From Dell to India’s Data Protection Challenge: How Aneesha Sharma Turned Zero Trust Into a $3 Billion Opportunity

Aneesha Sharma revolutionized cybersecurity at Dell by commercializing Zero Trust frameworks, creating $3 billion in market opportunities and enhancing global data protection.

In 2025, India recorded over 1.5 million cybersecurity incidents, with projected losses exceeding INR 20,000 crore to fraud, ransomware, and phishing scams. The financial sector alone faced more than 2500 attacks in the latter half of 2024. As digital adoption accelerates across industries, traditional perimeter-based security models are no longer sufficient to address today’s threat landscape.

This shift has driven global adoption of Zero Trust architecture – a security framework that ensures continuous authentication of every user, device and connection, bringing security to a new level. In parallel, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 and its 2025 Rules now define how enterprises must govern data access, sovereignty and protection. While many companies are turning to Zero Trust architecture as a framework that addresses both regulatory requirements and modern security threats, and over 60% of mid-to-large organisations in India plan to implement a Zero Trust approach, according to the Tailscale report, it often remains the framework that is more talked about than actively implemented.

Aneesha Sharma has already solved this problem at Fortune-500 scale, translating Zero Trust mandates into readily available security offerings for enterprise adoption. As a Senior Advisor in Dell Technologies’ Corporate Strategy Office from 2022 to 2023, she developed a strategy framework to identify market opportunities driven by Zero Trust mandates and regulatory shifts. Her work commercialized Dell’s proprietary security capabilities turning them into scalable offerings, bridging the gap between compliance requirements, technical architecture and revenue generation. Her contribution was recognized through seven internal excellence awards at Dell Technologies in the United States.

Moreover, in 2024, she received the Indian Achievers’ Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement and Contribution toward Nation Building, recognizing her role in transforming cybersecurity strategy into commercially viable, real-world solutions.

Bridging the Gap Between Strategy and Execution

The problem Aneesha Sharma confronted at Dell was one facing enterprises worldwide: the gap between security architecture standards and real-world adoption. This gap appears when organisations acknowledge Zero Trust’s importance, the need for continuous authentication and data protection, but lack a structured roadmap to implement it in their existing portfolio. Her framework arrived at a critical moment for Indian enterprises.

“Enterprises often recognize the importance of Zero Trust, but struggle to translate it into deployable solutions across legacy systems, regulatory demands, and financial realities,” explains Aneesha Sharma. “The challenge is turning security principles into enterprise-ready offerings that deliver both compliance and measurable value”

The Zero Trust implementation framework developed by Aneesha Sharma addressed this gap by integrating market intelligence, technical architecture mapping, financial modelling, and partner ecosystem alignment into a unified approach, converting Zero Trust mandates into scalable security solutions. At initial stages, her approach included identifying regulatory-driven demand across industries, mapping enterprise risk profiles to security control layers, and aligning them with Dell’s internal product capabilities and partner technologies. This allowed executive leaders to move from abstract security intent to specific implementation programs, with defined ROI and rollout milestones. A key outcome was the creation of the Zero Trust Reference Architecture aligned with the U.S. Department of Defence standards, enabling adoption across highly regulated enterprises and public-sector entities that previously faced implementation barriers.

Creating a $3 Billion Security Market Opportunity

Aneesha Sharma during her tenure at Dell Technology identified $3 billion in market opportunity for Dell’s security portfolio. Her work resulted in two significant Dell offerings: the Zero-Trust Reference Architecture and the Data Protection-as-a-Service offering for regulated sectors like defense, healthcare, financial services, and government sectors.

A standardized, compliance-aligned security blueprint made it possible for regulated enterprises to adopt Zero Trust principles faster and with reduced implementation risks.The commercialisation of Data Protection-as-a-Service shifted endpoint protection from capital-intensive deployment to a scalable operational expenditure.This as-a-service model enabled faster deployment and predictable pricing for enterprise sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and public-sector domains in the US.

Both these offerings that she worked on, helped with faster deployment of Zero Trust principles and strengthened Dell’s market position in the data security and Zero Trust market. Both these offerings remain actively commercialized by Dell today, which illustrates the marked demand and their functional sustainability.

From Global Strategy to India’s Digital Ecosystem

Frameworks developed by Aneesha Sharma are especially relevant for Indian enterprises, as they face a unique dual compliance challenge: they must satisfy both global technology partner standards and domestic regulatory requirements. This complexity is acute in regulated sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and logistics, where organizations need to enable international collaboration while keeping up with India’s strict data sovereignty rules.

Her work at Dell Technologies illustrates what principles Indian companies need to follow to implement Zero Trust strategies efficiently. First, instead of treating Zero Trust as a technology purchase, enterprises should map security investments to measurable business outcomes. Second, they need execution strategies that align governance, finance, IT landscape and external vendor ecosystem. Third, successful implementation requires strong accountability mechanisms that determine investment prioritization and executive oversight that prevent security initiatives from remaining perpetual pilot projects. Organizations that approach Zero Trust with this strategic transformation mindset can effectively translate compliance requirements into funded, deployable security programs instead of fragmented implementation efforts.

The same analytical and strategic skill of assessing whether innovations can transition from concept to funded execution has earned Aneesha Sharma recognition as an auditor and evaluator. In 2022, Dell Technologies appointed her as an independent auditor for a strategic enterprise dashboard program. In December 2025, she served as a jury member at the American Business Expo Award, an international competition bringing together over 1000 entrepreneurs and investors to recognize innovations in business and technology, reflecting her expertise in assessing whether ideas can be translated into commercially viable, fundable programs.

Building India’s Cybersecurity Future

As India emerges as the fastest-growing market for Zero Trust adoption, the focus is shifting from implementing isolated technology solutions to building sustainable, enterprise-wide security ecosystems. Aneesha’s contributions which include Zero Trust strategy, frameworks and market offerings developed while supporting Dell’s CEO office exemplifies this shift.

“Zero Trust fails when organisations treat it as a purely technical upgrade rather than a strategic transformation,” she notes. “What drives lasting impact is aligning security architecture with governance, financial models, and partner ecosystems that support long-term execution”.

Her experience at Dell Technologies illustrates how cybersecurity initiatives can move from theoretical knowledge to measurable business outcomes. As India’s digital economy continues to grow, leaders like Aneesha Sharma demonstrate how global strategy expertise defines nations’ cybersecurity future – enabling enterprises adopt international regulatory mandates and security best practices through turnkey solutions and execution frameworks.

