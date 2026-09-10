From alerts to action: How Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam is shaping intelligent supply chain

Gaddam, a veteran SAP warehouse architect with experience in solar, food, and consumer-goods manufacturing, is shifting the industry's focus from visibility to a more challenging goal: coordinated, controlled action.

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Most enterprise systems do one thing well – announcing the problem when a component is missing from a manufacturing line. For Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam, this is what he has been working on his career. In his 18+ years spent developing SAP warehouse systems for companies in diverse industries like solar energy, food manufacturing, sporting goods and consumer products he has worked at the intersection of enterprise software and the physical floor. There he has been working on one problem: the lag time that occurs between the time a problem is identified in the supply chain and the time it is acted upon.

Which is where the majority of businesses still waste time and money, he notes. Modern systems can alert you to material shortages, delayed deliveries, inventory restrictions and production hazards in mere seconds, but the rest happens manually. People begin to talk about it, stock is checked in the warehouse, supply is checked in procurement, material status is checked in quality, and the groups communicate via disconnected systems, email, or meetings before anyone can do anything about it. To Gaddam, the disconnect between knowledge and action is the greatest untapped opportunity in the industry and a problem his current work aims to solve.

That’s from experience, designing and operating systems in a live manufacturing environment, not the conference stage. Whether as a role at Gibraltar Industries, Santa Cruz Bicycles, T. Marzetti, ACCO Brands, or Array Technologies, Gaddam has been leading SAP Extended Warehouse Management programs throughout their most challenging periods – full lifecycle implementations, worldwide rollouts, upgrades and round-the-clock production support. He has configured the inbound/outbound processes, storage and stock removal plans, yard operations, physical inventory and wave management – and he’s made up the missing components in the core software puzzle of modern warehouses, laying the groundwork for the custom RF solution he installed in Neptune, and redesigning mobile screen layouts based on the unique way a particular warehouse operates.

He has also been particularly adept at one of the least flashy or successful areas of the field: getting product out the door. Gaddam has integrated with third party carrier and parcel applications such as Descartes, XPS and PW, set up carrier configurations, enabled rate shopping for LTL and parcel as well as high volume label printing, and has configured customised parcel-shipment processes, ensuring efficient movement of shipping goods through the shipping docks. Previously, he developed the SAP reporting and analytics landscapes in India and Kenya, providing leadership teams with better visibility of their operations. The confluence of that and 10 years of deep execution experience, which is overlaid on previous experience in analytics, is what leads him to the case he now makes about the boundaries of conventional supply-chain visibility and what should follow it.

Beyond Visibility

Most organizations, in Gaddam’s assessment, already have the data they need. Planning systems know demand, warehouse systems understand inventory and material movement, procurement tracks supplier commitments, quality manages inspection status, and transportation processes follow material movement through the network. The problem is not a shortage of information, but rather its fragmentation across systems and teams that rarely communicate with one another in real time. This, Gaddam[1] believes, is where Agentic AI can make a difference. In the approach he proposes, rather than generating yet another alert for a person to chase, an intelligent agent would evaluate the situation, identify possible recovery paths, recommend the next best action, coordinate the relevant teams, and keep monitoring until the issue is resolved. He frames it as a shift from systems that report to systems that respond and describes the progression in six stages:

DETECT → DECIDE → ORCHESTRATE → EXECUTE → MONITOR → LEARN

From Material Shortage to Material Assurance

Gaddam’s favorite illustration is drawn straight from the floors he has spent years on: material staging. A traditional system tells a production planner that a component is short. In the model he envisions, an agentic approach would ask a more useful question: whether the missing material has a realistic path to the line before it is actually needed. The part may already be sitting elsewhere in the warehouse, waiting in goods receipt, under quality inspection, arriving on an inbound delivery, or expected from another facility. Rather than treating the shortage as a static number, such a system would weigh the available recovery options and turn the exception into a concrete plan of action.

“We are short of material” becomes “Here is where the material can come from, what needs to happen next, and who needs to act.”

Intelligent Orchestration, Not Uncontrolled Automation

For all his enthusiasm, Gaddam is pointed about what he is not proposing. Not every supply-chain decision, he insists, should be handed to a machine. The path he advocates is deliberately incremental: begin with AI in recommendation mode, investigating problems and proposing actions while people stay firmly in control; automate low-risk, rules-based activities as confidence grows; and keep higher-impact calls, such as reallocating inventory, changing production priorities, or making quality decisions, under human approval. He calls the result controlled autonomy, a model in which technology handles routine coordination while people remain accountable for decisions that carry real business consequences.

The Role of SAP and Enterprise Systems

That philosophy extends to the systems themselves. In Gaddam’s model, the systems of record and execution would remain SAP S/4HANA, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, and the other enterprise applications that a manufacturer already runs; Agentic AI would not replace them. It would work across them as an orchestration layer, connecting information, interpreting operational conditions, and helping determine what should happen next. The value, he notes, is greatest in exactly the complex environments he has spent his career in, where a single disruption can ripple across manufacturing, warehouse operations, procurement, quality, transportation, and external systems simultaneously.

A Practitioner’s Standard for New Technology

If Gaddam is cautious about automation, he is equally exacting about why any technology should be adopted at all. Years spent configuring EWM architecture, integrating production and carrier systems, supporting live operations, and maintaining global template compliance across rollouts have left him skeptical of innovation for its own sake. Technology, in his view, should earn its place by solving a measurable operational problem, not by being the newest option on the market. For manufacturers, he argues, the payoff is concrete: less time spent investigating shortages, faster response to disruptions, higher material availability, and fewer avoidable production interruptions.

“Technology should earn its place by solving a real problem on the floor, not by being the newest thing in the room,” Gaddam says.

The Future of the Intelligent Supply Chain

Gaddam is convinced the next era of supply chain technology will not be measured by how many dashboards or alerts a company can produce, but by how effectively those signals are turned into action. The intelligent supply chains he envisions would detect risk, understand context, evaluate alternatives, coordinate responses, and execute routine actions within clearly defined business rules.

Visibility tells organizations what is happening.

Intelligence explains what it means.

Orchestration determines what should happen next.

Autonomous execution helps make it happen.

He carefully describes the process as evolution rather than upheaval. Warehouses and manufacturing systems, in his telling, are becoming more than transactional platforms; they are turning into operational networks that can sense risk, weigh alternatives, and coordinate increasingly intelligent responses. The goal, he stresses, is not a supply chain emptied of people, but one where people spend less time chasing routine exceptions and more time on strategy, improvement, and growth. For Gaddam, the transition from alerts to action represents the next logical stage in supply-chain execution: using the systems organizations already depend on to move from identifying operational problems toward coordinating their resolution.

LEADERSHIP PROFILE

Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam

Supply Chain Technology Leader | SAP EWM Architect | Agentic AI and Intelligent Supply Chain Advocate

With more than eighteen years in enterprise IT, including a decade specializing in SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam has delivered warehouse and manufacturing solutions across solar energy, food production, sporting goods, and consumer products. His experience spans EWM architecture, decentralized and S/4HANA-embedded EWM, custom RF and mobile solutions, third-party carrier and parcel integrations, production support, and global template rollouts.

In addition to SAP EWM architecture and delivery, he is actively involved in product development focused on AI-driven warehouse and manufacturing solutions. His work includes MyEWMAI, an intelligent SAP EWM mobility and warehouse execution solution, and an AI Agent for Production Supply Area (PSA) Monitoring, designed to monitor material availability, identify staging gaps and shortages, and support proactive operational decisions. His current focus is on applying Agentic AI, intelligent orchestration, and real-time supply chain visibility to move warehouse operations from reactive monitoring toward proactive, automated action.