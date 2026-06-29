ETL specialist normalizes market data for real-time trading insights

Shreyansh Sharma built high-performance financial data pipelines, improving accuracy, speed, scalability, and reliability for global market analytics systems.

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Real-time trading insights: Financial markets require clarity in response to chaos. The traders pursue transient opportunities; vendor feeds come as disjointed, mismatched, noisy, and delayed. ETL experts fill this gap. They standardise raw inputs into fine streams, driving analytics of funds, banks, and research teams. It is here that reliability makes the difference between the best performers when there is a fluctuating trade.

“Determinism is now viewed as a requirement rather than a luxury item, and according to Shreyansh Sharma, “Determinism is no longer a technical choice, but the foundation of confidence in a data-driven market.”

Sharma is a senior software developer for a top-tier financial data company. In order to achieve the title of senior developer, he progressed through various levels of development including being a pipeline engineer. While he was working as a pipeline engineer, he developed ingestion systems using Java Spring Boot and Rundeck. These ingestion systems consumed thousands of different pieces of financial information coming from all over the globe. These ingestion systems provided the analytical feeds for the thousands of clients throughout the world.

Following this, he performed normalization of the Pentaho ETL Jobs. Normalization dealt with white-space anomalies, position fields, forced data types, verification of tickers and measurement values. Complex scenarios required custom scripting. He also redesigned the staging tables of the MySQL database.

In redesigning the staging table for the database he partitioned the staging table by date and/or ticker. In order to minimize deadlocks and I/O wait times for the staging table, he used bulk insert statements. At present, the data is being sent downstream to analysis tools very quickly and in a clean format.

There have been several positive impacts as a result. Each of the three areas of improvement: polling (tuned), jobs (asynchronous), and threaded improvements has improved consumption rates by 45%. Accuracy of 99.9% is obtained through regular expressions cleaning, rules, and checksums between layers. The Ops team reduced their manual fixes for Rundeck scheduling, retries, and alarms by 70%, allowing clients to obtain insights in CSV, JSON, XML, etc., or custom formats 40x faster than before. Approximately 25-30% in terms of infrastructure cost savings resulted from having less sequential processes. Stability peaked by 30% at market opening, earnings rush hour, and the lack of failure when it became necessary to send increased updates.

His ability to develop an engine based upon a multiformat base permitted him to successfully serialize normalized data into preferred client formats including validation and metadata tags. Update frequencies in high-frequency trading platforms were essential. In addition to lineage auditing and tracing, he developed REST endpoint interfaces and file drop interfaces.

He had many challenges ahead of him. Because the tendering formats were incompatible there was mistrust from downstream users; he was able to combine the two formats into one stable stream. Disorderly noise was causing errors; well-defined rules resolved the issue. Limits were exceeded during periods of extreme volatility; he added backpressure, circuit breakers, and JVM tuning.

Although the schema changes would have occurred regardless; however, because of governance checks they were avoided. Potential existed for API outage; he developed exponential retries and fallbacks. Phase-in bridges were employed to upgrade legacy flows while preserving zero downtime. Multifformat publishing allowed him to satisfy the diverse needs of the clients.

Indicators of trends in markets are indications of what markets will resemble in the immediate future. Processing will occur in real-time from streaming pipelines instead of batch processing. Graph-based entity resolution will be enhanced to increase accuracy. Quality checking will occur immediately at ingestion instead of scanning at end-of-day. Observability that traces lineage and drift will enable compliance with regulatory requirements. Delivery to clients will be customizable.

By combining code, strategies, and market knowledge, engineers such as Sharma will lead the movement. Engineers such as Sharma make quiet contributions to create strong nimble markets, and the underlying data represents the basis of each business decision.