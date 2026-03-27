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Driving Efficiency in Pharma The 40% Cloud Cost Breakthrough

Driving Efficiency in Pharma The 40% Cloud Cost Breakthrough

Nivedha Sampath optimizes pharmaceutical cloud infrastructure, cutting costs by 40% and ensuring multi-regional compliance through innovative platform engineering and automation.

The platform engineering and cloud governance projects undertaken by Nivedha Sampath demonstrate the ability of regulated pharmaceutical environments to be updated and made more efficient and cost-effective in terms of infrastructure expenditure.

The pharmacovigilance systems across the globe handle 10 million cases of adverse events every year in pharmaceutical companies. Nonetheless, module-related problems still delay regulation submissions especially when Indian companies have to deal with FDA, EMEA, and PMDA requirements at the same time.

One of the solutions to these bottlenecks is now available on the global support portal technical writing by Nivedha Sampath, an Indian platform engineer whose experience of moving out of the Accenture offices, Bangalore, to Takeda Pharmaceuticals, is a classic case of global problem solving of local talent. Her knowledge article specifies the current problems, bugs and strategies employed to reduce the troubleshooting time to hours in place of days in pharmaceutical firms across the world. This resource material was created by Sampath when she was in charge of pharmacovigilance platforms at IQVIA in Bangalore because she had 24/7 support and could not tolerate any disruptions. The international appearance of the documentation is a rare acknowledgment of its own work the vast majority of internal solutions do not even see the outside of the company, much less to be published on an international scale as reference material. She is currently the head of the platform architecture unit in Data Analytics Digital, which realizes cost-reduction by 40 percent and remains compliant in the US, European, and Asian jurisdictions.

In addition to her enterprise position, Sampath is an active participant in Hackathon Raptors, a community-wide innovation, and aims to find solutions to problems through working together, developing prototypes, and applying engineering to practical challenges. Her engagement is a reflection of a wider philosophical approach of the lifelong learning and innovation within the community without corporate borders.

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The pharmaceutical companies are often confronted with special problems: competing regulatory systems, infrastructural expenses that can paralyze budgets, and the need to be innovative at all times and keep a high level of security. The solutions of Sampath focus on each of them in a systematic manner, as the self-service structures remove the waiting periods of the scientists and the Delta Sharing strategies offer the demanded level of disaster recovery regulators. Her EC2-based computing system uses the idle resource shutdown automatically, which is an issue with pharmaceutical operations wasting resources.

Sampath explains that during regulatory reporting, pharmacovigilance systems cannot fail. Organizations require stable solutions that are recorded in formats that can be adopted by the teams within a short period. Issues that were module specific posed bottlenecks to organisations that were on a mission to meet submission deadlines.

Pharmacovigilance software is not the only way to address compliance issues. The pharmaceutical firms with operations in the various jurisdictions are subjected to conflicting regulatory demands of US, European and Asian regulatory bodies at the same time. Infrastructure will need to sustain innovation and tight security models throughout the regions which can be a technical burden that may lead to a very high cost or compliance.

The structure of multi-regional compliance demands advanced strategies of data management. Unity Catalogue migration of old Hive metastore systems is a solution to this problem via the implementation of new security structures in several of the regions without interrupting the availability of service during the migration. Delta Sharing is a versatile solution with two different applications: as a distribution method and as a disaster recovery plan, it offers the data continuity required by the regulators. In her present company where the company has operations in more than 80 countries and employs more than 50,000 people, such architecture has resulted in a 40 percent reduction of cloud infrastructure costs with very strict security systems that are needed in various regulatory settings.

The other challenge that has been persistent to research teams in pharmaceutical companies is delays in provisioning of infrastructure. The slow timeline of drug development may occur as scientists may spend days or weeks waiting to obtain computing resources provided by the IT departments. Self-service frameworks do not have these bottlenecks and at the same time have audit trails and guardrails of compliance. The Harness.io and Terraform-based self service framework automates the process of data infrastructure provisioning, which lets the application teams access approved datasets independently and provides technical complexity and documentation demands to the automated systems.

Sampath observes that scientists should not wait until infrastructure is developed. The article states that “Frameworks that remove the bottlenecks but retain compliance guardrails deal with one of the largest productivity sinks in pharmaceutical research.

The further complication in pharmaceutical operations is the data sharing across the different AWS accounts. Research, manufacturing and regional compliance may be in separate cloud accounts, but teams require access to cross departmental information in developing drugs and manufacturing advancements. LakeFlow integration supports the sharing of data in a safe and unprotected way via IAM controls to integrate different databases on external accounts of AWS. The architecture supports real-time ingestion of data into downstream scientific processes without violating the security limits needed to ensure regulatory compliance.

Sampath currently developing EC2-based computing environment and other manufacturing locations across the globe. In case the resources are not in use, the infrastructure goes automatically off. It is an easy yet relevant way of saving money which can be easily squandered by the pharmaceutical industry. She was also taught on how to integrate the Amazon Managed Streaming to Apache Kafka (Serverless) with the Databricks Serverless using AWS VPC PrivateLink, which bypasses the network settings, which previously slowed down the connection and compatibility in pharmaceutical projects.

Her company has six groups that have borrowed her platform designs. Infrastructure-as-Code templates that she had developed were copied by engineering teams in other departments, and their projects. Her company sent her to the platform to speak about their work to represent their GenAI presentation at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Electronics and Communication Engineering, at SASTRA University in India and joined Accenture in Bangalore and handled ETL processes of more than 2 million patient records. At IQVIA, she used SQL Server to optimise the performance on 10-15 million records, and this became a critical area in the times of regulatory reporting when even a short-term system malfunction would put pharmaceutical companies on a timeline to meet compliance deadlines. She is an AWS Cloud Practitioner and Solutions Architect Associate, and her master in Data Analytics was conferred by Northeastern University upon her relocation to the United States.

The struggles of Indian pharmaceutical companies to meet the demands of FDA, EMEA and PMDA despite having to cover the costs of infrastructure can find the obvious similarities in the work of platform engineering by Sampath. Her efforts to empower enterprise-tiered data and ML platforms, such as DataRobot integrations into regulated cloud settings, such as AutoML AI Platform, show how advanced analytics can be implemented without violating rules. The fact that her strategy in compliance architecture across multiple regions has demonstrated that achieving regulatory needs in various countries does not necessarily slow innovation or require budget allocations.

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