From Classical Music Prodigy to Building a Global Math Movement - The Unlikely Pivot

By Prachotan D L, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at Bhanzu

1. You trained deeply in Indian classical music. Few people expect that journey to lead to math education. When did you first realize that music wouldn’t be your only life’s work?

a. Music shaped me deeply, but over time I realized it was doing more than preparing me to perform on stage. It was training my mind – discipline, pattern recognition, patience, and the ability to sit with complexity. That’s when I sensed that music wouldn’t be my final destination, but my foundation. I didn’t see it as leaving music behind; I saw it as carrying its thinking into something else. At this stage of my life, what I’m building at Bhanzu feels just as creative and intense as music ever did. That said, music will always be a part of me, and I know I’ll return to it more deeply at a later point in my life.

2. Growing up, did you see music and mathematics as separate worlds?

a. Not really. Even as a child, they never felt like separate worlds to me. Rhythm, structure and patterns – those elements exist deeply in both. One is audible, the other abstract, but they speak the same language. Mathematics has one of the strongest impacts on human cognitive ability – how we reason, process information, and solve problems. Music isn’t far behind. When you look closely, both train the brain to think in patterns, anticipate outcomes, and stay present. The more I grew, the more I realised these two worlds are far more intertwined than we usually acknowledge.

3. Classical music demands years of solitary practice, patience, and surrender to process. Looking back, what did music teach you that no textbook ever could?

a. It taught me respect for depth. Music showed me that real progress is often invisible for a long time, but unmistakably real when it finally arrives. There are no shortcuts—you have to stay with the process even when nothing seems to be happening. I learnt to embrace repetition and mundanity. When you practise an art form seriously, you learn that growth often comes from doing the same thing over and over with patience and attention. That mindset has stayed with me. It helps deeply in my work today, where consistency, long-term thinking, and trust in the process matter far more than quick wins.

4. Every pivot has friction. What was the emotional cost of stepping away from a clear identity as a musician into something uncertain?

a. The biggest emotional cost was letting go of certainty. Music had given me a clear identity, a label, and recognition. I was known as a child prodigy and a world record holder, and for a long time, that became how the world saw me. At some point, I realised I could no longer relate to that version of myself. I didn’t want to be defined by who I was as a child. Stepping away from that identity meant stepping into uncertainty, and that wasn’t easy. But even in that uncertainty, I knew I was moving closer to something that genuinely mattered to me, building something meaningful with a group of stellar individuals.

5. Was there a specific moment when math stopped being a subject and started feeling like a mission?

a. It wasn’t a single moment as much as a growing realization. When I began seeing how fear shuts children down, math stopped being about numbers altogether. It became about confidence, belief, and self-trust. The more students I interacted with, the clearer it became that this wasn’t an isolated issue. The fear was universal, cutting across backgrounds and abilities. Once you truly see that and feel its impact on a child, it stops being academic and starts becoming deeply serious. That’s when math turned into a mission for me.

6. Would Bhanzu exist in the same form today if you hadn’t come from a music-first worldview?

a. Music taught me that learning has to be felt, not forced. You don’t build mastery through pressure; you build it through engagement, rhythm, and emotional connection. That belief sits at the core of Bhanzu – how we design learning, how we pace progress, and how we build confidence in students. That said, Bhanzu isn’t shaped by me alone. It probably would still exist, because it’s driven by a group of deeply creative and thoughtful individuals who push the vision forward every day. My music-first worldview influenced the foundation, but the form Bhanzu takes today is very much a collective effort.

7. Traditional math education often feels mechanical. How did your artistic background influence Bhanzu’s rejection of rote learning?

a. In music, it is very easy to memorise ragas. If somebody asks you what a particular raga is, you can just sing it out and answer the question. But you cannot experience it like a art form. Because music is an art form which needs to be enjoyed both by the listener and, more importantly, by the performer or the musician. I saw the same problem in math education. When students memorise a formula and just repeatedly solve questions to get better at it, learning becomes mechanical and hollow.

Rote learning, by design, removes reasoning and critical thinking from a child’s mind. Our goal was to bring meaning back to learning, so math feels intuitive, confident, and alive.

8. When you watch a child lose fear of math, does it feel similar to watching a student finally feel a raga instead of just playing it correctly?

a. It’s very similar, but in a more fundamental way. It’s like a student being able to execute any musical note correctly without fear. Once the fear disappears, freedom takes over. In music, that’s the moment a student wants to practise more, not because they’re told to, but because they enjoy it. The same thing happens with math. When children lose fear, they don’t avoid questions anymore, they start seeking them out. Curiosity replaces anxiety, and practice becomes voluntary. That’s when real learning begins.

9. If you hadn’t taken that unlikely pivot, who do you think DL Prachotan would be today?

a. I think it’s a very easy question to answer. I would probably still be a vocalist and pursue a career as a vocalist and as a musician. However, I’m not sure if I would confine myself to classical music alone, as I’ve always been curious about exploring other music genres as well.

10. If a young artist or athlete is standing at a similar crossroads today, torn between passion and purpose, what would you tell them?

a. I would slightly differ here and not give a “just do it” advice. Because, in reality, most people do not immediately get the desired outcome that they would have on the efforts that they have made while chasing their passion and purpose. It’s a real world, and obviously there are real risks involved. Self-awareness is very important here, be as analytical as possible. Look at your reality, your responsibilities, and what you are trading off to chase your passion and purpose. Once you are fully aware, your instincts will only guide you.

