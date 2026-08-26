From a Childhood Fascination with Machines in Kolkata to the Architecture of the Cloud

Long before he had words like “systems” or “architecture,” he was fascinated by a simple question with a lifetime echo: how do lots of small parts come together to make something reliable?

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Rahul Roy’s career has been a kind of childhood education that you can’t get in a classroom. In Kolkata, back home, machines were not distant or mysterious. His father was in industrial engineering and growing up surrounded by electrical and electronic equipment he developed an early fascination with how complex machines work. Roy was fascinated by how all the different parts worked together, how systems functioned, and why each piece mattered to the whole.

Long before he had words like “systems” or “architecture,” he was fascinated by a simple question with a lifetime echo: how do lots of small parts come together to make something reliable?

“I was fascinated by how machines worked, how components interacted, how you could apply engineering to solve a real problem,” he recalls. That early fascination grew into a love of mathematics and eventually an engineering degree. He was attracted to things like control systems, and programming, not because they were fashionable, but because they paid off a certain habit of mind. They asked him to look beyond one part, to understand the behavior of the whole, especially when things change.

When Roy entered the workforce, he learned a simple truth that often matters more than the technology itself: people do not always resist technology itself, but they can find organizational change difficult, especially when established processes, responsibilities, and ways of working are disrupted . Even when a new system is clearly necessary, organizations can buy powerful tools and still struggle to see results, not because the technology is flawed, but because habits are entrenched and processes are complicated. Progress, he found, depends on more than installing software. It requires helping people let go of familiar ways of working, building trust, and guiding teams through the discomfort that comes with doing things differently.

That insight pushed him to broaden his foundation. He pursued an MBA so he could understand not only how technology is built, but how decisions are made, how priorities are set, and how change actually takes root inside large organizations.

Over the past nineteen years, his work has taken him through industries that touch everyday life: insurance, financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. He has held leadership and technology roles across enterprise transformation, cloud, data, and artificial intelligence, beginning with enterprise technology programs at Cognizant and later moving to Amazon Web Services, where he now advises large organizations as a Senior Customer Solutions Manager. His work focuses on helping customers connect complex technology initiatives to measurable business outcomes.

Roy’s work has centered on helping organizations modernize with confidence. He helped build a cloud and analytics center of excellence that trained more than eighty engineers in modern cloud practices. He has also guided enterprise initiatives from the early exploration of Generative AI through proof-of-concept development and production deployment, where reliability, governance, security, and responsible implementation matter as much as innovation. Across his recent work, he has helped organizations move beyond experimentation and toward practical AI adoption focused on measurable business value.

Yet when Roy speaks about what he values most, he does not point first to scale, budgets, or metrics. He talks about a shift he has watched many times. “The most rewarding part of the work is watching a customer move from uncertainty about a new technology to genuine confidence using it” he says. “That shift is not really about the software. It is about people deciding to trust a new way of working.”

There is a steady thread running through everything he describes. His early fascination with how machines function grew into a professional instinct for understanding how organizations operate. To Roy, organizations are complex systems. Their success depends not on any single tool or team, but on how all the parts work together: technical groups, business leaders, compliance requirements, and the everyday realities of time, risk, and change.

This is also the spirit of the advice he gives younger professionals. Keep learning, he tells them, but stay focused on the problem, not the hype. Build technical skill, but also learn the language of the business you serve. Listen carefully before offering solutions, because every organization has its own constraints and its own pace of change. It is not flashy guidance, and that is exactly why it lasts.

The tools have changed throughout his career, from enterprise systems to cloud computing and now artificial intelligence, and he expects the next chapter will bring new shifts as well. Today, his focus is increasingly on how organizations can move beyond the excitement surrounding AI and turn emerging technologies into practical, responsible capabilities that create measurable business value. What has remained constant is the curiosity formed during his early years in Kolkata and a belief that lasting progress happens when people, not just technology, are brought along with care.