Cinematographer Arman Khan Puts the New DJI Ronin RS 5 to the Test

London-based cinematographer Arman Khan has teamed up with DJI to test out the Ronin RS 5

Arman has made a name for himself by showing what filmmaking actually looks like behind the scenes. He has built a massive community of over two million followers because he doesn’t just talk about the gears he uses on actual commercial and narrative sets. This partnership with DJI isn’t just a standard product demo, it’s a stress test in the field

Putting the Gear Through the Wringer Instead of filming in a controlled studio, Arman is taking the RS 5 out on real shoots. He’s digging into the stuff that actually matters when you’re on the clock and how fast you can balance the camera, if the battery can survive a full day, and how the motors handle those difficult, high-energy cinematic shots. It’s a practical look at whether this gimbal can actually keep up with a professional workload

Where to Watch: If you want to see the footage for yourself, Arman is dropping his full review and shorter breakdowns across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. He’s sharing everything from polished final shots to raw behind the scenes clips along with some hands-on tips for getting the most out of the new stabilization tech

With the RS 5 being DJI’s big next step, Arman’s review is the best way to see if the hype matches the reality of a working film set

