From an engineer’s insight to innovation: Guru Charan’s vision for autonomous, secure, and self-healing cloud infrastructure

Guru Charan Kakaraparthi’s research focuses on advancing secure, intelligent, and sustainable AI-driven cloud infrastructure through Agentic DevSecOps, Zero Trust security, autonomous remediation, and energy-efficient computing while maintaining human oversight and operational accountability.

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As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into enterprise production environments, organisations are facing the challenge of handling complex cloud systems without compromising security, resilience or operational control. Today’s applications operate across Kubernetes clusters, databases, APIs, interconnected services, hybrid and multi-cloud platforms, and CI/CD pipelines. Identifying and resolving failures across these environments often requires engineers to analyse multiple operational and security signals before deciding on corrective measures.

Based in Arlington, Texas, cloud engineer and researcher Guru Charan Kakaraparthi works at the intersection of AI, Cloud Computing, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity and intelligent infrastructure. His research focuses on how artificial intelligence can move beyond supporting engineers to taking context-aware operational decisions within clearly defined security and governance boundaries.

A 2026 Cloud Security Alliance survey found that 82% of organizations had discovered previously unknown AI agents in their environments, while 65% reported an AI-agent-related incident during the preceding year. Among affected, 61% reported data exposure, 43% operational disruption, and 35% financial losses. The findings reflect a central concern in Kakaraparthi’s research: AI adoption is advancing faster than organizations’ ability to govern autonomous systems.

From Automation to Agentic DevSecOps

Kakaraparthi addresses this challenge through Agentic DevSecOps, an approach that extends traditional DevOps and DevSecOps through intelligent agents capable of observing infrastructure, interpreting operational context, identifying risks, and executing authorized actions.

Traditional automation generally follows a fixed sequence: an event occurs, a rule is triggered, and an action runs. Agentic systems introduce a more adaptive cycle: observe, understand, predict, decide, act, verify, and learn. Instead of reacting to an alert in isolation, an agent can correlate metrics, logs, traces, deployment history, security signals, and infrastructure events before recommending a response.

Consider a production application experiencing rising latency. A conventional monitor may raise an alert, and a script might add capacity or restart a service. An agentic system can investigate whether the cause is resource saturation, a recent deployment, failing dependencies, unusual activity, database health, or Kubernetes events. If a recent release is responsible, it can recommend a rollback and, when authorized, execute and verify the recovery. If remediation fails or exceeds set limits, it stops further changes and escalates to an engineer. The goal is adaptive decision-making kept within engineered boundaries.

Securing Autonomous Software and Infrastructure

Modern software delivery relies on open-source packages, container images, automated builds, third-party services, and CI/CD pipelines. A compromise in one component can propagate downstream, making supply-chain security a persistent industry concern.

In his research, “AI-Based Detection of Supply Chain Attacks in CI/CD Pipelines Through Behavioral Pattern Mining,” Kakaraparthi examines how behavioral analysis can identify suspicious deviations from expected pipeline activity, including unusual dependency behavior, unauthorized access, abnormal builds, and suspicious deployment changes. Rather than relying exclusively on known threat signatures, this approach examines activity that differs from established operational patterns. The growing scale of software supply-chain threats underscores the relevance of this work. Sonatype’s 2026 State of the Software Supply Chain report identified more than 454,600 new malicious open-source packages during 2025, highlighting the importance of detecting suspicious activity across dependencies and CI/CD pipelines. Within an Agentic DevSecOps framework, behavioral analysis can support threat detection, contextual evaluation, and policy-driven escalation or response.

The same security challenge extends to AI agents themselves. As agents gain access to cloud APIs, repositories, infrastructure platforms, and operational tools, they become non-human identities with the potential to influence production systems. Overly broad permissions can therefore expose organizations to significant risks.

Kakaraparthi’s research on “AI-Enhanced Zero-Trust Security for Hybrid Multi-Cloud Infrastructures” addresses this challenge through Zero Trust principles. Agents require identifiable credentials, least-privilege permissions, explicit authorization, continuous monitoring, and auditable, revocable, policy-governed actions. The objective is to enable autonomous systems to operate effectively without granting them unrestricted authority.

Industry findings reinforce this direction. The 2026 Cloud Security Alliance study found that 53% of organizations allowed agents to operate autonomously on lower-risk tasks while requiring human review for higher-risk actions. It also found that 79% considered context-aware controls important or very important over the following two years.

IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report further highlights the risks, finding that one in four malicious breaches were AI-enabled, a 56% increase from the previous year, with average costs of approximately $6 million. Organizations that extensively applied AI and automation in security operations reduced breach costs by nearly $2 million.

These findings illustrate the growing complexity of AI security: autonomous systems are becoming part of both the threat landscape and the tools organizations use to defend against it.

From Controlled Autonomy to Self-Healing Infrastructure

With appropriate safeguards in place, self-healing infrastructure becomes more practical. Agents can perform approved, low-risk remediation such as restarting failed development workloads, scaling stateless services within defined limits, or rolling back abnormal deployments. They can then verify whether the action actually restored system health by checking latency, error rates, dependency health, and other operational signals.

Kakaraparthi’s research anticipated the need to balance AI-driven autonomy with operational reliability. Google Cloud’s 2025 DORA Report found that AI adoption was positively associated with software delivery throughput and product performance, while maintaining a negative relationship with delivery stability. Increased AI-driven productivity does not automatically produce more reliable software delivery. The findings reinforce the importance of policy-governed actions, continuous verification, automated testing, and human escalation.

The resulting process follows a continuous cycle of detection, diagnosis, remediation, verification, and escalation. When recovery succeeds, an incident can be resolved without constant engineer intervention. When remediation fails, the system stops rather than continuing to make potentially harmful changes and brings a human engineer into the process.

This development also changes the engineer’s role. Engineers increasingly become architects of autonomous decision-making: designing system architecture, establishing security boundaries, defining permissions, building observability, testing failure scenarios, and determining when human approval is necessary. The question shifts from what an agent can automate to what it should be allowed to do, under which conditions, and how its actions can be verified.

Extending Intelligence to Sustainable Infrastructure

The same principle extends beyond security and reliability to energy efficiency. Kakaraparthi’s research, “Green AI Strategies for Energy-Efficient Machine Learning Systems,” addresses the growing computational and energy footprint of AI across cloud platforms, Kubernetes clusters, distributed systems, and data centers. Inefficient resource allocation, over-provisioning, and idle infrastructure can drive unnecessary energy consumption.

The research explores how intelligent agents can support resource right-sizing, workload optimization, intelligent scaling, and the identification of idle infrastructure within defined operational policies. The objective is to improve energy efficiency without compromising security, reliability, or operational performance.

For this research, Kakaraparthi received the Best Paper Award at the 3rd International Conference on Computing Systems & Intelligent Applications (ComSIA-2026), held on March 20–21, 2026, at the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, India. From 1,900 global submissions, 280 papers, representing a 15% acceptance rate, were selected for publication in Springer’s Lecture Notes on Networks and Systems series.

From Research to Global Industry Dialogue

At the 5th International Conference for Advancement in Technology (ICONAT 2026), held September 21–22, 2026, at the International Centre, Dona Paula, Goa, India, Kakaraparthi delivered a keynote on Agentic DevSecOps. He discussed how intelligent agents can observe infrastructure, interpret operational context, predict risks, and execute controlled remediation within defined policy boundaries.

His presentation emphasized Zero Trust controls, behavioral threat detection, continuous observability, and verification loops that escalate to human engineers when remediation fails or exceeds predefined limits. The keynote received a strong audience response and enthusiastic applause.

Engineering the Boundaries of Autonomy

The future of autonomous infrastructure will depend on the relationship between automation, intelligence, and accountability. Automation executes; intelligence interprets; autonomy makes decisions within defined boundaries; and adaptation learns from outcomes.

For Kakaraparthi, the goal is not autonomy for its own sake. It is to develop systems that respond intelligently to complexity while preserving accountability and human oversight. As cloud environments become more distributed and software delivery increasingly automated, the engineer’s contribution lies in designing the boundaries that allow intelligent systems to operate safely and responsibly at scale.