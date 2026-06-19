Cocktail 2 Review: Finally, A Bollywood Romance That Understands Modern Dating

Cocktail 2 is a realistic modern romance with strong performances, natural dialogue, and emotional storytelling about love, insecurity, and relationships.

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Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5)

Let’s be honest, most modern Bollywood relationship dramas feel like they were written by someone who hasn’t been on a date since 2005. But Cocktail 2 actually gets it right. Directed by Homi Adajania, this movie takes a hard look at how messy, confusing, and beautiful relationships can be today. It skips the over-the-top, screaming family drama and focuses on the real stuff: the silent insecurities and the blurred lines between loving someone and just needing them.

The plot follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) as they navigate the usual bumps of a modern couple. Things get complicated when Ally (Kriti Sanon) steps into the picture, turning a classic love triangle into a much deeper conversation about timing, choices, and maturity. The story by Luv Ranjan, written alongside Tarun Jain, feels incredibly fresh because it relies on situations we’ve all seen our friends or ourselves go through.

Shahid Kapoor reminds us why he is so good at playing the vulnerable, conflicted guy. His performance is grounded, and his late-movie monologue is a total gut punch. Rashmika is incredibly endearing as Diya, bringing a raw softness that makes you root for her instantly. Then there’s Kriti Sanon, who absolutely commands the screen as Ally with a calm, mature presence that keeps the entire movie steady.

The dialogue feels like real life, not a script. Pritam’s tracks and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics hit all the right emotional notes without feeling forced. Visually, the film is stunning. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s camera work combined with Anaita Shroff Adajania’s effortless styling gives the film a sleek, gorgeous vibe. It drags a tiny bit in the second half under Akshara Prabhakar’s editing, but the emotional payoff is worth it. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Luv Films, this is a beautiful, lingering look at love that stays with you.

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