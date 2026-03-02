From Airport Expansion to Global Kitchens: How Chef Vetri Selvan Is Structuring South Indian Cuisine for International Growth

Home

When the regional Indian dishes are getting their international recognition, Bengaluru, based culinary consultant Chef Vetri Selvan is silently working how to adapt the South Indian food to the large commercial restaurant settings without losing its character.

Selvan, a restaurant and food service consultant based in Karnataka has not only established his name as a restaurant in the books of recipes, but systems. His writing is based on the translation of the conventional South Indian food systems into operationally scalable and operational systems to the airports, institutional catering and international markets.

Among his major professional achievements was the implementation of a restructuring of the airport based food brand Wrapafella in Bengaluru where he served as the lead. Through his culinary and operational leadership, the brand has grown to six airport units, after nine months under his leadership and with the help of systematized menu engineering, cost management steps, and standardized kitchen operations. The peers in the industry observe that the airport settings require accuracy, conformance and expediency, which tend to undermine regional cuisine formats.

Traditional food can only survive in the current ecosystem where it is maintained by effective discipline as Selvan has opined in his professional circles where he championed the use of organized workflow in relation to the authenticity of food.

In other endeavors, Selvan has also played a role in adapting food services internationally. He has been linked to consulting projects related to the Seattle market, consultation on menu localization and training system in line with the U.S. operations standards. His experience working in the North American restaurant management with previous experience of leadership in Canada as a kitchen manager charged with the functions of cost engineering and staff management contributes to his cross-border outlook.

His contribution has also spilled over into the institutional and corporate food systems. Selvan is already undertaking consultancy services related to Sodexo, the French multinational food services company, in relation to Indian culinary integration and standardisation structures. These partnerships can put him in the big professional network of hospitality.

Besides business success, Selvan has also worked on culinary documentation. His book, Healing Thindi- Traditional South Indian Cuisine explores the convergence of traditional recipes, millet-based food and the current nutrition principles. In scholarly and hospitality fields, the book has been cited on its attempt to systematically capture the indigenous food practices as opposed to introducing them as tropical fads.

He has also been rewarded in the hospitality ecosystem of Karnataka with an award of Restaurant Consultant / Food Service Consultant of the Year, crediting an operational change that is quantifiable in the industry.

The restaurant associations and hospitality education institutions have allied industry observers to label Selvan as being in a new breed of culinary professionals: the ones who work at the nexus of tradition, scalability, and business sustainability.

His interaction with hospitality forums, industry expos and academic panels demonstrate a wider change in leadership in Indian food where the chef is gradually being considered not only as an artisan but also as a designer of organised culinary systems.

With the world markets still venturing into the Indian regional food, experts such as Selvan can be viewed as a systems-based approach- that of viewing South Indian food not as comfort food, but as a platform that can be given structured international growth.

