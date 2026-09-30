“Failure has to be planned for, not ignored”- Kaleshwar Aryasomayajula on designing systems that hold

Cases&Faces 2026 Fin Tech Solutions winner and Charles Schwab engineer Kaleshwar Aryasomayajula on the architectural decisions that determine whether a system holds under load.

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UPI processed over 22 billion transactions in June 2026, up 23% year on year, with daily averages reaching around 757 million transactions on infrastructure that more than 700 banks depend on operating without interruption. Behind that number is an engineering question that the volume itself does not answer: what does a system actually do when that load keeps growing, and the architecture beneath it was not designed to carry it? The systems processing those transactions have no choice but to keep pace.

Kaleshwar Aryasomayajula has been answering that question in practice for over a decade. As a Senior Software Engineer at Charles Schwab, one of the largest financial services firms in the United States, he leads engineering on the firm’s retirement platform — a system that processes financial transactions continuously, without interruption, for millions of workplace plan participants. The engineering question the UPI figures raise is one he works inside every day. His read: reliability is determined by the architectural decisions made long before the volume arrives.

Kaleshwar, you have spent more than a decade building high-volume systems — first for Maryland state agencies, then at Charles Schwab. How did that progression shape the way you think about what a system needs to handle before the volume tests it?

The government work established the foundational mindset. When you are building systems for state agencies, the stakes are different from a commercial product, because citizens have no alternative. That reality forces a discipline around reliability that has nothing to do with transaction volume. By the time I was working on systems handling hundreds of thousands of daily transactions at Schwab, the underlying thinking was already in place: you design for failure before the load arrives.

The platform you built at Charles Schwab — the Schwab Retirement Workflow Hub, which earned you the award at Cases&Faces 2026- moved from batch processing to event-driven microservices. At that volume, why is an event-driven architecture the right structure?

Event-driven architecture gives each transaction an independent path through the system. Batch processing does the opposite — it groups transactions and runs them together, which means any delay compounds across the whole batch. At 150,000-plus daily transactions, that compounding is a structural reliability problem — and it gets worse with every transaction added.

The platform manages pension plans with multi-billion-dollar assets for millions of plan participants. How does that context change how you approach engineering decisions?

It changes the tolerance for error fundamentally. A delayed or incorrect pension contribution can affect someone’s retirement calculation, potentially for years. That context shapes every engineering decision, from how we handle data accuracy to what an acceptable deployment risk looks like. The platform processes 401(k) and defined-benefit workflows for millions of participants. When the stakes are that concrete, ‘good enough’ stops being an acceptable standard.

Beyond the event-driven foundation, what are the components that determine whether a system actually holds under that kind of load?

These components are requirements, not enhancements. A circuit breaker monitors downstream services and, if one starts failing under load, stops routing traffic to it automatically — a localised slowdown would otherwise become system-wide failure in seconds. Caching addresses the related problem of peak load reaching the database: without it, the database becomes the bottleneck regardless of how well everything else is built.

Maintaining 99.95% uptime on a platform of that scale means every update has to go live without disrupting the traffic. How do you deploy changes to a system that cannot afford to stop?

The deployment pipeline has to be as carefully designed as the system itself. The approach is rolling deployment — new versions of a service come online and receive a portion of traffic while the previous version continues to serve the rest. If the new version behaves as expected, traffic shifts gradually. At that transaction volume, making deployment routine is part of what keeps the uptime figure where it is.

You have served as a judge at the AITEX Summit, evaluating engineering work in AI and financial technology, and you have formalised these architectural approaches into frameworks other teams can adopt. When you are assessing how well a system has been designed, what do you look for?

The first thing I look for is whether the failure has been planned for or simply ignored. Often systems are designed for the happy path, not for what happens when one part slows down. This gap almost always traces to domain boundaries never clearly drawn. The teams that draw those boundaries early find high volume manageable, while ones that defer it have the most instructive failure stories.