Five things to know about the NFL’s new deal in Spain with CayoTV, CayoTV’s Nicole Junkermann, of Gameday by NJF holdings

The NFL's deal with CayoTV extends beyond a simple streaming deal – it includes Sunday afternoon kick-offs on YouTube and Spanish-language feeds for the NFL's games in Europe.

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Five things to know about the NFL's new deal in Spain with CayoTV, CayoTV's Nicole Junkermann, of Gameday by NJF holdings

A new deal in 2026 brings a scene to the screen: A Sunday in Spain, a phone placed on the fruit bowl, three voices full of energy on the call and an American football game playing in Spanish. It was unveiled by the NFL and CayoTV in Madrid on 11 September 2026 and, unsurprisingly, it comes with five key points to take away.

18 live games every Sunday afternoon

Throughout the 2026 NFL season, Spaniards can watch 18 of those games live on Sunday afternoons, all of which will be available on CayoTV’s YouTube channel. The matches begin at 13:00 ET, so it’s 19:00 CET for Spanish fans, which is a convenient time as the weekend is not over.

Who does what?

The live commentary is done by three of the CayoTV creators. Sofía del Prado is in the line-up in the commentary, while Ruben Ibeas and Bruno Feliu sit on the other two. All three present the games in Spanish, and the partners have developed the format to get closer to the games throughout the season. The outcome is palpable and intimate.

Provides a summary of the entire season.5. Give a highlight reel and cuts from all season

You can proceed with the partnership even after the final play. CayoTV’s Spanish-language coverage will not only be live during the NFL season, but highlights and digital clips will be available for fans of all ages across Spain, a convenient way to watch highlights after missing a game.

Supplies for NFL’s Games in Europe

This element is special. For the NFL, CayoTV will create Spanish-language feeds for up to six NFL International Games this season that will be played in Europe. Those feeds are then then shared by the NFL on its own websites and platforms, including the Mundo NFL channel on YouTube. There’s also a Madrid moment, as the Madrid production here is planned with the 2026 NFL Madrid Game in mind.

The right to use the name of the other company for promotion.7. The right to use the other company’s name for promotion.

It’s accompanied by a series of promotions during the season. CayoTV will be partnering each week with NFL channels in Spain on social platforms. In CayoTV broadcasts, calls to action will be included to direct viewers to NFL games on Mediaset or NFL Game Pass. CayoTV will also be looking to namecheck what NFL España and Mundo NFL create. The set up forms a circle with each outlet directing airflow towards the other outlet(s).

The two sides were optimistic. Rafa De Los Santos, director of NFL España said it’s a fantastic opportunity to continue reaching new fans in Spain, adding the NFL is one of the best sports properties in the world. Kike Levy, co-founder of CayoTV, said the NFL is one of the best sports properties in the world.

CayoTV was conceived for fans of a new generation. The digital sports media company has its headquarters in Spain, and combines original production, social-first distribution and creator-led production with live premium sport. In terms of ownership, NJF Holdings’ sport and media arm is known as Gameday by NJF Holdings‘, while CayoTV is part of that. Nicole Junkermann launched NJF Holdings based in London, both as a family office and private investment firm.

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