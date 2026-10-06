From building mobile technology to backing startups: Samartha Nagabhushanam’s marks his three-decade journey in tech

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam is a technology entrepreneur and mentor whose three-decade career spans telecommunications, mobile devices, AI advertising, Web3, startup incubation, and innovation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/from-building-mobile-technology-to-backing-startups-samartha-nagabhushanams-marks-his-three-decade-journey-in-tech-8533388/ Copy

Bengaluru: From working on telecommunications technology in the 1990s to building mobile handset businesses and subsequently mentoring startups, technology executive and entrepreneur Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam has spent more than three decades across different phases of India’s evolving technology ecosystem.

An electronics and communication engineering graduate, Nagabhushanam began his professional career in 1993. His early assignments included roles in electronics and telecommunications before he moved to Hughes Software Systems and later Silicon Automation Systems, now known as Sasken Communication Technologies. His work during this period largely revolved around telecommunications protocols and emerging mobile technologies.

A significant phase of his career began in 2003 when Japanese electronics company Kyocera established Kyocera Wireless India in Bengaluru. Nagabhushanam headed the initial engineering team and was subsequently appointed Managing Director of the Indian operation in 2004.

Under his leadership, the Bengaluru centre expanded its work in CDMA handset development. By 2006, the operation had grown to around 550 employees and was working towards end-to-end handset development for international markets. The centre was also involved in developing devices for India, including Kyocera’s K122 low-cost handset.

In 2009, MindTree acquired Kyocera Wireless India and used the business to establish its handset division, N!Mo, or Next in Mobility. Nagabhushanam took charge of the business as President and CEO. The division worked on ready-to-brand mobile devices, including an Android smartphone.

After his corporate technology career, Nagabhushanam moved increasingly towards entrepreneurship. He founded Aseema Softnet Technologies, later renamed FiDZeal, focusing on Android device engineering. In 2015, he joined 5BARz International’s India operations as CEO and also served as the company’s global Chief Operating Officer. The business worked on technology aimed at improving indoor cellular connectivity.

His entrepreneurial interests have since expanded into advertising technology, Web3, startup incubation and digital engagement. He co-founded Eleos Social and its Indian technology arm CuberaTech, which works on AI-driven advertising technology. The company has developed platforms covering programmatic advertising, attribution, exchanges and audience discovery.

Nagabhushanam is also a co-founder of Cirus Foundation and Ramaiah Evolute, a not-for-profit startup accelerator associated with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions. Through Ramaiah Evolute, he has been involved in mentoring and supporting early-stage entrepreneurs while advocating greater access to capital, networks and business guidance for emerging founders.

More recently, he has been associated with Star Fandom, which launched an AI-enabled fan engagement application dedicated to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in 2025.

Alongside his business roles, Nagabhushanam has spoken at educational institutions and technology forums on entrepreneurship, innovation and emerging technologies. His recent writing has explored areas including deep technology, artificial intelligence in advertising, online gaming regulation and approaches to responsible business growth.

In 2023, Tumkur University conferred a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on Nagabhushanam for his work examining the leadership styles of chief executives who built large organisations.

As India’s technology landscape moves from traditional telecommunications and mobile engineering towards AI-led platforms and startup-driven innovation, Nagabhushanam’s career reflects several of the shifts the country’s technology sector has undergone over the past three decades.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised