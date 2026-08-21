From certificates to capability: Ira Skills is building India’s outcome-based skills learning ecosystem

Founder Deven Pandey's K2I philosophy, Knowledge to Income, is betting that the next shift in Indian education is about what learners can do, not what they can display.

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Mumbai, India – The story of Indian education for decades has been that of a single script: learn, get a certificate, find a job, and keep upgrading qualifications. With AI eroding the shelf life of professional skills, Ira Skills is betting script needs rewriting, from delivering information to creating measurable results.

Deven Pandey, entrepreneur and India’s Active Income Coach, established Ira Skills on a simple idea:

Learning has to lead to implementation.

IRA SKILL SUMMARY

Trained 5 lakh+ learners, working professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs

• 55,000+ Google reviews, average rating of ~4.8 stars.

• Core programs: Artificial intelligence, advanced Excel, Power BI, SQL, data analytics, career development and skill monetization

• Guidance Philosophy: K2I, Knowledge to Income • Flagship event: Rebuild Your Life – F1 Racing Edition, 9 August 2026, The Lalit, Mumbai, 330+ participants

The Movement in Action: Rebuild Your Life

Ira Skills recently took its philosophy from the page to the room at Rebuild Your Life – F1 Racing Edition, held at The Lalit, Mumbai. Over 330 working professionals, entrepreneurs and career changers came together for a day with one message: careers, confidence and income can be rebuilt with the right skills and the right mindset.

The Formula 1 theme was intentional. Deven Pandey often compares career reinvention to a pit stop: a quick, targeted reset that gets a professional back in the race better than they were before. Sessions on AI, career strategy and income diversification were pitched as tools to help attendees compete in a market that rewards speed and adaptability.

“This is not just an event. “A movement dedicated to helping working professionals rebuild their careers, confidence, and income with AI and future-ready skills.

Deven Pandey Founder, Ira Skills

The event is also a change of scale for Ira Skills. From online programs to 5 lakh learners to a room full in Mumbai, the K2I philosophy is finding a presence offline as well. City level gatherings aim to convert learning into visible, immediate action.

From Course Completion to Actual Ability

Most education companies measure success by enrollments and certificates issued. Ira Skills is trying to move that yardstick to what a learner can actually do differently after a course, a progression it calls Learn to Implement to Build Capability to Create Value to Generate Outcomes.

For one learner, that could mean doing better at a current job. First of all a raise or a promotion. For others, it is the beginning of freelancing, consulting, coaching or some other stream of income.

“The end result of education cannot be a certificate on the wall. The real question is: What can the student do today that he/she could not do before learning?

Deven Pandey, Founder & CEO, Ira Skills

The Philosophy of K2I

Deven Pandey’s approach, called K2I, Knowledge to Income, is based on a simple premise: India already has an enormous amount of untapped intellectual capital. Millions of professionals have 10, 15, even 20 years of industry knowledge but have never been taught how to package, communicate or monetize it. Ira Skills wants to fill the void.

Deven sums up that philosophy in one line he often repeats, “Information nahi, implementation chahiye” not information we need implementation.

Preparing for an AI-Enabled Economy

The AI even makes the mission more urgent. Instead of approaching it as just another subject to teach, Ira Skills is integrating AI into the way professionals do their jobs today: how they analyze information, automate tasks and identify new opportunities, while developing the human skills that artificial intelligence can’t replace, such as communication, problem solving, consulting and business judgment.

It’s not a matter of teaching another tool. It’s to produce AI-enabled professionals who can create more economic value than they could before, a difference that Deven Pandey believes will separate the professionals who will thrive over the next decade from those who won’t. This positioning is the essence of Ira Skills’ rising recognition as one of the leading AI upskilling institutions in India.

Evidence in the Results

But Ira Skills also highlights the individual achievements behind the numbers: professionals who have used its programs to land new roles, negotiate pay bumps, or start side consulting and freelance practices. ‘These stories are a true measure of the K2I philosophy in action,’ says Deven Pandey.

A Different Meaning of Educating

Deven Pandey describes this shift in three steps:

Education 1.0: How to score marks.

Education 2.0: Learn to get a job.

Education 3.0: Continue learning to add value. “Education 3.0 is going to be the buzzword for the next 10 years,” he says. “Technology is changing work and entrepreneurship. “I don’t want to just build a big EdTech company. “My dream is to help change the way India defines education – from marks to mastery, from certificates to capability, and from information to implementation.”

Deven Pandey, Founder & CEO, Ira Skills “We have now grown our ecosystem to over 5 lakh learners and worked across hundreds of corporate and institutional engagements, increasingly combining technical training with career development, communication, personal finance and income-generation skills,” says Ira Skills.

“When education begins to create capability, capability begins to create confidence. When that capability produces value for somebody else, income is a result.

Deven Pandey, Ira Skills Founder & CEO That is the education shift it is banking on, for all of India, for Ira Skills.



About Ira Skills

Ira Skills is one of India’s Top AI Upskilling Institutes founded by Deven Pandey popularly known as India’s Active Income Coach. Its learning ecosystem features AI, data analytics, professional skills, career growth and knowledge-to-income capabilities, with focus on practical application and measurable learner outcomes.