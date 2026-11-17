From building mobile technology to backing startups: Samartha Nagabhushanam’s three-decade journey in tech

As India continues to expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and technology-led entrepreneurship, Samartha Nagabhushanam’s experience across multiple generations of technological change provides a broader account of the country's evolving innovation landscape.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/from-building-mobile-technology-to-backing-startups-samartha-nagabhushanams-three-decade-journey-in-tech-8545692/ Copy

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam has more than three decades of experience across various phases of the technology industry, from making a significant contribution to the development of the handset technology in India’s early communication stage to establishing telecommunications infrastructure and contributing to the advancement of AI-powered advertising platforms. The technologies that he developed and led contributed to some milestones in his professional career such as the development of the first complete mobile phone in India, Push-to-Talk technology, telecommunications equipment and innovations in mobile signal enhancement.

Nagabhushanam is a graduate of Electronics and Communication Engineering, who started his career in 1993. He began his career in electronics and telecommunications, worked for Hughes Software Systems and Silicon Automation Systems (now Sasken Technologies). In this time, he learned about communication protocols and new mobile technologies, and developed experience in the engineering systems that would define the next generation of telecommunication.

Building India’s Mobile Technology Capabilities

A defining phase of his career began in 2003 when he joined Kyocera, the Japanese electronics company, in Bengaluru to establish Kyocera Wireless India. He served as the Managing Director from the company’s incorporation until 2009, leading its operations and technology development activities.

Under his leadership, the Bengaluru centre evolved into a major CDMA handset development operation. By 2006, the facility had grown to approximately 550 employees and was undertaking end-to-end handset development for international markets.

One of the significant milestones of this period was the development of Kyocera’s K122, a low-cost handset associated with India’s early efforts towards complete mobile phone design and development within the country. Nagabhushanam identifies the development as a landmark achievement, describing it as the first complete mobile phone built in India under his leadership. The achievement represented an important step in developing indigenous engineering capabilities rather than relying entirely on overseas handset development.

His contributions during this phase also extended beyond conventional handset development. He was involved in building Push-to-Talk (PTT) technology in India and bringing it to the Indian market. The technology enabled users to communicate through a push-button system, offering an alternative to conventional voice communication. This work represented another milestone in adapting and developing mobile communication technologies for the Indian market.

Expanding Beyond Handsets: Telecommunications Infrastructure and Engineering Innovation

Nagabhushanam’s technology work also encompassed telecommunications infrastructure and specialised engineering products. Among the developments he highlights is the building of complete base stations in India, an area that required capabilities extending beyond mobile handset design into the underlying infrastructure supporting wireless communication.

He also identifies the development of a data-mining router as another important milestone in his professional journey. The innovation reflected his engagement with network technologies and systems designed to support data processing and communication.

Another notable achievement was the development of a single-box repeater, which he describes as the first of its kind globally. The technology was designed around mobile signal enhancement, addressing indoor connectivity challenges through a more integrated equipment configuration.

These developments illustrate the breadth of his engineering experience, extending from mobile devices and communication protocols to network infrastructure, data technologies and wireless signal enhancement.

Leading N!Mo and Moving Towards Entrepreneurship

In 2009, MindTree acquired Kyocera Wireless India and leveraged its capabilities to establish its handset division, N!Mo (Next in Mobility). Nagabhushanam took charge of the business as President and CEO. The division focused on ready-to-brand mobile device solutions, including Android smartphones, for businesses looking to enter or expand within the mobile handset market.

After his corporate leadership experience, Nagabhushanam gradually shifted his focus towards entrepreneurship. He established Aseema Softnet Technologies, a company focused on customised engineering solutions across analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and communication devices.

In 2015, he established 5BARz International’s operations in India, serving as its CEO and also taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer at the global level. The company focused on technologies designed to improve indoor mobile network coverage. Its work in signal enhancement further connected with his earlier experience in telecommunications engineering and wireless communication systems.

Entering AdTech, AI and Digital Innovation

Over the years, Nagabhushanam’s entrepreneurial interests have expanded into advertising technology, Web3, startup incubation and digital engagement.

He is a co-founder of Eleos Social and CuberaTech, an Indian technology company working in AI-driven advertising technology. The company’s technology portfolio includes a programmatic advertising platform, an attribution platform, an advertising exchange and an audience discovery platform.

These initiatives reflect his transition from traditional telecommunications engineering into technology platforms focused on digital advertising, audience intelligence and data-driven engagement.

He is also associated with the Cirus Foundation, a not-for-profit startup acceleration initiative connected with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, where he serves as Chief Strategist. Through initiatives such as Ramaiah Evolute, he has mentored and supported emerging entrepreneurs, while advocating greater access to capital, professional networks and business mentorship for early-stage businesses.

Another area of his entrepreneurial activity is digital fan engagement. He is the founder and chairman of Star Fandom, a fan engagement application that recently launched an AI-powered application dedicated to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in 2025. The initiative brings together digital communities, technology and entertainment through a more interactive fan engagement experience.

Knowledge Sharing, Research and Industry Engagement

Beyond his business engagements, Nagabhushanam has participated in discussions at educational institutions and technology forums, speaking on entrepreneurship, emerging technologies and innovation. His published contributions have addressed subjects including deep technology, the intersection of artificial intelligence and advertising, online gaming regulation and responsible business expansion.

In recognition of his academic research, Tumkur University awarded him a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) in 2023 for his study on the leadership styles of CEOs who established large organisations.

A Career Reflecting India’s Technology Evolution

Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam’s professional journey offers a perspective on the transformation of India’s technology industry over more than three decades. From telecommunications protocols and early mobile handset development to Push-to-Talk technology, network infrastructure, signal enhancement and data-driven platforms, his work has crossed several important areas of technological development.

His subsequent involvement in AdTech, AI, digital engagement and startup incubation represents another chapter in that journey. Rather than being confined to one technology or business segment, his career has moved alongside changing industry requirements, connecting engineering, entrepreneurship and the development of new technology businesses.

As India continues to expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and technology-led entrepreneurship, his experience across multiple generations of technological change provides a broader account of the country’s evolving innovation landscape.