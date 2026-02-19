Fortune 500 Executives Join SBIT Mentorship Board 

Home

In 2026, the Shri Balwant Institute of Technology (SBIT) in Sonepat, Haryana, has emerged as a leader in industrial-academic synergy.

Sonepat, Haryana -In a new trend that shows the change in trends in industrial-academic partnerships, Shri Balwant Institute of Technology (SBIT) has increased the number of mentors on its advisory board with Fortune 500 company senior executives as well as professors in top educational institutions. This shift is an indicator of an increasing realization among academic institutions that to train students to work in the global business, they need first-hand experience with leaders who negotiate in a dynamic corporate setting.

The Development of Faculty Mentorship.

Conventional academic mentorship has generally entailed the support of faculty members in assisting students with their coursework, research initiatives and fundamental career guidance. Although useful, this model has been noted to create loopholes in the students knowledge about corporate culture, industry dynamics, and professional skills needed to achieve success in their career.

The shortcomings of traditional mentorship were especially evident in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, when telecommuting, digitalization, and the shift in the business paradigm turned the business world into a new perspective. Students who were entering this world required something beyond technical knowledge, insights into organizational behavior, change management, world business practices, professional networking, among others were also essential.

In 2024, the All India Council on Technical Education (AICTE) conducted a survey, showing that more than three out of five engineering students had been found to be unprepared to meet the demands of the workforce despite an excellent academic record. The disconnect between classroom education and the corporate world is what led the institutions to reconsider the way they teach students to live in the corporate realm.

Creating a Global Mentorship Board.

The mentorship board started forming in SBIT now comprises executives of the world leading corporations in terms of technology, consulting, manufacturing, and financial services. These experts will contribute decades of accumulated experience in working within multinational companies, commanding diverse staffs, facilitating innovation, and handling massive projects.

Its board also comprises of academicians of IIT, IIM, MIT, Harvard, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian School of Business (ISB) to form a special mix of industry and academician views. This work is such that it guarantees the students an exploration not only in theory but also in practice.

The point is to provide students with access to individuals that have actually made careers at the top, says an education consultant that researches industry partnerships. It is one thing to read about corporate strategy. It is one thing to listen to a person who has put it into practice in several countries.

The mentorship board is a diverse group. Individual students who may be interested in entrepreneurship can also relate with the executives with experience at the innovation and new venture development areas. Academics who are attracted towards research have the advantage of publishing in their disciplines. students who aim at particular industries, be it the automotive, the technology, or the consulting industries can find assistance with the mentors who are more familiar with their field.

The Process of Executive Mentorship.

The mentorship board at SBIT is involved directly with students in structured programs, unlike ceremonial advisory boards that meet on a few occasions to plan the institutions. Executives attend frequent virtual meetings, visits to the campus when feasible, review of the projects, career planning workshopss and individual mentorships.

The virtual format has also been effective especially in reaching out to global executives. Geography is not such a barrier to access because a mentor located in Silicon Valley or Singapore can hold meetings with student groups via video conferencing. This also exposes the students to global world-views and world-business activities.

The mentors play different roles. Others concentrate on technical instructions, and they would scrutinize the projects of the students and recommend them on what could be fixed according to the industry requirements. There are those, which focus on soft skills like communication, teamwork, leadership, which are essential in the workplace. Most of them post their career stories, and this makes students realize that no successful career ever goes into a straight line.

The emphasis on long-term relationships is one of the peculiarities of the program. Instead of short conversations, students can have the same mentor over a longer period of years, and be guided in a more profound way and continue to develop as a professional. The continuity helps mentors to really know individual student strengths, challenges and aspirations.

Implication on Student Development.

Executive mentorship programs produce significant positive impacts on students who have been involved in the programs that are visible at various levels. Confidence and professionalism is developed by being exposed to the top management of the company. Knowing how fortune 500 companies work will assist students in making sound career choices and expectations.

According to many students, mentors will give them truthful feedbacks concerning their preparedness to assume various positions, and this will enable them to determine the areas where they lack skills and prepare them before graduation. This may include enhancing presentation capabilities, training on good business writing, financial knowledge, or learning of specific technologies that are being sought in specific businesses.

The networking aspect is also important. Although this is not the main goal, the relationships established by the way of mentorship may result in internship and collaboration on projects, and even job opportunities. More importantly, students are taught to understand the workings of professional networks and to develop meaningful professional relationships and to ensure their sustainability.

A recent graduate who is currently employed in a multinational corporation says that he was able to learn, through his mentor, what hiring managers seek in an individual as opposed to their technical skills. Issues such as the ability to express problem-solving strategies, leadership prospects, and projecting oneself as a professional human being gave a real difference during my placement interviews.

The Executive Perspective

As an occupied business executive, devoting time to mentoring of students may appear simply as being altruistic. Nonetheless, there are numerous executives who are claiming to have gained immense personal and professional advantages when taking part in such programs.

Mentorship ensures that the executives remain in contact with new talent and new visions. Teaching students gives a glimpse of how the new generation perceives technology, career and job prospects. Others in the executive position are able to clarify difficult concepts to students, which clarifies their thoughts.

Organizational-wise, educational partnerships are becoming a trend among the Fortune 500 companies in their strategy of talent development. Early interaction with prospective students generates awareness on the career opportunities of their organizations and also assists in developing talent pools of prospective employees in their organizations.

A technology executive on the mentorship board says, “I learn as much as students learn about me: I learn as much as students learn? That is his comment. The questions they ask me prove my assumptions and their interest helps me remember that I got into this major. It makes a rejuvenating profession of it.

Difficulties and Introductions.

Creating and sustaining a mentorship program of high quality that has senior executives is operationally difficult. It takes special administrative resources to coordinate schedules in various time zones and maintain a uniform level of engagement, pair mentors with the right students, and determine the effectiveness of the programs.

It also has the issue of scalability. Since the number of students enrolling increases, it becomes challenging to ensure that there are meaningful ratios between the mentors and the students. This is met by SBIT using a tiers approach- doing the individual mentoring of certain students coupled with the group sessions, peer mentoring and self-guided learning materials.

Quality control is another consideration. Ensuring all mentors provide valuable guidance, remain engaged over time, and align with institutional values requires ongoing evaluation and feedback mechanisms. The institution conducts regular assessments with both mentors and students to identify areas for improvement.

Some critics question whether such programs create advantages primarily for already high-performing students who are confident enough to engage actively with senior executives. Addressing this requires intentional efforts to encourage broader participation and provide support for students who may initially feel intimidated by such interactions.

Broader Trends in Industry Collaboration

The expansion of SBIT’s mentorship board reflects broader trends in Indian higher education. As global competition for talent intensifies and technology evolves rapidly, traditional boundaries between industry and academia are becoming more permeable.

Major technology companies are investing heavily in educational partnerships, not just through recruitment but through curriculum development, faculty training, research collaboration, and infrastructure support. Some are establishing centers of excellence on campuses, providing access to cutting-edge tools and technologies.

This trend raises important questions about the future of engineering education. How much should industry influence academic programs? What’s the appropriate balance between fundamental education and job-specific training? How do we ensure industry partnerships benefit students rather than merely serving corporate recruiting interests?

Education policy experts suggest that successful partnerships maintain clear boundaries—industry input on skills requirements and real-world applications, while academic institutions retain control over educational standards, research integrity, and holistic student development.

Measuring Success and Impact

The ultimate measure of any mentorship program is its impact on student outcomes—both immediate placement success and long-term career development. While placement statistics provide one metric, the deeper value lies in whether students develop the capabilities, confidence, and networks to build meaningful careers.

Early indicators from students participating in executive mentorship programs are encouraging. Beyond placement rates, there’s evidence of students making more informed career choices, demonstrating stronger professional skills, and maintaining career momentum after graduation.

Longitudinal studies tracking alumni over 5-10 years would provide more definitive evidence of long-term impact. Do students who participated in executive mentorship programs advance more rapidly in their careers? Do they demonstrate stronger leadership capabilities? These questions will be answered as more cohorts graduate and establish their careers.

Looking Forward

As Fortune 500 companies and premier institutions become more involved in engineering education through mentorship programs, the nature of undergraduate experience is evolving. Students now have opportunities for exposure and guidance that previous generations could only access years into their careers.

For prospective engineering students and their families, the quality and structure of mentorship programs is becoming an important evaluation criterion alongside traditional factors like faculty credentials and infrastructure. Access to guidance from experienced professionals can significantly influence career trajectories.

The success of such initiatives will depend on sustained commitment from all parties—institutions providing administrative support and creating space for mentorship within curricula, corporate leaders dedicating time and energy despite busy schedules, and students actively engaging with opportunities presented.

As more institutions explore similar models, best practices will emerge regarding mentor selection, program structure, student engagement strategies, and impact measurement. The experiments currently underway may help define the future of industry-academia collaboration in Indian engineering education. For now, the integration of Fortune 500 executives into academic mentorship represents a promising evolution—one that recognizes that preparing students for global careers requires resources and perspectives that extend beyond any single institution’s walls.

