teams, implementing cloud solutions, leveraging AI technologies, or mentoring colleagues.

Conclusion

Governments and businesses are still rolling out their tech infrastructure, and tech-savvy professionals with the ability to lead are in greater demand.

The journey of Sravanthi Gondi is a testament to the value of knowledge in enterprise ERP systems, going beyond mere software application. She has consistently been instrumental in strengthening organizations’ resilience, governance and operational performance, whether in leading their statewide PeopleSoft HCM implementations or overseeing mission-critical financial operations, or in driving production excellence with Oracle Cloud security implementations.

Sravanthi brings over nineteen years of expertise to the table, covering areas such as PeopleSoft Financials, Human Capital Management, Oracle Cloud Financials, enterprise security, production leadership, and emerging AI technologies, and is dedicated to assisting organizations in their digital transformation journey without compromising the security, reliability, and future readiness of their most critical financial systems. Her career mirrors the increasing influence of technology leaders not only in supporting enterprise systems, but also in driving the strategic agenda of today’s public sector innovations.