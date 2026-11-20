From Chennai to Silicon Valley: The engineer turning weeks of chip design into minutes as AI Hits the ‘Copper Wall’

Srivalli Kannappan, a Senior Engineer working at Eliyan Corporation, which is based out of Santa Clara, designed the automated flow process that went into over 100 circuit blocks on four high-end chip development programs, including the one used in the recently released optical interconnect solution for AI data centers.

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The race to develop increasingly large AI models is slowly evolving into a race around wiring. In every AI data center, tens of thousands of processors must exchange data every fraction of a second. The old copper wiring that has been carrying these signals for decades has reached its limit, and there is a special term for this challenge called the “copper wall.”

One of the engineers who is helping the industry overcome this challenge got her start in studying instrumentation and control in Chennai, India. Srivalli Kannappan, a Senior Engineer at Eliyan Corporation in Santa Clara, California, developed and manages a mixed-signal implementation flow capable of designing complicated circuit blocks in minutes, something that took engineers one to two weeks per block. This flow has helped Eliyan design its chips using Samsung 4-nanometer and TSMC 3-nanometer processes.

She was also the owner of the digital version of Oscar, one of the two chips used for Eliyan’s NuLight platform, launched in October 2026 and became the world’s first 2D microVCSEL optical interconnect platform. In an interview with India.com, Kannappan talked about the change in the world of AI hardware, the problem she aimed to solve, and the class in Chennai from where her journey began.

Why AI’s next bottleneck is the connection, not the chip

For most of the past decade, the AI story was about faster processors. In 2026 the conversation has moved to how those processors talk to each other. At the 200-gigabit-per-lane speeds now used in AI clusters, electrical signals over copper lose strength quickly with distance and burn more power, which limits how many chips can work together as one system.

The industry’s answer is to bring optics, or light, closer to the chip. Co-packaged optics and chiplet-based designs are among the most closely watched hardware trends of the year, drawing billions in investment from chipmakers, hyperscalers and venture funds.

There is a second, less visible bottleneck: design time. Chips built on 3- and 4-nanometre processes are harder to lay out, check and manufacture than any before them. In a market where being first to silicon can decide a company’s future, the speed at which an engineering team turns a circuit diagram into a manufacturable chip has become a competitive weapon.

Q: How would you explain the “copper wall” to someone outside the industry?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Think of copper as a road that gets more congested and more expensive the faster the traffic moves. For short trips it is still the best option. But AI systems now need thousands of chips to behave like one giant computer, and copper cannot carry that much data far enough without wasting power. Light does not have the same problem over distance. The catch is that every optical link still needs very precise electronics to drive the lasers and read the light coming back, and somebody has to design, verify and manufacture those chips quickly.”

Turning weeks of work into minutes

Kannappan’s best-known contribution sits in the least glamorous part of chipmaking: layout. Chips that combine analog and digital circuits, called mixed-signal chips, are among the hardest to lay out. Their analog parts are sensitive to tiny physical details, so engineers have traditionally drawn them largely by hand.

Before Kannappan joined Eliyan in January 2024, a single mixed-signal block typically took one to two weeks of an engineer’s time. Every design change meant repeating much of that work. Kannappan was the primary owner responsible for designing and building an automated mixed-signal implementation flow, a set of software tools that lays out these blocks and checks the results. With it, the same job now takes minutes.

Colleagues estimate the time saved at roughly 100 to 200 engineer-weeks, or two to four years of one engineer’s full-time effort, before counting redesigns the flow now handles in minutes. She is the only engineer at Eliyan who develops and maintains the flow.

Q: Why take on layout automation, rather than a more visible design role?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Because that is where the time was going. Talented analog designers were waiting days for layouts, and every small change sent them back to the start. If I could take that loop from weeks to minutes, every engineer on the team would get faster at once. That felt like the most useful thing I could build.”

Q: What was the hardest part?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Making it trustworthy. A flow that is fast but occasionally wrong is worse than no flow at all, because a single bad layout can cost a tape-out. Most of the effort went into the checking, so designers could rely on the result without redoing it by hand. And every new foundry process has its own rules, so the flow has to keep evolving.”

The chip behind a ‘world first’

In October 2026, at the Open Compute Project Global Summit in San Jose, Eliyan introduced NuLight, which it describes as the world’s first 2D microVCSEL interconnect platform. NuLight is built on two chips: Nexus, a 1.6-terabit reverse gearbox, and Oscar, an electrical interface chip that connects high-speed electrical links to arrays of tiny lasers and photodiodes. The aim is to carry AI traffic over light with the reliability engineers expect from copper.

Kannappan owned the digital implementation of Oscar: the logic that drives and controls the analog circuits talking to the laser and photodiode arrays. She also implemented more than 20 of the mixed-signal blocks across Nexus and Oscar.

The team taped out two iterations of Oscar in about six months. Kolja Janorschke, the Berlin-based Senior Cicuit Designer at Eliyan who led much of Oscar’s analog design, says he had not seen that pace of development before in his career, and credits her execution for it.

The timing mattered. In July 2026, Eliyan closed a $145 million Series C round at a $1 billion valuation, led by Seligman Ventures, with Cisco Investments and optical-component maker Lumentum joining as new strategic investors. The round was raised to expand the company into optical interconnects, the technology NuLight delivers. Colleagues describe the speed at which Oscar reached working silicon as a key part of that story.

Q: What was it like to tape out twice in six months?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Intense, but very focused. The digital side of Oscar exists to control the analog and optical side, so I worked closely with the analog designers every day. Because our layout and checking flows were already automated, we could absorb design changes in hours instead of weeks. That is really what made two tape-outs in that window possible.”

Q: How does it feel to see the platform on stage at a global summit?

Srivalli Kannappan: “It is a proud moment for the whole team. When you work at the transistor and gate level, you rarely see the end product. Seeing NuLight presented as a solution to one of the biggest problems in AI infrastructure made the late nights feel worth it.”

Q: Which do you value more, a tool or a tape-out?

Srivalli Kannappan: “They feed each other. A tape-out shows you exactly where the pain is, and a good tool removes that pain for everyone on the next one. I like to fix a problem once, in the flow, rather than many times by hand.”

Roots in Chennai, India

Kannappan earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, affiliated to Anna University in India, graduating in 2020 with First Class with Distinction. Her professors remember a student who stood out early.

Dr. T. Babu, then Head of the Department, recalls her as one of the branch toppers and a gifted speaker who addressed an audience of more than 2,000 at the college’s 2017 first-year orientation. Dr. C. Selvakumar notes that she scored the highest grade in Control Systems and completed a PLC-based “Hot Fusing Machine” project for TVS Motors. Dr. M. Suresh adds that she was among the department’s top five, and submitted a paper on RFID-based lane toll booths to the Smart India Hackathon.

She went on to a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at Arizona State University, graduating in December 2023. There she designed, synthesised and laid out a graph convolutional neural network accelerator on a 7-nanometre research process. Internships followed at Intel in Folsom, California, where she cut a design flow’s runtime by 50%, and at NXP Semiconductors in Austin, Texas.

Q: How did a degree in instrumentation and control lead to chip design?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Control engineering teaches you to think in feedback loops: measure, correct, measure again. Chip implementation is the same. You run timing, power and verification checks, you find what is off, you fix it, and you repeat until it closes. My professors in Chennai gave me that way of thinking, and the hands-on PLC and process control labs taught me that real systems never behave exactly like the textbook.”

Q: What advice would you give students in India who want to work in semiconductors?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Learn the fundamentals deeply, and learn to script. The tools change every few years, but the engineers who can automate their own work are always in demand. India is building a semiconductor ecosystem right now, and that is a big opportunity for young engineers.”

What comes next

Q: Where is the field heading over the next few years?

Srivalli Kannappan: “Three things are converging: optics moving onto the chip package, chiplets replacing single giant dies, and far more automation in how chips are designed. Each one makes the design problem harder, so the teams that can iterate fastest will win. My goal is to keep building the flows that let engineers try more ideas, catch problems earlier, and get working silicon out the door sooner.”

As the AI industry pushes against the physical limits of copper, the engineers who make new hardware buildable, quickly and reliably, are becoming as important as the architects who imagine it. On the evidence of her work at Eliyan, Kannappan is firmly among them.