Home

Money

Forged in Heat. How Precision, Endurance, and Control Shape a Womans Place in Professional Kitchens

Forged in Heat. How Precision, Endurance, and Control Shape a Woman’s Place in Professional Kitchens

A record-holding chef, Sonal Panchal, explains how women build authority in high-pressure, male-dominated culinary environments, and results that hold up under real service conditions

Women continue to play a visible role across India’s hospitality and foodservice sector. Meanwhile, industry data show that leadership representation develops more gradually. Data published by HospitalityBiz India notes that women hold roughly 30% of leadership positions in hospitality, including senior operational and culinary roles.

Sonal Panchal is a consultant chef, entrepreneur, and culinary educator with long-term experience in professional kitchens historically led by men. Her work has earned both national and international recognition: in India, she placed among the Top 3 finalists on the nationally televised Chef vs Fridge Season 3 on ZEE, and internationally, she holds a world record recognized by the International Book of Records for preparing 43 appetisers in 38.42 minutes while handling three active tandoors. It remains a rare case of a woman taking on work long associated with men, as tandoor cooking calls for a chef who is both strong-muscled and strong-willed.

In this interview, we speak with Chef Sonal about building a long-term culinary career and what it means to grow into leadership as a woman in environments traditionally shaped by males.

Sonal, as a culinary expert with 10 years of experience in the field, how would you describe the realities of building a career as a woman?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kitchens evaluate you primarily through performance, regardless of gender, consistency, reliability, and technical control matter the most. At the same time, women often have to establish that credibility step by step, especially in physically demanding roles or high-pressure services. Over time, once results are visible, the focus shifts from who you are to how you work. That transition is slow but real.

You hold a world record in tandoor cooking, a role that demands constant physical effort and work at extreme heat. What helped you endure the challenge?

It was a mix of habit and mindset. Spending enough time around the tandoor, your body adjusts to the heat and the pace. You stop reacting to it and start working with it. Meanwhile, I focused on the sequence of tasks. I kept telling myself to take one movement at a time, keep the rhythm steady, and not rush unnecessarily. Once you lose concentration in that environment, things can go wrong very quickly, so mental control matters just as much as physical strength.

You were also a Top 3 finalist on Chef vs Fridge Season 3, a nationally televised competition on ZEE, where chefs are evaluated under time pressure and unfamiliar constraints. How did that experience differ from daily professional kitchen work?

Competition kitchens compress decision-making into very short time frames. In daily operations, you rely on systems, teams, and preparation. In a competition, you rely entirely on judgment, adaptability, and calm execution. That experience sharpened my ability to prioritise quickly and trust fundamental techniques, which later translated well into consulting and troubleshooting roles.

You are invited to consult restaurants in India and internationally. At Bistro 75 in Canada, your new menu drove roughly 50% revenue growth and reduced food wastage from about 30% to near zero, a rare outcome in full-service restaurants. What did you change in practice to achieve this?

I begin by spending time inside the kitchen during real service. I watch how decisions are made under pressure, where people hesitate, and where effort is wasted without anyone noticing. Those moments usually point to deeper structural issues. I tend to simplify. I adjust the menu so it fits the team’s actual pace and skills, then bring discipline into preparation and sequencing. Once everyone follows the same logic, the kitchen becomes calmer and more predictable. Training is practical and hands-on, not theoretical.

When the operation stops fighting itself, people cook with more confidence. That’s when consistency improves, costs come under control, and the business starts moving forward without constant correction.

As the founder of Cocoa Berry Cakes, you delivered around 2000 customised designer cakes within a single year, while personally handling design, production, and client coordination. How did you manage to keep all of that moving at the same time?

It came down to planning and boundaries. I didn’t treat every order as a completely new process. I built a structure around designs, timelines, and ingredient preparation so I wasn’t starting from zero each time. Client communication was also very structured. I set clear expectations early, which helped avoid last-minute changes. Once the workflow was in place, it became easier to manage volume without compromising quality. It was intense, but having a system made it sustainable.

You have trained 200+ students as a part of charity and 60+ students to professional and financial independence through structured culinary coaching. What do you emphasise most when mentoring newcomers?

I focus on fundamentals and realistic expectations. Cooking professionally requires not only creativity, but also repetition, physical stamina, hygiene, and teamwork. I encourage students to build confidence through skill, not comparison. When competence grows, opportunities follow more naturally.

As an accomplished BMW motorcycle rider, you participate in long-distance group rides, a rare hobby for a woman. Which skills you develop on the bike do you carry over into the kitchen?

It teaches awareness and discipline. On the road, you constantly read what is happening around you and adjust without panic. In the kitchen, it’s the same. You stay alert, respect the environment, and make decisions calmly even when things move fast. Both require focus, timing, and the ability to stay steady under pressure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.