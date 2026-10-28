Eight Parul University researchers recognised among the world’s top 2% scientists in Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026

Parul University continues to provide a multidisciplinary research environment through its research work in pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, engineering, biotechnology and environmental sciences.

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Parul University from Vadodara has earned an international reputation owing to their research, and the recognition comes through the inclusion of eight of their researchers in the Stanford-Elsevier Global Scientists Rankings 2026 as one of the top 2% scientists globally. The ranking brings to the forefront the research productivity of the researchers at the university in various scientific fields including Pharmacology & Pharmacy, Microbiology, Networking and Telecommunication, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Environmental Science, and Medicinal & Biomolecular Chemistry.

The acknowledged researchers include:

Dr Mange Ram Yadav, Senior Professor & Research Advisor, Faculty of Pharmacy,

Dr Madhusudan H Fulekar, Senior Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Applied Science,

Dr Prince Jain, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering,

Dr Tarun Kumar Upadhyay, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Applied Science,

Dr Deep Pooja, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy,

Dr Bhupendra G Prajapati, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy,

Dr Maheshkumar Prakash Patil, Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, Faculty of Applied Sciences & Technology, and

Mr Shubhrat Maheshwari, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmacy.

The involvement of their research is an indication of the range of research conducted in the university, in areas such as pharmaceutical sciences, medicinal chemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, environmental science and engineering, and communication technologies. The research conducted by these researchers contributes to the advancement of knowledge in the fields of healthcare, life sciences, sustainable development, and technological innovation. Their global and field rankings, along with h-index and i10-index scores, are indications of their contribution and impact in scholarly research.

When asked about the accomplishments of the scientists at Parul University, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, the Vice President of Parul University stated, “The success of research lies in continuous questioning, collaboration and discovery of knowledge which makes a difference. It is indeed a great achievement for us that eight of our researchers made it to the list of the top 2% in the world of scientists and it is a testament to the importance that we attach to research in all disciplines. We will strive to build an atmosphere where researchers can discover new things.”

In appreciation of their inclusion into the World’s Top 2% Scientists list by Stanford-Elsevier, an award ceremony was held in order to felicitate these eight researchers for their contribution and impact to the global scientific community through their research. Their contributions have been made in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, healthcare, engineering, technology, and several other sciences. It is emphasized that curiosity, knowledge and inquiry are important in creating research and opportunities. It is also noted that the university congratulates the researchers on their achievement and appreciates their contributions to the ever-changing world of science.

Parul University continues to provide a multidisciplinary research environment through its research work in pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, engineering, biotechnology and environmental sciences.