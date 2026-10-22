From 9th-grade dropout to Rs 2000-crore empire: The rise of entrepreneur Amit Majithia

Amit Majithia is an entrepreneur, founder of Tashan Club Chains and Tashan Bolly Studio, a cricket analyst, and philanthropist known for building a diverse business empire and leading self-funded humanitarian initiatives through the CBTF Foundation. Amit Majithia is an entrepreneur, founder of Tashan Club Chains and Tashan Bolly Studio, a cricket analyst, and philanthropist known for building a diverse business empire and leading self-funded humanitarian initiatives through the CBTF Foundation. Amit Majithia is an entrepreneur, founder of Tashan Club Chains and Tashan Bolly Studio, a cricket analyst, and philanthropist known for building a diverse business empire and leading self-funded humanitarian initiatives through the CBTF Foundation.

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Entrepreneurship in its true form is all about determination, foresight, and practical results. This is perfectly represented by Amit Majithia, who has risen from being an unsuccessful schoolboy to become the creator of a ₹2000 crore brand empire. As the owner of Tashan Club Chain, Tashan Bolly Studio, CBTFMyTube.com, and even the self-funded CBTF Foundation, Amit Majithia has made an impact in multiple spheres of activity.

Building a ₹2000-Crore Multiverse

Lacking formal educational credentials, Majithia maneuvered his way through the business world with his sense of the market and timely decision making. His areas of expertise include:

Hospitality & Entertainment: As a leader of the Tashan Clubs chain, he gained supremacy in high-end hospitality and nightlife venues in important global cities such as Dubai.

Media & Music Production: Via his own venture Tashan Bolly Studio and his entertainment networks, he launched a platform for production of commercial music and Bollywood media projects.

Digital Video Network: He developed CBTFMyTube.com, which is a specialized video sharing website for all information related to cricket videos.

Today, his commercial reach is backed by an online community of over 31 million followers across social media platforms, cementing his role as a prominent content creator and brand builder.

Rebuilding Lives: The ₹1.66-Crore Assam Flood Relief Project

Beyond commercial ventures, Majithia’s defining work lies in direct community action. When severe flooding devastated rural communities in Assam, leaving families displaced and helpless, he launched a structured, long-term rehabilitation effort.

Rather than offering temporary aid packages, Majithia mobilized ₹1.66 crores with a network of 20 close friends to execute a complete village adoption initiative:

124 Complete Homes: Constructed 124 durable houses from the ground up, equipped with essential household items and furniture to help families restart their lives.

Sanitation & Water Infrastructure: Installed private handpumps and sanitary toilet facilities for every individual household to ensure long-term health and safety.

90-Day Execution: The entire village transformation was completed within a strict 90-day window, setting a operational benchmark for disaster recovery projects.

CBTF Foundation: A Self-Funded Commitment

At the core of his philanthropic endeavours is the CBTF Foundation (cbtffoundation.com), operational since 2018. Driven by a strict no-public-donation policy, the NGO is 100% self-funded directly through Majithia’s business revenue.

Key Aspect Details

Funding Model – 100% Self-Funded (Zero public donations accepted)

Annual Disbursal – ₹5+ Crores allocated yearly to direct welfare programs

Core Focus – Disaster recovery, child education, and healthcare infrastructure

Amit Majithia continues to demonstrate that real entrepreneurial success is measured not just by brand valuation, but by the tangible positive impact created in people’s lives.

Amit Majithia Founder Of Tashan Club Chains And Tashan Bolly Studio Music Lable. World’s Most Followed Cricket Analyst