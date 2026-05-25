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Did You Know GTFs YouTube Channel Goes Much Deeper Than Trading

Did You Know GTF’s YouTube Channel Goes Much Deeper Than Trading

GTF combines trading education with mental clarity lessons, emphasizing discipline, psychology, and structured learning as essential for consistent trading success.

Everyone who knows GTF thinks of it the same way: a stock market institute that covers serious stuff like supply and demand, price action and trade set ups. That is a fair argument. But if that is the only thing you have seen, then you have missed a major chunk of the channel, which is arguably the most important part.

In July 2025, GTF’s YouTube channel posted a video titled “Mental Clarity: Pillar 3, How to Think Like Arun & Sooraj.” This was not a chart; this was not a trading set up. This was a deep, unfiltered conversation about the power of the set up you start with, the say-do gap, the discipline hack of “bring the After into the Before” and the trap of chasing a lifestyle before building the foundation for it.

By then, it had amassed 597,000 views and 61,000 likes. For anyone who took GTF to be a technical trading education channel, that should stop you in your tracks.

What Makes the Mental Clarity Series the Basis of GTF’s Teaching?

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar have long insisted that the biggest hurdle faced by a trader is not the market. It’s the trader’s own mind. It’s not a motivational slogan. In fact, it’s a structural axiom which creates the basis of all GTF’s curriculum.

The Mental Clarity Series, a dedicated playlist on the channel, addresses this directly. It is a three-part series that cover what mental clarity actually means in the context of trading and life, what are the two foundational pillars that support it, and, in the third and most-watched, “how Arun and Sooraj themselves think, operate and make decisions under pressure.”

S. No. Title Duration Views Core Topic 1 Mental Clarity is the New Wealth | Stock Market | GTF 40:42 296K Importance of mental clarity in trading & life 2 Two Pillars of Mental Clarity | Stock Market | GTF 7:03 189K Core foundations of clear thinking 3 Mental Clarity: Pillar 3 – How to Think Like Arun & Sooraj 28:37 597K Advanced thinking framework & mindset

What’s unique about this series – it isn’t generic self-help content re-packaged for traders. How can people abandon a good set-up mid-trade? Why do trader’s lose discipline at the critical pitch? Why can a trader spend 52+ hours learning and still commit the same mistakes in real-time? The Mental Clarity Series is GTF’s response to the one question no smiley chart will ever answer: Why don’t you do what you know you should?

“Most Beginners Lose Money Not Because Of a Bad Strategy, But Because They Cannot Execute Their Strategy When the Pressure Is Real.”

~Arun Singh Tanwar

Of course, that is just one slice of an even bigger channel. GTF’s YouTube channel (@gettogetherfinance) currently has 2.22 million subscribers across 330 videos. With a verified badge and SEBI registration (RA: INH000018692) it is an outlier among the majority of financial content creators in India. The channel is not built around a content calendar of daily uploads or trending topics. It’s built around playlists, structured learning paths that a viewer can traverse sequentially.

2.22M – Subscribers

330 – Videos published

15M+ | Views on flagship course

52 hrs – Free course content

The playlists on the channel narrate how committed GTF is toward structured education. There is ‘Trading in the Zone Elementary’, the free trading course playlist, which has now accrued 15 million views, that takes you from the elementary information about how candlesticks behave to the very foundation of institutional demand-supply analysis.

Following this is ‘Trading in the Zone, Full Course (Mission 2.0)’, which is a more advanced continuation with 21 lessons. There is also ‘Advanced Price Action’ for those who have already read more than the basic chart.

What GTF’s YouTube Channel is Actually Trying To Do

Taken together, this channel is not a content library, it’s a curriculum. The playlists are not just a random assortment of videos; they are an intentional sequence. The Mental Clarity Series is not alongside the trading content by accident. It is there because GTF’s core thesis is that technical skill and psychological clarity are not two different things. One without the other consistently results in the same thing: a trader who knows what to do and doesn’t do it.

This is what the #HarGharGTFTrader mission actually looks like: building financial self-reliance for every Indian household not by providing kites, but by providing a complete, free, structured route that imparts the skill and the mindset to do it. Learners that hit the ground with “Trading in the Zone Elementary” and then progress through the playlists, including the Mental Clarity Series, get to experience end-to-end education that until now was available only behind pricey institute gates

If you’ve known GTF but only ever watched individual videos, you’ve missed where the channel’s real richness lives. And if you have never seen the Mental Clarity Series, that’s the place to start. Not because trading is about motivation, but because GTF’s thesis is that clarity of mind is the one skill that actually makes all the other skills work.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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