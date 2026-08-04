EV charging boom in India is creating new front in cybersecurity and automotive experts | All you need to know

Vikash Chaudhary, founder and CEO of HackersEra, has been one of the first Indian voices to call for the serious consideration of automotive cybersecurity as an engineering problem instead of an afterthought.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/ev-charging-boom-in-india-is-creating-new-front-in-cybersecurity-and-automotive-experts-all-you-need-to-know-8492864/ Copy

OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are for specialist in automotive cybersecurity sector to secure the next mobility infrastructure layer as public chargers are becoming digital gateways between vehicles, payments and the grid.

India’s EV charging infrastructure is now shifting from the pilot phase to the industrial stage. The country’s highways, city corridors, fleet depots and residential hubs are being connected and vehicle manufacturers are gearing up to embrace software-defined and automated platforms the purpose. The charging socket turns to a data port with direct access to the vehicle, the issue of cyber security of the vehicle, charger and payment network is now haunting boardrooms.

With the emergence of the problem, the solution is also gaining market traction. In markets dominated by UNECE R155, ISO/SAE 21434 and India’s new AIS-189 guidance, cyber security is no longer a late-in-development lab exercise. It is emerging as a product readiness, export and investor confidence issue, specially when vehicles are linked to public infrastructure that is not in their control.

The charger has become a more active device

A modern charging transaction is a multi-party digital exchange. The vehicle verifies credentials, checks charging parameters and exchanges charging session information with the charger. The charger interfaces with a charge-point operator backend, energy-management systems (in advanced deployments), payment systems and mobile applications, as well as roaming platforms. These experiences can be scaled using protocols like ISO 15118 and OCPP.

According to experts, the danger is real. Billings fraud, disruptions to sessions, data leakage, charger manipulation and larger operational compromise can happen due to weak authentication, vulnerable management interfaces and inappropriate certificate management.

The industry still refers to chargers as “infrastructure,” but “infrastructure” can actually be defined as connected computers that have access to vehicles, users and energy systems. “The threat of cybersecurity is not just an IT issue, it’s a mobility one as well,” said one of the charging-infrastructure engineers.

The risks become more significant when smart charging and vehicle-to-grid applications are moved from the demo phase to the commercial stage. The cybersecurity of charging infrastructure is now a crucial question for the owners, operators, utilities and OEMs.

A regulatory tailwind is developing

Cybersecurity has already been adopted as a type approval criteria for connected vehicles in significant export markets worldwide. UNECE R155 calls for the vehicle manufacturers to implement a Cyber Security Management System and vehicle-level cyber-risk controls. India is proposing the development of a domestic framework for cybersecurity and software update management via AIS-189 and AIS-190 respectively.

That transition is impacting the buying decision as well. OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are under greater pressure to demonstrate threat analysis, penetration testing, secure development, supplier-interface control and vulnerability handling. Charging interfaces are also now in the same discussion as they remain at the edge of the vehicle and external infrastructure.

The automotive and energy sector are moving beyond check-box compliance, a standards advisor said. “No more just complying with the regulation, it’s about being resilient throughout the system,” the advisor said.

India’s specialist advantage

With the focus shifting towards cyber security issues in charging, India’s automotive cybersecurity sector is now getting attention. Unlike business security, the knowledge areas in vehicle cybersecurity are embedded systems, ECUs, CAN, Ethernet, RF, Bluetooth, telematics, diagnostics, OTA workflows, cryptographic identity and regulatory proof. There is another layer of charging security: The vehicle-to-charger handshake, the charger backend, certificates, payment integration and grid-facing interfaces need to be tested together.

It’s not just limited to finding vulnerabilities anymore, Tier-1 suppliers and charging players must have partners with a proven cybersecurity case, the ability to help with RFQs, provide readiness and compliance information.

HackersEra is a complete automotive cybersecurity solution

Pune-based HackersEra Automotive Cybersecurity Pvt Ltd is one of the few companies that have established themselves at the top in this niche area, and according to industry watchers, it is entering the small but highly strategic category of full-stack automotive cybersecurity providers. HackersEra was established in 2015 and has grown around vehicle penetration testing, CSMS and TARA support, cyber-resilience labs, intrusion detection, digital forensics and vSOC operations.

The company’s pitch is right on time as the car is becoming a software device, connected to charging, cloud and mobility platforms. OEMs require cybersecurity partners who can find out the car engineering process and the mindset of the attacker. HackersEra’s offerings refer to work on over 500 ECUs, over 50 cars and seven countries.

HackersEra is a mobility-first security company, whereas other IT-security vendors see mobility as another vertical of connected devices. The cyber-resilience lab proposition includes in-vehicle networks, wireless attack surfaces, ECU-level validation, charging interfaces and managed monitoring — a combination that may be attractive to OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, charge-point operators and investors seeking category specialists instead of any generalist consultants.

Vikash Chaudhary, founder and CEO of HackersEra, has been one of the first Indian voices to call for the serious consideration of automotive cybersecurity as an engineering problem instead of an afterthought. In a written statement, he said that the charging environment should be treated as seriously as the vehicle itself. The car is tested for months and then connected to infrastructure that hasn’t been tested with the same rigor, Chaudhary said. The charger communicates with the vehicle, the payment system and the grid, if one of these links is compromised, the risk doesn’t end at the socket.