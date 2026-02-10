Home

FINE ACERS INTRODUCES DOLCE HOTELS & RESORTS TO INDIA IN STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH WYNDHAM

Fine Acers partners with Wyndham to debut the luxury Dolce brand in India, launching iconic resorts in Goa and Udaipur.

Dolce Hotels & Resorts Announces in India The Milestone of 5,000-Key Hospitality Vision of Fine Acres.

Udaipur | 6 February 2026: Fine Acers is pioneering the new era of the Indian hospitality environment. To bring Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India first time, Fine Acers has declared strategic alliance with the largest hotel franchising firm in the world, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to transform India.

Established by Fine Acers Group through its director Mr. Dinesh Yadav, the partnership introduces two iconic properties to the nation Dolce by Wyndham Goa and Dolce by Wyndham Udaipur which is a major milestone in the premium lifestyle and destination-driven hospitality industry in India.

The grand opening ceremony of Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer in the brand signing ceremony of both resorts also enhanced the growing portfolio of hospitality destinations which have internationally recognized brands offered by Fine Acers.

The grand gala signing ceremony will be held in Dolce Resort Udaipur in Kodiyat where Senior Industry Leaders, Bollywood Celebrities, Global Investors, Key Stakeholders, Officials and Representatives of the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts will be present. The event was more than a ritual signing and it told of the philosophy of Fine Acers to ensure that hospitality was not limited to the physical buildings, but it also created a long-term experience and emotional bond, value, and enduring relationship.

The central theme of this alliance is that hospitality in the present day should be more than accommodation and should leave lasting memories, emotional attachments, and meaningful experiences, without losing operationally and commercially.

Dolce by Wyndham also falls under the high-end lifestyle and destination MICE target market segment, and has worldwide portfolio of unique resorts and conference-based hotels in Europe and North America and other foreign markets. The venture of the brand in Goa and Udaipur is a perfect start, as the company is backed by the essential elements of demand, destination iconicity, and swiftly developing luxury hospitality environment.

Dolce Resort by Wyndham Goa is geared towards exploiting the robust domestic and international leisure demand of Goa, as well as its fast growing weddings and MICE markets. Being the most frequented foreign location in India, Goa provides dependability in occupancy throughout the year and high occupancy with strong revenue prospects of high brand hospitality.

Dolce Resort by Wyndham Udaipur in the Aravalli scenery, is being constructed as one of the uncommon retreats. Udaipur is one of the most resilient and performing and one of the most high performing hospitality markets in India, as it boasts of the highest ADRs in the country, as well as, is a top choice destination regarding luxury weddings and international events.

The Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer is situated in the old Amer area of Jaipur and it is a combination of the new global luxurious trends and the ancient royal heritage of the city. The property will serve luxury travellers, destination wedding, large scale events and international conferences and will be the most prestigious and memorable landmark in Rajasthan.

These resorts will be built on a unit sales basis, about 70 percent of the units will be sold to individuals and fully leased by them back into a managed rental pool, which will experience professional management and value creation in the long run.

In this joint venture, Dinesh Yadav, Founder and Managing Director of Fine Acers, added, We are happy to team up once again with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts on these prestigious developments which will further enhance our long term working relationship. As India increases its needs regarding high-quality leisure destinations and destination wedding venues, Dolce Goa and Dolce Udaipur will provide the services of high quality.

This acquisition with the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts set of hotels is one move toward our long term goal of attaining 5,000 keys in the hospitality industry of India with both an international experience and a local insight. Through this partnership, we are able to come up with growth-oriented, brand-strong, and future ready hospitality projects.

We are geared towards developing our destinations that will match the current luxury demands and still generate sustainable returns, stable operations, and a good brand name in the coming years. To our investors and partners, the partnership is an example of our transparency, trust, and long-term value creation.

This time, the President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Dimitris Manikis, stated: The Dolce Goa and Dolce Udaipur deal is a big milestone in the history of Wyndham as we introduce Dolce in India. Two of the most iconic destinations in the country are Goa and Udaipur and these resorts will be the best embodiment of Dolce as a destination brand where business and leisure connect.

Mr. Rahool Macarius, the Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts said: We are excited to roll out our luxurious lifestyle Dolce brand to India. Having a passion to develop inspiring spaces, Dolce properties merge the luxurious design, customised services, and carefully tailored experiences to make meetings, events, and holidays remarkable.

Media Contact:

Name: Siddharth Bhalla | Phone: +91 95601 66677

Address: cmo@fineacers.com | URL: www.fineacers.com

