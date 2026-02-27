Customer Experience Now is the Main Operational Task of Business – Who Makes Sure that Customers Do Not Leave

Home

Do companies continue to improve interfaces and scripts, but customers still leave? The practice of Muskan, Customer Experience and Operations Specialist, shows that the real causes of CX failures are most often hidden in quality assurance, rather than in simple communications.

Now, more and more often, company executives declare that the current loyalty program of their enterprises will become irrelevant in three years. Research shows that even with high business engagement in the customer experience, most companies are still unable to adapt to rapidly changing customer expectations, and this leads to real losses. According to the PwC 2025 Customer Experience Survey, 70% of executives admit that customer expectations change faster than their companies are able to adapt, and 29% of consumers have stopped using the brand’s services due to poor CX.

These figures do not just reflect the gap between intentions and actions; they demonstrate that customer experience today is directly related to operational efficiency and the ability of a business to respond quickly and systematically to customer needs. Muskan faces this gap in practice in her current work as a Customer Service Representative I at Spectrum, one of the largest telecom companies in the United States. Working with large-scale customer support operations, she observes how, even with formal high attention to CX, key problems arise not at the level of customer interfaces, but within processes: in how the quality of service is measured, how the work of teams is evaluated, and how quickly management decisions reach the operational level. Based on her observations, Muskan successfully combats CX inefficiency and improves the customer experience through the optimisation of QA processes and performance monitoring systems.

Why are QA and performance monitoring becoming the focus of CX

When companies face a gap between the declared priority of customer experience and actual results, attention increasingly shifts from customer interfaces to internal quality control mechanisms. Quality assurance (QA) and performance monitoring make it possible to see where CX breaks down at the process level, rather than reacting only after a negative customer interaction. In large service organisations, QA is gradually moving beyond a control function and becoming an operational management tool, linking daily team performance with customer satisfaction goals.

This approach defines Muskan’s current work at Spectrum, where customer experience is shaped by large-scale customer support operations. One of the most successful projects she contributed to focused on improving CX by rethinking quality assurance and performance monitoring processes.

“I worked on designing and implementing structured evaluation frameworks that combined data-driven insights with human-centric service standards. This included streamlining internal workflows, improving reporting accuracy, and aligning team performance metrics with customer satisfaction goals. A key part of the project was introducing process automation and analytical tools to reduce manual effort, identify recurring service issues, and support faster managerial decision-making,” Muskan commented.

The project resulted in more consistent service delivery, better visibility into agent performance, and stronger alignment between operational teams and leadership. Importantly, the solutions were designed to scale across multiple departments, enabling sustainable improvements in both customer experience and internal efficiency. This project demonstrates that CX is influenced by a company’s approach to measuring work quality, interpreting data, and making management decisions.

Sustainability is more important than new implementations

After building QA and performance contours, maintaining system stability becomes a key task. In large-scale customer support operations, CX quickly degrades if processes cannot withstand increased workloads or organisational changes. For this reason, a significant part of Muskan’s current work at Spectrum focuses on ensuring that CX mechanisms function consistently in everyday operations, not only within project settings. This requires addressing emerging issues while simultaneously training teams to handle them.

“It is important for me to work with cross-functional teams to optimise the quality of service and streamline processes. In addition, there is also constant mentoring and guidance for team members, contributing to the creation of a collaborative work environment,” Muskan shared.

Her work centres on complex customer cases, identifying recurring service failures, and refining process elements that drive service consistency. CX is treated as a dynamic system requiring continuous adjustment, where QA and performance monitoring help detect deviations early and prevent their escalation. This shifts the focus from fixing outcomes to managing root causes, making customer experience more predictable across teams.

How is operational thinking formed in CX

Muskan’s approach to customer experience was shaped across multiple operational environments. Earlier, while working at EClerx Services on large-scale telecom projects, she dealt with high transaction volumes, strict SLAs, and service quality that depended heavily on manual processes and fragmented data. It was in this context that the link between customer experience and the manageability of internal control and decision-making mechanisms became clear.

As an Operations Analyst & Customer Engagement Lead, she and her team implemented audit automation tools that improved reporting accuracy by 20% and reduced operating costs by 15%. She also led a CRM-based customer acquisition initiative that increased sales by 10% within six months. This experience reinforced a practical view of CX as a system driven by processes, data, and the human factor, rather than by isolated initiatives. Due to Muskan’s influence, she won the prestigious GLOBAL RECOGNITION AWARD 2025.

Today, customer experience increasingly depends less on formal strategies and more on operational maturity. Customers leave not due to a lack of CX initiatives, but because of inconsistent processes, opaque quality assessment, and slow managerial response. Muskan’s practice, from service operations to projects at Spectrum, shows how QA, performance monitoring, and automation have moved from supporting roles to the core of sustainable customer experience management.

