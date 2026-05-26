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From European Parliament to Indias Telecom Advisory Committee: Harsh Girish Patels Global Regulatory Expertise Now at Service of Indias Digital Future

From European Parliament to India’s Telecom Advisory Committee: Harsh Girish Patel’s Global Regulatory Expertise Now at Service of India’s Digital Future

The legal luminary, who has spoken to the EU Parliament on tax and legal architecture for trade expansion, adds a rare cross-jurisdictional perspective to India's telecom policy framework.

NEW DELHI, May 2026 : When Advocate CA. Harsh Girish Patel stood before the European Parliament in Brussels in November 2025, he told EU and Indian policymakers that “the conversation must move beyond tariffs and market access – toward architecture and alignment.” Now, the Government of India has appointed him to the Telecom Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Communications, putting that philosophy to work for India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal.

Patel is the founder of Water & Shark, a global legal and business advisory firm serving unicorns, royal families, sovereign offices, and international businesses with cross-border structuring, taxation, and legal strategy.

The appointment recognises Mr. Patel’s distinguished legal expertise and his demonstrated commitment to advancing India’s position in global governance frameworks. His nomination to the Telecom Advisory Committee – a high-level body comprising Members of Parliament and other distinguished nominees, brings international regulatory perspective to one of the world’s fastest-growing telecommunications markets.

Speaking at the EU–India Leaders Conference at the European Parliament, Mr. Patel emphasized that India and Europe must build predictable tax, legal, and regulatory frameworks allowing enterprises to operate across borders with clarity. “If trade is the engine of growth, legal and tax architecture is the steering wheel. Without it, we move – but not necessarily forward,” he told delegates.

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That same philosophy now informs his approach to India’s telecom sector. With India’s 5G rollout accelerating and the country positioning itself as a leader in 6G research, Mr. Patel’s understanding of global regulatory frameworks and cross-border digital governance is particularly timely.

“India’s digital journey is a story the world is watching,” Mr. Patel said following the announcement of his nomination. “From the world’s most affordable data to a thriving startup ecosystem that has produced over 100 unicorns, India has demonstrated what is possible when policy enables innovation. My goal is to contribute to a regulatory framework that not only supports India’s domestic digital ambitions but also positions India as a standard-setter in global telecommunications governance.”

His international engagements have included addressing the UK Parliament at the House of Lords, where he urged policymakers to transform trade agreements from diplomatic documents into “Founder & Trade Agreements” that empower SMEs. He also launched a Global Policy and Government Relations Practice at Davos, arguing that “geopolitics is no longer a headline risk; it is a boardroom responsibility” and that organisations now need a Chief Geopolitics Officer.

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