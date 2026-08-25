Engineering reliability at scale: How banks are turning software pipelines into risk engines

The paper contends that the lack of coordination between the incident response, governance of production changes, and the preparation of audit evidence affects reliability, and proposes a control-plane model to limit recovery time, minimize incidents caused by production changes, and improve audit preparation.

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Software delivery pipelines are not new – they are used to shift software from one phase to another, primarily. That basic model is no longer sufficient in the financial sector. In a world of 24/7 banking platforms, payment systems and customer-facing applications, even a minor test, build pipeline or release approvals failure can result in a loss of service, compliance risk and disruption to customers where they are served.

That’s why banks are starting to re-evaluate software delivery governance. Financial institutions are transitioning to delivery systems that are not only automated but are able to recognize weak signals before they occur, adapt to them in real time, and link technical problems to business risk before they become a priority incident. In a high stakes banking environment, speed is not the measure. The true trick is to move quickly, but yet not out of control.

It’s been a year since the pressure has been more visible. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported in June 2025 that operational risk continued to be significant and noted the need for operational resilience and effective third party risk management. The Guardian reported in the same month that NatWest apologized when millions of customers were unable to access their mobile app due to a problem with an application update. A Lloyds Banking Group IT glitch revealed customer transaction and account details for a fleeting period following a software update, according to the Financial Times in March 2026.

This is also highlighted in the European Central Bank’s supervisory priorities for 2026-2028, which include unplanned downtime in banks frequently being linked to changes of ICT systems, and supervisors will undertake a targeted review of change management of ICT systems. These advances illustrate the increasing importance of software delivery in banking as an integral component of the operational risk management program.

In this larger trend, Amol Diwakar Agade, a platform and DevOps enablement leader at a large financial services organization in the U.S., has worked to make software delivery pipelines smarter to do more than just to move code faster. They can also be used to detect risk prior to a release going to production. His work is at the intersection of DevOps, AIOps, platform engineering, observability, and reliability engineering, where the focus is on building resilience right into the development, deployment, monitoring, and governance of banking systems.

It has also been picked up separately in niche financial-technology reporting. In May 2026, QA Financial revealed that Agade’s work at a large U.S. banking organization was helping to advance predictive CI/CD into banking technology governance and improve software reliability in complex production environments through machine learning, anomaly detection and risk-based release scoring.

One of Agade’s key interests has been the smoothness of banking system functionality and operations. He helped build models for platform engineering to deploy secure infrastructure using patterned and automated scripts using Ansible and Terraform tool. From a business perspective, this was a step toward removing the manual nature of the process, introducing reusability to the delivery models, increasing consistency, alleviating operational strain, and enabling a quicker onboarding process.

It is also evident in Agade’s published research. With Samta Balpande, Agade shared a model in the published paper “A Reliability Control Plane for Regulated CI/CD” that integrates on-call response, risk tiered release governance, and evidence capture into a single operating system for regulated software delivery.

The paper contends that the lack of coordination between the incident response, governance of production changes, and the preparation of audit evidence affects reliability, and proposes a control-plane model to limit recovery time, minimize incidents caused by production changes, and improve audit preparation.

In larger banking situation, where there are hundreds of production application codebases, Agade helped develop machine learning-based delivery models that help identify higher-risk build and release failures earlier in the lifecycle. These models assisted in moving portions of failure detection from reactive troubleshooting to earlier identification of failures by leveraging historical telemetry, code complexity indicators, deployment signals and operational patterns.

This work has also been focused on observability. When banks expand gradually, one of the biggest problems is the amount of noise that is created on the platform. High throughput systems produce a lot of alerts, most of which are not really dangerous. Agade was dedicated to enhancing observability, linking application metrics, infrastructure signals, logs, and service behavior together into a more useful operational perspective. This assisted teams to differentiate between normal noise and true service risk, and prioritize issues that might impact customers or businesses.

Risk based release scoring was another significant milestone. The decision to release could be made more objective, based on deployment stability, anomaly detection, dependency risk and code level indicators. This has been useful in production banking environments to minimize incidents associated with release and to have a repeatable and audit trail to balance speed and safety.

The bigger message for financial institutions is clear: DevOps, AIOps, predictive delivery and reliability engineering are converging to become a new operating model for digital banking. As regulators increase their scrutiny over Information and Communication Technology change management, and banks are continuously disrupted by software and platform failures, the future of fintech is unlikely to be about just speed but rather the intelligence of change governance.