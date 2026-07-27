“Flexibility and reusability must coexist,” says Salesforce Architect Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli on solving India’s development backlog

Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli, currently a Senior Salesforce Developer and Architect at Sai Technologies LLC, has spent his career solving exactly these challenges for some of the world's largest financial institutions.

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Despite India’s position as a global software development hub, most enterprises continue building custom solutions from scratch for each project. While low-code platforms enable 90% faster development and 70% cost reductions through reusable components, many Indian organisations still face development backlogs, with 72% of IT leaders reporting they’re blocked from strategic work due to project overload. With India’s CRM software market projected to triple from $2.58 billion in 2025 to $7.67 billion by 2035, mastering reusable architecture is becoming essential for competitive survival.

Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli, currently a Senior Salesforce Developer and Architect at Sai Technologies LLC, has spent his career solving exactly these challenges for some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Throughout his career, including roles as Tech Lead and Project Manager at Infosys, Capgemini and TCS, he has delivered enterprise CRM implementations for Bank of America, Capital One, Westpac, Allstate Insurance, Turner Construction and Ferguson Enterprises, demonstrating the skills and capabilities required to work with enterprise-scale complexity, creating the type of reusable component systems that Indian enterprises are now racing to adopt. In 2026, his expertise was recognised through the Cases & Faces Innovator of the Year award in SaaS Platforms. He creates the type of reusable component systems that Indian enterprises are now racing to adopt.

Bridging the Gap Between Promise and Practice

A reusable code architecture promises an efficient solution: a component that was built once can be used across multiple projects, reducing development time and costs. However, in practice the technology often does not fulfil expectations due to various reasons, such as compatibility issues, quality standards discrepancies and inefficiencies in team interactions. For many organisations, the overhead of managing reusable components begins to outweigh the efficiency gains.

Somarajpalli has firsthand experience dealing with these challenges across diverse enterprise implementations.

“One of the biggest challenges is continuously finding the right balance, because flexibility and reusability must coexist,” explains Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli. “In financial services the requirements may shift several times in a short period of time, and the components must be flexible enough to be adapted to these changes without rebuilding them completely.”

His work for Bank of America and Capital One required navigating this tension constantly, building systems that provide the necessary level of security whilst remaining adaptable to evolving business logic. This experience gained across banking, capital markets and financial services revealed common patterns that defined his approach to truly reusable architecture.

The Paradoxes of Efficient Reusability

Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli explains that the difference between code that actually gets reused and code that’s only theoretically reusable lies in architectural decisions made in the very beginning. Rather than creating generic building blocks that will in many cases require extensive customisations, he focuses on establishing code and programming methods that allow creating components that handle complex functionality needs.

The approach proved to be scalable across organisations. His work for Fortune 100 clients demonstrated that well-designed components could function across different enterprise contexts without being rebuilt from the ground up. His approach allows creating reusable components that will be intuitive enough for business users whilst remaining robust enough for enterprise deployment.

In addition, Somarajpalli’s experience highlights a fundamental tension in implementing reusable architecture in production environments. As organisations grow, reusability becomes attractive, as it allows reducing development costs and implementing new features quickly. At the same time, as the company evolves, new products are being launched, customer expectations shift or new regulations are introduced, and components should be able to accommodate this evolution whilst maintaining the standardisation that makes reuse possible.

“The solution lies in establishing clear standards from the outset,” comments Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli, whose membership at professional associations such as IEEE and Hackathon Raptors reflects his commitment to technical standards. “Without this foundation, even well-designed components become barely possible to modify because of teams fearing to break existing implementations.”

Translating Global Expertise to India’s Digital Transformation

The convergence of India’s expanding enterprise software market with mature reusable architecture platforms is creating unprecedented demand for professionals who understand implementation at scale. Organisations need experts who can translate lessons from Fortune 100 deployments into frameworks that work for India’s diverse enterprise landscape, adapting proven patterns from global financial institutions to local banking, manufacturing, and services sectors.

As reusable architecture moves from emerging practice to industry standard, professionals with firsthand experience building these systems across multiple enterprise contexts become the bridge between global best practices and India’s digital transformation goals. The experience gained by Bhanu Chand Somarajpalli whilst implementing these systems for global institutions provides the blueprint: success requires balancing technical sophistication with business clarity, maintaining flexibility whilst enforcing standards, and building components that genuinely serve multiple contexts without constant modification.