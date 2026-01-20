Exclusive: Udit Joshi on AI Reliability and the New Skills Product Managers Need for 2026

Home

Google’s Udit Joshi champions grounding AI in verified data and rigorous evaluation to transform chatbots into reliable, task-oriented enterprise agents.

Artificial intelligence is moving into a stage where it is becoming exciting but is also being faced with serious issues of accuracy, reliability, and safety. To serve people, AI is desired by companies to make workflows automatic and achieve cost reductions. However, they do not know how to cope with hallucinations, assess the quality of models, or how to embrace AI in actual business operations without causing additional risks. Most organisations are failing to know what AI can and cannot accomplish and this has put product teams in uncharted waters every day.

We interviewed Udit Joshi, a Senior Product Manager at Google in Mountain View, California, to get informed about the changes happening in the industry and what changes companies are considering in their work. As part of it, he serves on enterprise AI platforms and works on projects that serve operations of customer service that are utilised by teams within the various businesses at Google.

Q1. Many companies today are facing concerns about AI hallucinations and reliability. From your experience, what is the biggest issue the industry is dealing with right now?

Udit: The biggest challenge is trust. Most organizations want to use AI to improve efficiency, but they do not know how to measure quality. When a model gives the wrong answer, it damages confidence quickly. The industry still lacks standard methods to control hallucinations, and many teams depend on prompt engineering alone, which is not enough. Companies need stronger retrieval systems, grounding, and evaluation pipelines before they can adopt AI safely.

Q2. Your role at Google, which is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology companies, places you at the center of these challenges. Can you explain your profile and the journey that brought you to your current position?

Udit: I work as a Senior Product Manager at Google, based at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. I focus on enterprise AI systems that support products and services used globally.

My background includes a degree in Computer Engineering and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, which allows me to bridge technical depth with business strategy. Today, I apply those same principles to building AI-driven platforms that support customer support and sales teams across Google’s businesses.

Q3. You lead the product roadmap for the workspace used by Google’s support and sales agents, building on a track record that includes winning the prestigious “Customer Engagement Demo Days”. Could you tell us a bit more about it, and other key achievements that stand out from your work so far?

Udit: The Demo Days competition was indeed a pivotal moment for me early in my career at Google; it validated my approach to solving complex operational problems and set the stage for my current work. Leading the team to victory taught me that the best innovations aren’t just technical – they solve urgent business needs. We solved a critical security gap for remote agents using a privacy-first communication system, which was eventually integrated into the official product roadmap, and earned me recognition among top Google execs.

Today, my work is focused on the shift from static tools to AI agents. Instead of functioning like simple chatbots, these agents can now read customer history, diagnose issues, draft responses, and even prepare refund steps. A major part of my role is ensuring these systems behave safely and accurately by managing how information is retrieved, how the model is grounded, and how we determine acceptable performance levels for LLMs.

I’ve had the opportunity to lead several impactful AI initiatives. One example is our AI-driven ticketing platform, which handles a very large volume of support interactions and builds trust by grounding all responses in verified historical data. I also helped launch Google’s first conversational voice system for phone support, which identifies caller intent and routes them to the right experts quickly. Additionally, we deployed AI tools that have reduced manual work for support agents by nearly 40%, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Q4. One major concern in the industry today is the lack of proper evaluation methods for AI systems. How do you handle the challenge of AI based product evaluation and accountability within your own teams?

Udit: This is one of the hardest problems in enterprise AI. One thing my career has taught me is that technology alone does not solve problems. Process, accountability, and professional judgment matter just as much. Having worked closely with engineering, product, and business teams, I approach AI systems with a balanced perspective. Rather than assuming that larger models or more data will automatically lead to better outcomes, I focus on building clear evaluation frameworks and decision standards that teams can rely on.

Traditional software testing simply does not work for AI systems, especially when models are generating language and making decisions dynamically. Very early on, we realized that without a structured evaluation framework, there was no safe way to scale these systems.

So we built a dedicated evaluation process using AI Evals and automated testing tools. We started by creating golden sets of verified questions and answers, then added accuracy and grounding checks to see whether the model was actually using the right information. From there, we defined clear metrics to measure how reliably the model retrieves and applies data.

We also introduced an additional layer of review by using more capable models to evaluate and grade outputs from our production models. This allows us to quickly detect unsafe behavior, weak reasoning, or unreliable responses. All of these evaluations run continuously, which means we can catch issues before any changes reach users. In an enterprise environment, this kind of disciplined evaluation is not optional – it is essential for deploying AI safely and responsibly.

Q5. Hallucinations are a major concern for companies. What solutions have you built to reduce them?

Udit: In enterprise platforms, hallucinations are not acceptable because businesses run critical operations on these tools. To prevent them, we strengthened our systems using a Retrieval Augmented Generation approach, which ensures the model only generates answers based on verified, domain-specific information. We use multiple retrieval methods, re-ranking, and strict grounding checks to make sure the content is accurate.

Many organizations wrongly assume that simply adding more data or using clever prompts will fix accuracy. In reality, most failures come from poor retrieval foundations. Without high-quality retrieval and grounding, even the best models will produce unreliable answers.

We also trained the model to say “I do not know” when the correct information is not available. This behavior is far safer than guessing and protects both agents and customers. If the model’s answer does not match the retrieved evidence, the system blocks it or sends it to a human. For enterprise use cases, every response must be trustworthy, and the solutions we built are designed to make sure of that.

Q6. You have established yourself as a significant voice in the Product Management community, frequently sharing insights on podcasts, writing technical articles, and serving as a judge for industry benchmarks like the GARI Global Award for Excellence. Given your broader role in the ecosystem, how do you see the Product Manager role changing, and how are you helping the next generation adapt?

Udit: The role of a Product Manager is evolving rapidly, especially in AI-driven environments. PMs can no longer focus solely on user flows and feature design. They must become the “quality guardians” of their systems, understanding retrieval methods, grounding, evaluation pipelines, and risk controls. Essentially, PMs are now responsible for ensuring that AI systems are safe, reliable, and trustworthy.

Mentorship is central to my approach. I believe that transitioning to AI native Product Management should not be confined to big tech. This knowledge must be accessible to the wider PM community. I mentor across multiple channels, contributing to platforms like the Product Led Alliance and participate in podcasts such as Prevetted, breaking down complex technical frameworks for a global audience. To further this mission, I also served as a judge for the GARI Awards. In this capacity, I evaluated international AI innovations, helping set the benchmark for technical excellence and responsible product leadership in the industry.

I also work with college students in Silicon Valley, helping them bridge the gap between academic coding knowledge and building real world products. Recently, I served as a judge and mentor for the Kelley AI PM Challenge at Indiana University. This week-long competition had teams build products using AI tools, and I also hosted a fireside chat on “PM in the Age of AI,” guiding participants on moving beyond hype and treating AI as fundamental infrastructure.

Whether judging hackathons and events, mentoring students, or publishing articles, my goal is to empower Product Managers to become technologists who can lead responsibly, blending technical understanding with strategic product leadership.

Q7. From your viewpoint, what major trends should companies prepare for in AI, and what advice would you give teams building enterprise AI today?

Udit: The biggest shift will be from simple chatbots to full AI agents that can complete tasks end-to-end, rather than just answer questions. Companies will expect these agents to handle real workflows, take actions in systems, and directly support business operations. Small and specialized models will also become more common because they are faster, cost effective, and better suited for protecting sensitive enterprise data.

At the same time, evaluations will need to become more scientific and rigorous. Teams should use measurable metrics such as accuracy, grounding, safety, and task completion rates, rather than relying on a model’s tone or general impression. In enterprise environments, disciplined evaluation is essential to ensure AI tools are reliable, safe, and effective in supporting critical business processes.

My advice to teams building enterprise AI is to focus on grounding and evaluation above all else. If you cannot measure quality, you cannot improve it, and if you cannot control hallucinations, customers will lose trust. Build retrieval systems carefully, define quality standards early, and ensure your product managers understand how AI behaves behind the scenes. This approach is critical for safe, reliable, and responsible adoption of AI.

Conclusion

AI is becoming more capable, but also more complex and unpredictable. As companies try to integrate it into critical business operations, the need for clear standards, strong retrieval systems, and structured evaluations has never been greater. This interview with Udit Joshi shows how the role of the Product Manager is evolving in real time, and why the next generation of AI systems will depend on people who can combine technical understanding with responsible product leadership.

