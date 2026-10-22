From 9th-grade dropout to Rs 2000-crore empire: The rise of entrepreneur Amit Majithia

Entrepreneurship in its true form is all about determination, foresight, and practical results. This is perfectly represented by Amit Majithia, who has risen from being an unsuccessful schoolboy to become the creator of a ₹2000 crore brand empire. As the owner of Tashan Club Chain, Tashan Bolly Studio, CBTFMyTube.com, and even the self-funded CBTF Foundation, Amit Majithia has made an impact in multiple spheres of activity.
Building a ₹2000-Crore Multiverse
Lacking formal educational credentials, Majithia maneuvered his way through the business world with his sense of the market and timely decision making. His areas of expertise include:
Today, his commercial reach is backed by an online community of over 31 million followers across social media platforms, cementing his role as a prominent content creator and brand builder.
Rebuilding Lives: The ₹1.66-Crore Assam Flood Relief Project
Beyond commercial ventures, Majithia’s defining work lies in direct community action. When severe flooding devastated rural communities in Assam, leaving families displaced and helpless, he launched a structured, long-term rehabilitation effort.
Rather than offering temporary aid packages, Majithia mobilized ₹1.66 crores with a network of 20 close friends to execute a complete village adoption initiative:
CBTF Foundation: A Self-Funded Commitment
At the core of his philanthropic endeavours is the CBTF Foundation (cbtffoundation.com), operational since 2018. Driven by a strict no-public-donation policy, the NGO is 100% self-funded directly through Majithia’s business revenue.
Key Aspect Details
Funding Model – 100% Self-Funded (Zero public donations accepted)
Annual Disbursal – ₹5+ Crores allocated yearly to direct welfare programs
Core Focus – Disaster recovery, child education, and healthcare infrastructure
Amit Majithia continues to demonstrate that real entrepreneurial success is measured not just by brand valuation, but by the tangible positive impact created in people’s lives.
Amit Majithia Founder Of Tashan Club Chains And Tashan Bolly Studio Music Lable. World’s Most Followed Cricket Analyst
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