Does every Indian home need an RO water purifier?

TDS levels vary by area, and every household does not need an RO water purifier. It is important to know the distinction between what a purifier does at high and low TDS levels.

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The first thing Indians think of when it comes to buying a water purifier is an RO. Before they check the water supply and TDS levels, they start looking up for advanced RO thinking it is the safest choice. But does every Indian home need an RO water purifier? A better approach to find an answer can start with the TDS level.

How Does the TDS Level Matter for a Water Purifier?

TDS levels can be the reason your water tastes and smells a certain way. High TDS refers to an elevated level of lead, arsenic, dissolved salts, and heavy metals. Low TDS does not mean it contains these dissolved substances, but the WHO does not classify it as good or bad for health.

What is TDS actually?

The TDS is the measurement of inorganic and organic substances dissolved in water. You need the TDS levels for your drinking water because the excess minerals and salts may be harmful to your health.

The WHO recommends TDS ranging between 150 and 300 mg/L for hydration and flavour. 300-500 mg/L is an acceptable TDS level for drinking, but you will notice a different taste. TDS from 500 to 1,200 mg/L needs to be treated before drinking.

An RO water purifier helps in high-TDS households. However, a common misconception that needs debunking is that an advanced RO is necessarily good for health.

Is a Multi-Stage Purification Necessary for Each Household?

No, it only helps if the water contains bacteria and high TDS. A multi-stage RO is not the best choice for households with low TDS.

You can buy a basic TDS meter for a home test. Put the meter in a glass of water, stir the meter, and hold it to lock the reading. A number shows up, referring to the concentration of minerals in your water.

The TDS meter can only show whether your water contains dissolved solids. It does not show whether the water contains chlorine, arsenic, lead, or pesticides. The meter also cannot show the risk of bacteria.

The TDS meter does not give you the full picture that a lab test does.

What makes a non-electric UV purifier different from a multi-stage RO is that it removes bacteria and dissolved solids. But what happens if the water is low in TDS but has the risk of viruses?

What Can You Find Out about Your Water at Home?

How the water looks is the first reaction to whether you should take a sip. If you notice sand or silt at the bottom of the glass, there might be cracks in the water pipelines. If it looks brown or yellow, the water supply may be polluted. Orange or rusty stains on the toilet bowls or sink indicate higher iron levels.

After the visual test, the smell will be the next thing to notice. Does the water smell like rotten eggs? Does it give off the smell of chemicals? The sulphuric smell may be the cause of bacteria. Also, the water is treated with chlorine at the plants – that’s why your water smells like your swimming pool or bleach.

If the water has an elevated level of TDS, the water may have a salty or metallic taste. Old municipal water pipelines often corrode, leading to a bitter taste. Excess chlorine in water has a sharp, medicinal taste.

Once you notice these initial signs, you need a look at the TDS levels. The one catch with the TDS meter is that it does not show the concentration of dissolved salts. To find out what the TDS meter misses, you need a microbiological potability test and ICP-MS screening for heavy metals. Further, a chemical panel will show the presence of pesticides or volatile organic substances.

When Do You Not Need an RO Purifier?

Rumours that RO is banned in India, but the reality is that the use of RO is legal. The NGT’s 20 May 2019 directions stated that RO should not be used for TDS below 500 mg/L.

You need a UV or UF filter to remove the risk of bacterial contamination.

For example, if you are on DJB, the TDS level is likely to be low. Areas of South Delhi see TDS around 166 ppm and East Delhi around 83-156 ppm.

For low TDS levels, Rentomojo has a UV+UF water purifier on rent: Nirapure. This non-RO water purifier has pre-filters that get rid of dirt and particles. Then the UF membrane blocks bacteria and cysts, but the dissolved solids go past the UV chamber. The UV lamp’s role is to kill remaining viruses or bacteria, making the water finally safe to drink. Nirapure starts at ₹292/mo on a 36-month plan.

When Do You Need an RO Purifier?

If your water’s TDS level is above 500 ppm, you will need an RO. If your water’s TDS is high and it is infected with biological contaminants, you need a multi-stage RO.

While many think that municipal water supply means low TDS. However, you may still need a multi-stage RO for safe drinking water. For instance, the DJB uses groundwater when the river water is insufficient to meet the supply demand. At such times, the TDS reading ranges from 600 to 1,400 ppm in Rohini, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and other places.

The DJB also uses the Yamuna water, into which pesticides and heavy metals mix. The Delhi pipelines also run parallel to the sewage lines. If there are cracks or drops in pressure, the sewage and groundwater are mixed into the municipal supply.

The scenario changes with cities. In Bangalore, the borewell water has high levels of TDS. Chennai experiences shortage of freshwater, and groundwater and private tankers are used daily. That’s why the water is hard and brackish in Chennai.

Rentomojo’s DriftGo has a 7-layer purification. The water passes through three stages before it reaches the RO membrane. After the first stage, the RO membrane filters hard salts and metals. After the RO stage, the UV and UF filters kill viruses. In the end, the alkaline/copper mineral cartridge adds back minerals.

How Does the TDS Vary by Seasons?

The TDS reading you see on the meter is not fixed throughout the year. It varies by the supply and the seasons. In summer, households notice a high TDS because the borewells have a depleting water level. Once the rains start, the existing minerals are diluted and the concentration of TDS drops.

Higher temperature can speed up dissolution of minerals. This is to note why boiling water is not recommended to reduce TDS levels.

Why Does the Same Water Purifier Not Work for Every Family?

In South Delhi, the TDS ranges around 166 ppm. The TDS varies from 83 to156 ppm in East Delhi. When it comes to Dwarka, Mahipalpur, and surrounding South-West Delhi areas, the TDS can range from 900 to 2,000 mg/L.

Sometimes two houses on the same street may have different TDS readings if both are on borewell. Also, who you have in the household matters.

Newborn babies and elderly people with compromised immunity may benefit from a multi-stage RO + UV + UF purifier. This type of unit can add back minerals and target viruses, while working on the TDS.

Your current house may use municipal water which has low TDS levels. That’s why you have got a UV or UF purifier. However, the next building you choose may get mixed water supply or borewell water. Mixed water suppliers often mix groundwater with high TDS with municipal water. As a result, the UV/UF purifier will not work on removing heavy metals or salts. Water purifier subscriptions are on the rise, as a result. The subscription model creates the opportunity for choosing a water purifier suited to the TDS level.

What is a Water Purifier Subscription in India?

Rentomojo, Livpure, and DrinkPrime have launched water purifier subscriptions in India. What happens is that the user does not need to invest in a single water purifier but you can use one of your choice by paying a monthly fee.

The main difference between subscription and buying a water purifier is your out-of-pocket expenses. RO membranes need replacements every 1-2 years, carbon filters every 6 months, mineral cartridges once a year, and sediment filters every 3-6 months. Choosing a subscription that covers the filter replacements goes easy on budget-conscious families.

Rentomojo, established in 2014, offers UV+UF and RO models on monthly subscription. The plans range from 3 to 36 months with a refundable security deposit at checkout. The rental platform allows users to switch units after 6 months of use.

If a user no longer needs the water purifier on rent, they can pay a month’s rent to close the subscription early.

“The spending youth, especially the millennials & Gen Z’s prefer staying light, desire flexibility and are value-conscious. Willing to experiment with new stuff across categories that make life simpler and not boring, these generations are also sensitive to our planet’s sustainability. Our customers and employees identify with what we do”, is what Geetansh Bamania, the Founder and CEO has to say.

How to Find the Right Water Purifier for Home?

Comparing two-three units narrows down the search.

● See the maximum TDS reading; whether the purifier is suitable for your water’s TDS levels.

● Check the technology that is used; RO removes dissolved solids and UF filters kill bacteria.

● The storage tank refers to how much drinking water you will have during a power cut.

● If it’s an RO, how much water does it reject?

● Running costs are important; see how much you will pay for repairs and filter changes.

Households with small kitchens and well-positioned sinks choose under-sink water purifiers rather than wall-mounted water purifiers. Under-sink purifiers have similar features to a multi-stage RO; the installation requirements are different.

Besides how the water tastes, looks, or smells, it is important to check the water quality while choosing a purifier. The water’s TDS level is one parameter to assess its quality. pH levels also matter, and you can test it by using a pH strip or digital pH meter. A pH test decides how acidic or alkaline the water is – this decides whether you need an alkaline mineral cartridge.

Choosing the right water purifier boils down to your TDS level and water source. Then you can look at the pH level to add necessary cartridges. For high TDS, RO is recommended. Low TDS calls for a UV+UF purifier. And a multi-stage RO helps as your water’s TDS level is high and an RO membrane cannot protect itself from sand or chlorine.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised