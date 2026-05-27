From Classrooms to Change-Makers: 5 Entrepreneurs Re-shaping India’s Education

How The Teach For India, TFIx, and InnovatED ecosystem is nurturing entrepreneurs fueling scalable impact in education, leadership, and social equity

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To understand entrepreneurship beyond innovation, a new approach to social impact is working better in India than ever before. More leaders are developing organizations that focus on systemic challenges, especially in the areas of education and community development. This new way of changing the world is enabled by a strong community of diverse leaders and changemakers, created at Teach For India, TFIx, InnovatED. Together, we are helping individuals come up with new solutions, grow their impact and create a significant contribution to the broader education ecosystem.

At the core of this movement is the Teach For India (TFI) ecosystem, which has become a powerful launch pad for anyone who wants to make a difference. While there is most recent buzz about the Fellowship, which is the educator-raising arm of TFI, social entrepreneur incubation programs such as TFIx and InnovatED, have also brought about this new wave of mission-minded entrepreneurs and leaders who are creating solutions that extend beyond the classroom.

From leading on politics and mental health for schools to standing up for vulnerable communities and shaping public education reform, these entrepreneurs show how the skills developed on the ground can serve the public good.

Here are five such compelling journeys.

HemakshiMeghani | Founder, Indian School of Democracy

Breathing new life to political leadership at the grassroots

Hemakshi Meghani is at the intersection of democracy and leadership with Indian School of Democracy – a non-party organization committed to nurturing grassroots political leaders with the appropriate values, mindsets, and skill sets to lead with dignity. By recruiting leaders with moral courage and imagination, Indian School of Democracy seeks to build a talent pool that truly believes in the notion of Sarvodaya, progress for all, thereby reshaping democracy from the ground up. Hemakshi Meghani is also a cohort member of teach for india 2019 InnovatED and a serial entrepreneur.

KesavaMurthy | Founder, The Emotions Academy

Integrating social-emotional learning in rural schools

Seeing the absence of social and emotional learning (SEL) in mainstream education, Kesava Murthy launched The Emotions Academy to bring SEL to schools in rural India. With its flagship program SEYAL (SEL in Action), the organisation offers a contextual, grade-wise curriculum to children, while also offering professional development workshops to teachers, preparing both for purposeful learning that goes beyond academics, through the development of emotional resilience and life skills.

Michael Babu Raj | Technical Officer, Sneha Charitable Trust

HIV affected youth leaders’ support

Leading the I’MPossible Fellowship, Michael Babu Raj serves a peer-focused program that aids children and youths affected by or infected with HIV. In line with peer-led development, the fellowship employs HIV positive adolescences and youths as leaders and mentors to not only support them with necessary leadership and life skills but also foster strong linkages with civic institutions and government entities. To date, the fellowship has benefited over 450 children and mentored 23 fellows who in turn foster healthier and dignified living within their caught communities.

Vaishnavi Srinivasan | Executive Director, Bhumi

Whole-school transformation at scale

As the Executive Director at Bhumi, a TFIx entrepreneur, Vaishnavi Srinivasan is spearheading one of the most high-profile fellowships for education in India. The Bhumi Fellowship is a two-year course that aims to develop a group of young leaders committed to educational equity through whole-school transformation by nurturing the right skills, values and leadership mindset. The fellowship has reached 2,744 children and 101 fellows, showcasing its reach and depth in strengthening school ecosystems.

Aastha Kanodia | Co-Founder, Asaadharan Foundation

Combining influence on children with systemic work to address different points in dropout rate

Aastha Kanodia’s experience of working directly in classrooms in under-resourced communities sparked her to create an organisation that works in and with the system to improve student outcome and retention. Spearheading the work to establish the Asaadharan Foundation in 2019, Aastha’s work aims to strengthen current teachers, while employing fellows to augment teachers and support learning at a grassroots level. Working in partnership with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, this intervention model is making changes that work within the system to address dropout rates in the longer run. Asaadharan Foundation has helped 13 fellows and has directly impacted 853 children.

These five leaders highlight an emerging trend: the convergence of on ground experience coupled with an entrepreneurial mind set to solving complex social problems. In that light, the Teach For India ecosystem may be doing more than shaping teachers. It may be helping individuals access India at its root and build it for its future. The convergence of education, leadership and entrepreneurship is something that may be happening more frequently. And stories like these underscores an important fact: the best change begins with a touch of experience and scales it with action.

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