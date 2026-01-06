Combating India’s Misinformation Crisis: The Role of Rokib Hasan’s Journalist Training in Building Media Literacy 

Home

Award-winning investigative journalist and Best Journalism Trainer, who trained 1,200+ rural reporters in verification techniques, explains how building media literacy at the grassroots level can combat the misinformation epidemic

A committee in India’s Parliament told the government to get clear on what fake news really means. They also suggested changing the rules to punish those who spread it. This could include taking away a journalist’s license if they’re caught pushing false information. Fake news is a big issue in India right now. With 400 million people using WhatsApp, wrong info spreads super fast – faster than reporters can check it out. It’s not just about tech or the rules, though. Training is a problem, too. Journalists in the countryside aren’t taught how to spot fake stories, and most colleges focus too much on book-smart instead of real-world skills.

Similar challenges plague neighboring Bangladesh, where T M Rokib Hasan developed practical solutions now gaining attention across South Asia. His investigative work at Ekushey Television exposed corruption at Cambrian School & College and prompted regulatory action in Bangladesh’s education sector. After working at big TV stations like Ekushey TV and Bijoy TV for 14 years, he saw the same thing happen all the time: sensational stories spread faster than verified facts, and local reporters just don’t have what it takes to fix it. On top of that, people tend to trust random stuff on WhatsApp more than what a real journalist reports. But journalism school did nothing to prepare reporters for that reality.

Between 2016 and 2019, Rokib designed a structured training model focused on district- evel journalists working outside major cities. The methodology combined digital verification techniques with source-protection protocols and ethical reporting standards. More than 1,200 journalists attended workshops where they learned to spot manipulated images, verify claims using multiple sources, and apply field-tested investigation techniques. Many now work in mainstream Bangladeshi media. This work earned Rokib the Hathekhari Award as Best Journalism Trainer and the Shadinota Sangsad Award for investigative journalism.

The training model works because it addresses specific operational failures. Academic textbooks discuss journalism ethics but rarely explain how to verify a viral video in 30 minutes or protect sources during corruption investigations. Rokib’s book “TV Journalism: Reporting & Reporters’ Planning” fills this gap with practical frameworks that universities in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chittagong now use. His second book, “Online Journalism,” scheduled for publication this month, extends these methods to digital platforms.

“Most books on television journalism in Bengali focus solely on theory, while practical aspects are largely overlooked,” Rokib explains. “As a result, students often struggle with basic skills in the field. I wanted to bridge that gap.”

His second book, “Online Journalism”, scheduled for publication soon, extends these methods to digital platforms.

At Protikhon.com, where Rokib has served as Founder, Editor-in-chief, and Publisher, these principles translate into operational systems. The outlet built rapid verification protocols and editorial guidelines that balance public interest with safety. The YouTube channel “Protikhon Official” has attracted over 145,000 subscribers by helping audiences distinguish credible reporting from propaganda.

Countries facing severe misinformation problems confront a scale challenge: how do you educate hundreds of millions of news consumers? Rokib’s methodology offers a practical answer: train the information gatekeepers. When 1,200 trained reporters each reach thousands of readers, the ripple effect becomes significant. Rural journalists who complete verification training become local media literacy educators themselves.

After completing an MBA at Trine University in May 2025 and enrolling in a Master of Science program in Business Analytics, Rokib is working toward building a multilingual multimedia platform similar to Deutsche Welle for South Asian audiences. This combination of journalism expertise with business strategy reflects recognition that combating misinformation requires sustainable infrastructure and scalable training systems.

Lasting infrastructure matters most: training systems that persist beyond any single journalist’s career, verification protocols that rural reporters can implement with limited resources, and editorial standards that protect democratic discourse. Rokib presented this framework at the National Communication Association conference in Colorado on November 22, 2025. Building such infrastructure requires people willing to spend years writing practical textbooks, training district-level reporters, and establishing verification frameworks that work in resource-constrained environments.

