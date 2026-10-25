Directors’ Institute Recognises 10 Oxford Saïd Alumni for Professional Excellence

World Development Corporation Directors' Institute's BoardSearch.ai platform matches the top-tier directors in the field with meaningful mandates, filling the gap between the most qualified leaders and organizations looking for strategic governance leadership.

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World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has announced 10 Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, alumni to be recognised for their academic rigour, strategic thinking and proven capacity to take on leadership and governance roles.

Each of the recognitions is for those who have demonstrated a high level of governance awareness, critical thinking and application of global perspectives to complex organisational challenges during their Oxford Saïd journey. Selected alumni come from a wide range of sectors and regions, in line with the international nature and relevance of the programme.

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This is not only a formal recognition of the expertise of the Directors’ Institute alumni, but also a milestone in the life of the Oxford Saïd alumni network, which is now recognized worldwide. This co-operative partnership enhances their capacity to make meaningful contributions at the leadership and Board level, supporting organisations and institutions in their growth, transformation and governance complexity across the globe.

Mr Saurav Bhattacharjee

Saurav Bhattacharjee is a 16+ years’ healthcare operations and quality professional who has experienced a broad range of activities in the healthcare industry, including pharmacovigilance, medical devices, clinical research and regulated healthcare. He is an Independent Consultant advising on project governance, enterprise risk, quality oversight and responsible adoption of AI. He has a 500+ experience leading professionals, and has shown how to improve operational quality from 40% to 85–90%, with expertise in compliance, technology, productivity and organisational resilience.

Ms Rajani Shetty

Rajani Shetty has a 35+ year history of technology leadership roles in manufacturing, automotive, chemical and pharmaceutical companies including Group CIO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sudarshan Chemical Industries. She is a Board Advisor and Independent Director where she concentrates on digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI governance, enterprise risk and ESG. Her experience brings technology strategy to the business agenda and the long-term growth of the organisation.

Mr Harish Gonepavaram

Harish Gonepavaram is an Oil and Gas, Construction, Marine, Infrastructure and Defence transformation and PMO leader who has 27+ years of experience across all sectors mentioned. He has experience in portfolio management, governance, contracts, risk and strategy, creating four PMOs and one EPMO. His background working on big programmes in the Gulf and across the world offers learning on how to deliver large-scale change and complex project management.

Mr Nishant Sinha

With a wealth of experience in enterprise IT, digital transformation, service management, and AI-driven modernisation, Nishant Sinha brings 19+ years of experience to the table. In his role as Associate General Manager – GenAI Industrialization at HCLTech, he spearheads the GenAI efforts in ERP, Supply Chain, Insurance and CRM portfolio, impacting 950+ employees. He has identified 84+ FTE optimisation opportunities, and has extensive experience in AI governance, productivity and measurable business transformation.

Ms Charita Bajaj

Charita Bajaj is an seasoned AI and Data Science leader having 8+ years experience in enterprise AI strategy and responsible technology adoption. She designs enterprise AI operating models, governance models, and scalable AI capabilities for clients worldwide at PiCode LLC. Her expertise in manufacturing, logistics, telecommunications, healthcare, and analytics allows her to bridge the gap between boardroom objectives and ethical AI adoption and lasting growth.

Ms Swati Savera

Swati Savera has 20+ years of experience in the FMCG, insurance, IT/ITES and social impact sector. She is the Managing Director of Sunyatee Products and Nagajiva AgroFarms, where she leads the operations, manufacturing, finance, supply chain, HR & governance. Her rich operational transformation experience from Gallagher, Infosys BPO and Wipro BPO further enhances her expertise in operational transformation, risk management, ESG and stakeholder oversight.

Dr Leena Satpute

Dr Leena Satpute has 20+ years of experience in Technology programmes, Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Training and Academic Leadership. In her current role at Transcendental Technologies, Executive Managing Director, she is responsible for the cyber operations and digital forensics, and oversees cyber training for law enforcement and security agencies. She has extensive knowledge in encryption, cyber risk, ISO audit readiness and AI/ML data governance, which help provide board oversight of technology and compliance risk.

Ms Sheela Arvind

Sheela Arvind is a Company Secretarial with 22 years’ experience in Company Secretarial practice and Corporate Governance. As a Company Secretary and a member of a Board, she brings legal and regulatory knowledge, coupled with strategic acumen, to bridge the gap between organisational strategy and governance needs. Her background in corporate strategy and ethical governance equips her with the expertise needed to be an effective board leader and decision-maker.

Mr Kiran Kumar Kothari

Kiran Kumar Kothari has more than 43 years of international financial, business and commerce and asset management experience. He is a Director and Entrepreneur at Ajay Raj Agencies Pvt. Ltd and Kothari Commercial Concern Pvt. Ltd where he adds value to the strategic direction and business decisions. He has experience in international trade, agricultural commodities, and finance, which provides insight into the business world and commercial strategy and resilience.

Mr Anshuman Yadav

With 20+ years experience in Oracle ERP, enterprise transformation, financial technology and programme global leadership, Anshuman Yadav brings extensive expertise and experience to the table. He is Director – Oracle ERP Transformation at Edgedge Technologies where he oversees complex transformations in insurance, fintech, manufacturing and across the GCC region. His financial governance, regulatory compliance, data governance and AI driven automation expertise aids board level technology planning, enterprise risk and operational resilience conversations.

World Development Corporation Directors’ Institute’s BoardSearch.ai platform matches the top-tier directors in the field with meaningful mandates, filling the gap between the most qualified leaders and organizations looking for strategic governance leadership.