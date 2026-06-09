Dr Arun Kumar S Haripad sails the ship of freedom in the deep blue sea of language

Dr. Arun Kumar S. Haripad, known as Ezhuthalan, is an acclaimed poet, educator, cultural leader, and award-winning literary figure.

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Popularly known as Ezhuthalan, Dr. Arun Kumar S. Haripad is a well-known poet in the modern literary, cultural, and film world whose poetry is relatable to people from all walks of life and all cultures. He is a poet of Indian origin, and his work has crossed geographical barriers and is a reflection of his insight. The aim of this essay is to explore Dr. Arun Kumar’s many contributions to literature, education, and social awareness.

Dr. Arun Kumar’s work is vast and encompasses various poetic forms and themes, making him a highly accomplished poet. He has also written a number of well-known albums and poetry collections. Some of his poems are Ambalappuzha Kannan, Mannarishala, Nenchile Nove, and Munpe Nadannavar. He is also well-known for his audio CD Atmayanathinte Kavitha. His poetry is a unique mixture of Indian mythology, human psychology, humanism, and romanticism.

He uses rich imagery and subtle language that engages readers intellectually and emotionally. His collections like Good Vision, Truth, Goodness and Beauty Behind Love, Porali, and Novu have won critical acclaim and become staples in poetry anthologies. His ‘Ezhuthalan’ is hailed as a manifesto of humanity.

His ability to tackle topics ranging from existential questions to the complexities of human relationships has made him a major figure in modern literature.

Dr. Arun’s works have not only gained recognition in India but have also been translated into several languages. This has enabled him to reach a global audience. His poems have been included in various literary works.

His poems, which have been published in journals and anthologies that solidify his position as a prominent voice in the global literary community, resonate deeply with readers of all ages, with universal themes of love, loss, and resistance.

In addition to his literary achievements, Dr. Arun has also made significant contributions in the field of education. He holds a doctorate in English literature and has served as a teacher in various schools, where he has inspired countless students to explore their own creative voices and foster a love of literature. He is a Bachelor of Law also.

His philosophy emphasizes cultivating love in contemporary wastelands.

He is the president of the Ee Yugam Literary and Cultural Association, the editor of Darpanam magazine, and the lifeblood of Yuva Kala Sahity and Ipta.

The major awards are the Bharatiya Samman from the President of India, Sahitya Sri National Award, KSTA Literary Award, Kerala Kaumudi Literature Award, Kunjikuttan Thampanuran Smarak Award, Kalasahiti Award, and the like. He travels as a transformative force of this era.