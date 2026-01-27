Designing From What Already Exists: Why Adaptive Reuse May Be Climate Design’s Most Urgent Tool

Home

An interview with architect and entrepreneur Hanisha Thirth Benna Bhaktula.

With the increasing climate change, designers of all kinds are grappling with a challenging question, Is innovation enough, or is restraint the new frontier of climate action? To architect and entrepreneur Hanisha Thirth, the solution was found back before the establishment of her brand of sustainable lifestyle HA-THI, when she had to study the adaptive reuse architecture professionally.

Thirth says that adaptive reuse transforms the perception of the world. You put the question of what can be built to a standstill and ask the question of what is already there and how come it was forgotten.

Between Buildings and Climate Systems.

Thirth trained as an architect in India and later pursued a Master of Design in Adaptive Reuse in Rhode Island School of Design. Traditionally associated with repurposing old buildings, adaptive reuse, she explains, is fundamentally a climate logic. “Every building already contains embedded energy : carbon, labor, material, history,” Thirth says. “Demolishing and rebuilding ignores that reality. Reuse respects it.”

That mindset became critical as climate data grew increasingly urgent. The construction, fashion, and material industries together account for a significant share of global emissions, resource extraction, and waste. “We talk a lot about green materials,” Thirth says, “but we don’t talk enough about overproduction. Climate change isn’t just a technology problem, it’s a volume problem.”

Why Waste Became the Starting Point

This thinking led Thirth to focus not on recycling, but on reuse, particularly of deadstock – unused fabric rolls that are produced but never reach consumers. “Deadstock is pre-consumer waste,” Thirth says. “It exists before anyone buys anything, which means the damage has already been done.”

Rather than seeing deadstock as excess, Thirth treats it as latent infrastructure. “These materials already represent water, energy, dye, transport, and human labor,” Thirth says. “Discarding them is a climate failure. Reusing them is climate realism.”

From Adaptive Reuse to HA-THI

HA-THI emerged as a direct translation of adaptive reuse principles into the textile and lifestyle space. “In architecture, reuse means designing with constraints,” Thirth says. “You don’t get to choose the site freely. The site chooses you.”

