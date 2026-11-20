Finding certainty in the age of uncertainty: SathPaal Singh says the ancient text of Japji Sahib can help GenZ

Japji Sahib teaches young people to overcome the pressures of hustling, comparison, and uncertainty by discovering inner stability, self-awareness, and lasting happiness beyond external success.

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Talking to today’s teenagers and early twenty-somethings, who are commonly referred to as Gen Alphas and late Gen Zs, one can easily spot that one word is used way too often by them: hustling. Most of them feel the need to earn more money, get in better shape, and look better – everything should be “maxxed.” However, the percentage of the depressed among the same age group is sky-high compared to all of the previous generations. In the words of WHO, it has become the second most common cause of death among people aged 15-29. Even those, who have jobs and live relatively peaceful lives, always feel like they are behind everyone else.

SathPaal Singh, an IT professional turned philosopher who has been studying the teachings of Guru Nanak for close to two decades and has now established an organization called Nanak Naam, is very familiar with such a trend. But whereas many so-called “adults” see technology as the culprit behind the confusion, SathPaal Singh disagrees. For him, the true culprit is having too many options and not being clear on what is truly important. And that is where Japji Sahib, the first hymn of Sikh scripture, comes in.

The Contradiction Young People Are Living In

This is the irony that SathPaal identifies. In the first case, we are taught that the future is unpredictable: jobs may be taken away, abilities can become obsolete, AI will alter the landscape before we even learn to navigate it. In the second case, the social media presents us with private jets, sports cars, luxurious lives of influencers, and the implication that one can become rich and famous overnight only if one works harder, hustles more.

The choice of a path in life becomes intimidating once all paths in life seem accessible to you. Moreover, when one can see the choices others make, it can make one’s own life look insufficient. This is why the concept of having roots becomes relevant.

Having roots means finding the basis in life that will help you find stability. It means finding the values that will still be relevant regardless of the situation, learning what matters when trends fade away, and getting to know oneself independent of one’s profession, looks, relationships, and online status.

Finding Yourself Isn’t What You Think It Is

Yes, “finding your roots” is exactly as it sounds: it’s about finding yourself. However, SathPaal thinks most people misunderstand what that phrase means. It gets reduced to finding your passion, hobbies, and strengths—in short, identity labels for yourself. Those things matter, but they’re just layers of the mind, not the deeper, inner self. “Think of it like you’re a wave who is part of an ocean,” he explains. “You’re much bigger than your current interests or your resume.”

SathPaal also doesn’t believe your identity has to be or even can be fixed. As a teenager he imagined becoming a dentist, then moved into computer science, built a career in IT, and eventually became a full-time teacher of spiritual wisdom. He would never have predicted this whole journey in his twenties.

His point is simple: you don’t need to know exactly who you’re going to become. The nature of time is to change, and nobody can accurately predict the future. So, nobody can accurately prepare for the future either. What you can do, however, is discover through trial and error your inner self that remains constant despite personal growth.

That’s exactly what the teachings in Japji Sahib attempt to uncover: the inner self that remains stable through all forms of instability. It talks about meditation, introspection, and acceptance as practices that build mental resilience, adaptability, and tolerance to find that inner stability. The goal isn’t to make the world predictable; it’s to depend less on the world being predictable.

Japji Sahib is designed as a daily practice, traditionally recited every morning. SathPaal describes it as a morning routine for the mind: the mind forgets, the ego and desires return; so the teachings have to be revisited.

Ego in the Age of Personal Branding

The text of Japji Sahib is built around concepts like oneness and hukam, often translated as divine order or cosmic law – a reality larger than any individual’s plans. In a culture that encourages young people to build personal brands, curate identities, and present themselves as products, that perspective offers a kind of relief. SathPaal says you can still build a following, wear a professional identity, and show up confidently without believing that identity is your entire self.

He compares ego to a business suit: you wear it because it helps you function in the world, but you know the suit isn’t your entire self.

A Different Kind of Happiness

SathPaal believes Gen Z isn’t lost because they’re weak or distracted, but they’re living in an environment that offers an unprecedented amount of choice and similarly unprecedented amount of uncertainty at the same time. That’s why he has presented the teachings of Japji Sahib in relatable poetic English and has made it accessible to everyone through YouTube, one of the most popular social media platforms, so that anyone can find a way to build an inner center that is robustly resilient to any form of shift in the world around.